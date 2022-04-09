 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Well that sucks   (ladbible.com)
    More: Fail, New Year, favourite NEW stories, years of restoration work, pristine clock tower, good look, Big Ben, Passerby Sarah Haynes, Clock tower  
posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2022 at 2:42 PM



Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're just getting this in. A second scaffolding has hit the clock tower.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: We're just getting this in. A second scaffolding has hit the clock tower.


Too soon
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's only a model.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Big Ben is the bell. The tower is Elizabeth Tower.
 
chewd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Big Ben is the bell. The tower is Elizabeth Tower.


Yeah and the statue of libertys name is Amy... who cares?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Big Ben, Scaffolding.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
Azz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Big Ben is the bell. The tower is Elizabeth Tower.


No, no, no, Big Ben is the copper replica of Sir Ben Kingsley's gigantic penis which is the minute hand of the clock. If you look closely you can see it.

The tower was just a gift from the French, you know, like the Washington Monument.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Fart And Smunny: We're just getting this in. A second scaffolding has hit the clock tower.

Too soon


Not by my clock.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Big Ben' is the biggest bell inside that tower. Geesh!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chewd: fsbilly: Big Ben is the bell. The tower is Elizabeth Tower.

Yeah and the statue of libertys name is Amy... who cares?


Um....you realize that the Statue of Liberty is French? She was designed by Frédéric Bartholdi. Her framework was built by Gustave Mother-F-ing Eiffel. Her name would not be "Amy".
 
alex10294
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: chewd: fsbilly: Big Ben is the bell. The tower is Elizabeth Tower.

Yeah and the statue of libertys name is Amy... who cares?

Um....you realize that the Statue of Liberty is French? She was designed by Frédéric Bartholdi. Her framework was built by Gustave Mother-F-ing Eiffel. Her name would not be "Amy".


Welcome to America, you wretched  refuse!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: chewd: fsbilly: Big Ben is the bell. The tower is Elizabeth Tower.

Yeah and the statue of libertys name is Amy... who cares?

Um....you realize that the Statue of Liberty is French? She was designed by Frédéric Bartholdi. Her framework was built by Gustave Mother-F-ing Eiffel. Her name would not be "Amy".


Amélie?
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 425x425]
'Big Ben' is the biggest bell inside that tower. Geesh!


https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/archive/2012/08/actually-worst-word-planet-actually/325104/
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: chewd: fsbilly: Big Ben is the bell. The tower is Elizabeth Tower.

Yeah and the statue of libertys name is Amy... who cares?

Um....you realize that the Statue of Liberty is French? She was designed by Frédéric Bartholdi. Her framework was built by Gustave Mother-F-ing Eiffel. Her name would not be "Amy".


Amy, Amélie, doesn't matter what I call her, she's not going to be my girlfriend.
 
Pincy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's odd, this story doesn't have anything to do with subby's mom.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: chewd: fsbilly: Big Ben is the bell. The tower is Elizabeth Tower.

Yeah and the statue of libertys name is Amy... who cares?

Um....you realize that the Statue of Liberty is French? She was designed by Frédéric Bartholdi. Her framework was built by Gustave Mother-F-ing Eiffel. Her name would not be "Amy".


Aimée... Hush hush.
 
chewd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: chewd: fsbilly: Big Ben is the bell. The tower is Elizabeth Tower.

Yeah and the statue of libertys name is Amy... who cares?

Um....you realize that the Statue of Liberty is French? She was designed by Frédéric Bartholdi. Her framework was built by Gustave Mother-F-ing Eiffel. Her name would not be "Amy".


A French name, Amy means "beloved" or "well-loved". Derived from the Latin word amare, meaning "to love".
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is good news, there is now another Faulty Tower!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bad day for Pittsburgh quarterbacks.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LewDux: iheartscotch: chewd: fsbilly: Big Ben is the bell. The tower is Elizabeth Tower.

Yeah and the statue of libertys name is Amy... who cares?

Um....you realize that the Statue of Liberty is French? She was designed by Frédéric Bartholdi. Her framework was built by Gustave Mother-F-ing Eiffel. Her name would not be "Amy".

Amélie?


She's the personification of the Roman Goddess Libertas (the Greek equivalent is Eleutheria). My guess is that her name is Liberté.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It is an omen.  just sayin'
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Big Ben is the bell. The tower is Elizabeth Tower.


Well, let's ask Big Ben.

"BONG."

Yup. It's the bell.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: fsbilly: Big Ben is the bell. The tower is Elizabeth Tower.

Well, let's ask Big Ben.

"BONG."

Yup. It's the bell.


Dang. It used the Hard-R and everything. I hope it doesn't kiss its mother with that mouth.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If only they'd bent that girder first, it would have cleared.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
£50million over budget and counting!
Could have filled all the UK's farking potholes for that.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: We're just getting this in. A second scaffolding has hit the clock tower.


Okay, I LOL'd.  I didn't see that joke coming through the fog from the other side of Westminster Bridge.
 
