(Some Mile High Guy)   Top 10 stoner ... wait, what were we talking about?   (realestatewitch.com) divider line
12
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very funny, Drew.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Denver is the best city for stoners with 7x more dispensaries (9.8 dispensaries per 100,000 residents) than the average city on our list (1.4).

As a Denverite I can attest to this. I wrote in another thread the other day that there are five dispensaries within walking distance of my house. It's so common now that dispensaries are looked at the same way as a coffee shop or a Subway. I don't imbibe huge, maybe half of a CBN gummie for bedtime.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can honestly say that after many many years I have not gotten Glaucoma. Coincidence you say? I think not. Let's not talk about my waistline though.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey, I live here. There.
 
Supadope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hmm, cities with the fewest dispenseries happen to be in states where weed is illegal.  I'm not sure I can connect the dots.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Denver is the best city for stoners with 7x more dispensaries (9.8 dispensaries per 100,000 residents) than the average city on our list (1.4).


???? I lived in Clackamas COUNTY in Oregon and there were three dispensaries within five blocks of my house and at least ten within a mile.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hell fire!  You can't LIFT $200.00 of weed where I come from.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why on earth is Taco Bell relevant to this?
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: As a Denverite I can attest to this. I wrote in another thread the other day that there are five dispensaries within walking distance of my house. It's so common now that dispensaries are looked at the same way as a coffee shop or a Subway. I don't imbibe huge, maybe half of a CBN gummie for bedtime.


Whoa there, Dr. Feelgood, you're gonna break on through to the other side.
 
spleef420
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've helped build over a dozen dispensaries in Vegas...currently working on two with six more on the way.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

spleef420: I've helped build over a dozen dispensaries in Vegas...currently working on two with six more on the way.


Username checks out.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How stoned were they when they put these pins on the map?
 
