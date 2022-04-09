 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   New homeowner "left baffled" over "mystery gadget" on wall. Some readers think the mystery is why this is considered news   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Duh.  It's a black and blue dress.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My folks house had these installed.
Fark user imageView Full Size


They'd go to a big canister in crawl space that occasionally would have to be emptied.
Central Vacuum Cleaner.

I'm rather disappointed they didn't spring for the baseboard option. Because that looks most useful of all. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How a Plumbus is Made (Rick and Morty)
Youtube SWMGd_rzRdY
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: My folks house had these installed.
[Fark user image image 155x220]

They'd go to a big canister in crawl space that occasionally would have to be emptied.
Central Vacuum Cleaner.

I'm rather disappointed they didn't spring for the baseboard option. Because that looks most useful of all. [Fark user image image 548x305]


If you have allergies and pets, the whole house vac is a must have.  Yes, we have the kick plate in the kitchen, and it's great.

The canister takes about a year to really fill, but we empty it and clean the filter about every three months.  The biggest hassle is getting the hose put away.  The holder really isn't wide enough to hold more than about 2 loops, so most of the hose puddles up on the floor.

As for the lid holder in the article, it seems like overkill.  If your counter is clean, the lid can sit there.  If it's dirty, clean the counter, and then put the lid there.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that's a rack to let your dildos air dry after washing them. I mean, what kind of savage puts them directly on the counter or in a regular dish rack to dry?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The contraption is a pot lid

No, it's a contraption to hold pot lids Daily Fail.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before clicking the link I thought the new homw owner might be a millennial and the gadget a can opener.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: I'm pretty sure that's a rack to let your dildos air dry after washing them. I mean, what kind of savage puts them directly on the counter or in a regular dish rack to dry?


What sort of noob has them anywhere other than being cleaned or inside of them?
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be honest. I thought this was going to be Boomer Millenial bashing and it was a wall phone.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have one.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a ladder for ALIENS!!!!
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like it holds square containers, like a spice rack or something.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chevello: I'll be honest. I thought this was going to be Boomer Millenial bashing and it was a wall phone.


Me, too. I was thinking either that, or an analogue clock, or perhaps a pencil sharpener. The pot lid holder left me deflated.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once got busted for holding a lid of pot. Times have really changed.
 
o4tuna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's obviously a street light
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mister E Gidget" is the name of my Flying Nun/Father Dowling Mysteries trans crossover/reboot.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: My folks house had these installed.
[Fark user image image 155x220]

They'd go to a big canister in crawl space that occasionally would have to be emptied.
Central Vacuum Cleaner.

I'm rather disappointed they didn't spring for the baseboard option. Because that looks most useful of all. [Fark user image image 548x305]


CSB: My parents did get the baseboard one as well in the kitchen and it was great.
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bugs me that the top arms are not centered.  Does that make me a bad person?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: My folks house had these installed.
[Fark user image 155x220]

They'd go to a big canister in crawl space that occasionally would have to be emptied.
Central Vacuum Cleaner.

I'm rather disappointed they didn't spring for the baseboard option. Because that looks most useful of all. [Fark user image 548x305]


Up until I lived in my current house I've always had a built-in. The plug in vacs are total shiat compared to a built in.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb:
[Fark user image 155x220]

They'd go to a big canister in crawl space that occasionally would have to be emptied.
Central Vacuum Cleaner.

I'm rather disappointed they didn't spring for the baseboard option. Because that looks most useful of all. [Fark user image 548x305]

Up until I lived in my current house I've always had a built-in. The plug in vacs are total shiat compared to a built in.


You've had shiat plugin vacs then. My canister vac is f'n amazing.
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering its the UK I thought it'd be a tooth brush holder.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: I'm pretty sure that's a rack to let your dildos air dry after washing them. I mean, what kind of savage puts them directly on the counter or in a regular dish rack to dry?


My dishwasher's drying cycle works just fine, thank you.
 
cepson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: I'm pretty sure that's a rack to let your dildos air dry after washing them. I mean, what kind of savage puts them directly on the counter or in a regular dish rack to dry?


Oh, you have to clean those?
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman:

My dishwasher's drying cycle works just fine, thank you.


The clean cycle works pretty good on them, too.

/or so I've heard
//don't use detergent
///I heard that too
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: As for the lid holder in the article, it seems like overkill.  If your counter is clean, the lid can sit there.  If it's dirty, clean the counter, and then put the lid there.


I think these are for British Kitchens, or New York refurbed tiny apts.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: I'm pretty sure that's a rack to let your dildos air dry after washing them. I mean, what kind of savage puts them directly on the counter or in a regular dish rack to dry?


5 posts to make the thread dildos.
Wonderful.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

optikeye: They'd go to a big canister in crawl space that occasionally would have to be emptied.


I had clients with one. They called one day because it didn't seem to be working, and I asked them when the last time they emptied it was. That was met with blank stares.
The canister almost took my hand off when I popped the latches.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cepson:

Oh, you have to clean those?


A Gentile warming in the ANOVA STEAM OVEN at 98.6 degrees with 100 humidity. Then a quick wash with dawn...and drip dry on the cabinet door if it has a suction cup.
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

optikeye: My folks house had these installed.
[Fark user image 155x220]

They'd go to a big canister in crawl space that occasionally would have to be emptied.
Central Vacuum Cleaner.

I'm rather disappointed they didn't spring for the baseboard option. Because that looks most useful of all. [Fark user image 548x305]


Out vet's office has these baseboard vacuum things in every room. The staff LOVE having them.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pot lid holder...Not something i would need or want. i am certain i could devise a better use for the space one of those would take.
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: pot lid holder...Not something i would need or want. i am certain i could devise a better use for the space one of those would take.


Yes.  Put a 8x16" board there instead of a pot lid and you have a shelf.

Which is my inference of the intended use.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

optikeye: My folks house had these installed.
[Fark user image 155x220]

They'd go to a big canister in crawl space that occasionally would have to be emptied.
Central Vacuum Cleaner.

I'm rather disappointed they didn't spring for the baseboard option. Because that looks most useful of all. [Fark user image 548x305]


A friend of mine has one of these. One day, her house started to fill up with smoke and they had to call 911. Apparently, her husband had accidentally vacuumed up a hot ember that had fallen out of their fireplace and the lint, etc. in the central vac system caught fire. They had put out the fire in the fireplace hours before, but the ember was still hot enough to cause trouble.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm over 70 and have no idea what that is.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This doesnt look like anything to me.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it's just a coyote with mange
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Toilet-paper holder?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: "Mister E Gidget" is the name of my Flying Nun/Father Dowling Mysteries trans crossover/reboot.


I'd watch that.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus:

What sort of noob has them anywhere other than being cleaned or inside of them?


Thinking of dildo-noobs, most of them are convex not concave. Though being inside a dildo is...interesting imagery.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

optikeye: My folks house had these installed.
[Fark user image image 155x220]

They'd go to a big canister in crawl space that occasionally would have to be emptied.
Central Vacuum Cleaner.

I'm rather disappointed they didn't spring for the baseboard option. Because that looks most useful of all. [Fark user image image 548x305]


Central Heating, Air, and Glory?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Aren't pot lid holders usually on the inside of cabinet doors? Who wants to store pot lids on the wall like that?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chevello: I'll be honest. I thought this was going to be Boomer Millenial bashing and it was a wall phone.


Those wall phones sucked. The reception was terrible if you drove even a block away!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Aren't pot lid holders usually on the inside of cabinet doors? Who wants to store pot lids on the wall like that?


some filthpigs don't mind grease and dust in their food. don't judge
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter:

Yes.  Put a 8x16" board there instead of a pot lid and you have a shelf.

Which is my inference of the intended use.


agreed and it would be a lot more versatile.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You tie your horse to it.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Eegah:
[Fark user image 155x220]

They'd go to a big canister in crawl space that occasionally would have to be emptied.
Central Vacuum Cleaner.

I'm rather disappointed they didn't spring for the baseboard option. Because that looks most useful of all. [Fark user image 548x305]

A friend of mine has one of these. One day, her house started to fill up with smoke and they had to call 911. Apparently, her husband had accidentally vacuumed up a hot ember that had fallen out of their fireplace and the lint, etc. in the central vac system caught fire. They had put out the fire in the fireplace hours before, but the ember was still hot enough to cause trouble.


Fireplaces are almost unheard of today where I am. You can get a sealed gas one, but it's just not the same.

Either in ambiance or fire risk.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Awfully big to only handle two lids. Most pot lids aren't very heavy. Seems there must be a more streamlined and efficient use of space
 
chewd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Its for holding that blue stuff that women are always pouring into panty shields in tv ads.
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My nieces came over here and were baffled by this mystery gadget they saw on my desk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: You tie your horse to it.


Those go in the bedroom, not the kitchen.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bughunter:

Those go in the bedroom, not the kitchen.


We are using our horses in completely different manners.
 
