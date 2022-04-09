 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Man blew most of his $217 million lottery winning prize on A) 434 chicks, B) buying more lottery tickets, or C) trying to save the planet?   (wral.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Another French player won the sum of $239 million in October 2021. "

And he promptly invested it all in crypto thus undoing all of Guy's hard work.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know exactly how to save the planet. Hire the world's best assassins to take out a list of about 20 people.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: "Another French player won the sum of $239 million in October 2021. "

And he promptly invested it all in crypto thus undoing all of Guy's hard work.


Probably even bought a warehouse to hold all the GPUs he bought to make more crypto.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure you can score a 3some with some babes for less than a million bucks a pop.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
434 chicks? I think you could hook that up if you had $217 million.
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: I know exactly how to save the planet. Hire the world's best assassins to take out a list of about 20 people.


20 million?  Top 10% of the world's earners, maybe?


Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can someone that sensible still play the lottery?

Definitely a good man.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess starting a charity foundation, or a church, would be the best idea.  I'd assume it might be a decent tax write-off. Then, I could run the foundation and pay myself a nice salary.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Curt Blizzah: I guess starting a charity foundation, or a church, would be the best idea.  I'd assume it might be a decent tax write-off. Then, I could run the foundation and pay myself a nice salary.


Listen Donnie - just because you got kicked off Facebook and Twitter doesn't mean you're allowed on Fark.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donating to a charity you created.
Tax dodge?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Curt Blizzah: I guess starting a charity foundation, or a church, would be the best idea.  I'd assume it might be a decent tax write-off. Then, I could run the foundation and pay myself a nice salary.


Or use your charity to own a huge business, like the charity that owns IKEA
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Curt Blizzah: I guess starting a charity foundation, or a church, would be the best idea.  I'd assume it might be a decent tax write-off. Then, I could run the foundation and pay myself a nice salary.


...and your friends.

I mean, if you were smart and put together good foundations that would invest in emerging technologies and people that will make an impact the money might have an multiplying factor, for you AND whatever you care about.  No shame in that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every little bit counts. I hope his Foundation is efficient and effective and that he kept a sensible amount of his winnings to play around with.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkerinCheif: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Came here for Lawrence. Left horny thinking about the breast exams
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's no crazier than building a mansion with stairways to nowhere.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Curt Blizzah: I guess starting a charity foundation, or a church, would be the best idea.  I'd assume it might be a decent tax write-off. Then, I could run the foundation and pay myself a nice salary.

Or use your charity to own a huge business, like the charity that owns IKEA


Or land. Property tax is huge where I live... nonprofit organizations pay nothing in property tax.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: I know exactly how to save the planet. Hire the world's best assassins to take out a list of about 20 people.


Weirdly, I think about that almost every night while falling asleep. I'd post my list of those 20, but the Secret Service would probably take part of my list personally. Actually, let's make it 21. He's not really doing anything to the planet but I just hate the son of a biatch.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
434 chicks, at the same time?

winedrinkingman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "Another French player won the sum of $239 million in October 2021. "

And he promptly invested it all in crypto thus undoing all of Guy's hard work.


You know we are just a few years away from quantum computers, at which point all current crypto currencies will become worthless, because all their block chains will be insecure.

Crypto may be the future but it won't be any of the current currencies in use.  They all have a fail date sometime in the near future.

Also it will be decades before anyone who is neither a government or a billionaire will have a quantum computer that will be able to do encryption on a level that matters.  Sure there may eventually be personal qauntumn computers, but they will lag behind what the NSA, the FBI, or what even Elon Musk or even North Korea have.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
hungryI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: whither_apophis: Curt Blizzah: I guess starting a charity foundation, or a church, would be the best idea.  I'd assume it might be a decent tax write-off. Then, I could run the foundation and pay myself a nice salary.

Or use your charity to own a huge business, like the charity that owns IKEA

Or land. Property tax is huge where I live... nonprofit organizations pay nothing in property tax.


or churches
 
DrWhy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a Guy!
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I love money. I love everything about it. I bought some pretty good stuff. Got me a $300 pair of socks. Got a fur sink. An electric dog polisher. A gasoline powered turtleneck sweater. And, of course, I bought some dumb stuff, too."

― Steve Martin
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DrWhy: What a Guy!


Il se prononce "Gee"
 
wgb423
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Stephen_Falken: I know exactly how to save the planet. Hire the world's best assassins to take out a list of about 20 people.

20 million?  Top 10% of the world's earners, maybe?


[Fark user image image 378x212]


[Fark user image image 407x429]


Good point.... people that are less prosperous and productive make less waste.

Just... sitting around getting a welfare check.   ....Makin no waste.  Eat the rich!!!!  It will totally work.
 
Bicep Magnum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't understand why people would be concerned about something that will make humans extinct.

Why would you care? Species go extinct. It's part of life on earth. Get over yourself. There's nothing special about humans.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would have created a product line and factory making low-cost solar solutions, me.  Can I have 220m now?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bicep Magnum: I don't understand why people would be concerned about something that will make humans extinct.

Why would you care? Species go extinct. It's part of life on earth. Get over yourself. There's nothing special about humans.


Opposable thumbs. Space travel. Loss of a prehensile tail. Which actually I wish we still had. The ability to ponder our own and others existence. How to make a better planet with the time we have remaining. I cannot extend my days so I strive to make them better. Not you obviously but some others.
 
p51d007
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Azz: FarkerinCheif: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Came here for Lawrence. Left horny thinking about the breast exams


... NOT YOUR PERSONAL EROTICA SITE!!!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The winner, nicknamed "Guy" by French lottery group Françaises des Jeux (FDJ), won the sum in December 2020. At the time, the jackpot was the largest in the history of EuroMillions, a seven-number lottery involving several European countries including France and the United Kingdom.

Disappointed they didn't tag him "Lucky Pierre".
 
orangewhippey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bicep Magnum: I don't understand why people would be concerned about something that will make humans extinct.

Why would you care? Species go extinct. It's part of life on earth. Get over yourself. There's nothing special about humans.


Nothing like good old nihilism!
 
