 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Some people are still taking Covid seriously as people over 65 are starting to get their 2nd booster shots   (nbcnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Spiffy, Vaccination, Booster dose, Covid-19 vaccinations, second boosters, older last week, first booster shot, NBC News analysis of data, Average daily doses  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2022 at 12:14 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got mine last week.

/62
 
WereBear666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got mine Thursday. 60 and type1 diabetic. However have I lived this long...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got mine a April 1.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 52. I'll be getting my second booster sometime in May since I got my first booster in January.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got mine two weeks ago with the following 36 hours of side effects (chills, body ache). Then, two days later I spent time holding my one year old granddaughter who was struggling with her first cold. Now, in the middle of pollen season, I have the worst cold with all the symptoms of COVID yet the at home tests show negative. There may be vaccinations for COVID but there's no escaping the biological wrath of a one year old.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm up
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm 57. Scheduled for Monday. Still mask, too.
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is the thread where you out yourself as an old. I am NOT eligible for a second booster yet.
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thursday.
Had a sore arm yesterday.
Gone now.
The soreness, not the arm.
 
Electrode [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Both parents (73 and 71) have appointments this coming week. I (37 with risk factors) dunno if I'm eligible yet but will get it when I can.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's because the over 65 crowd has been to so many funerals that it's no longer just a place to pickup chicks.
 
stevecore
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm a nurse and have had a couple patients recently say they just got their second booster. Wonder what the cause for delay and what spurred them to finally do it was
 
SusanY
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not old enough (U.K. currently giving second bossier to those aged 75 and up). I am expecting it will be extended to almost everyone once the boosters we got last December wear off,

Well, we might be lucky and find out that three shots is enough for lifetime immunity, but I not relying on it,
 
clovercat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yesterday had my booster. Been almost 5 months since the first Booster.  Now to live dangerously and shop for groceries.
 
Bigsack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Got mine last Thursday.
 
cefm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Visited a public vaccination facility last week. Early afternoon on a weekday. Totally empty. Nobody but the staff and a bunch of vaccines getting closer to their expiration dates. There's no reason to limit it to old folks - the supply vastly outnumbers the demand - let everyone get it.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Second booster of Pfizer / BioNTech on March 30.

/64
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We're both over 70 and are debating the 2nd booster. There's an Israeli study that shows that it too fades and pretty quickly. 4 months.
 
bababa
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Up here in Saskatchewan they are recommending people 80+ should be eligible for a second booster, but they haven't actually rolled it out yet. People in nursing homes can get one though.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Got mine on Wednesday. I'm 57 with lots of issues. This is the only one that kicked my butt. I'm still out of it today but at least got out of bed. Not sure what this means but the nurse told me it was a "full dose".
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Got mine a April 1.


Beat you. March 31st 😛
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SusanY: Well, we might be lucky and find out that three shots is enough for lifetime immunity, but I not relying on it,


Never going to happen, just like the flu, there will always be new strains
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

flamark: Got mine two weeks ago with the following 36 hours of side effects (chills, body ache). Then, two days later I spent time holding my one year old granddaughter who was struggling with her first cold. Now, in the middle of pollen season, I have the worst cold with all the symptoms of COVID yet the at home tests show negative. There may be vaccinations for COVID but there's no escaping the biological wrath of a one year old.


Fully vaccinated people show symptoms of Covid before they test positive due to having been vaccinated, that's them going to work right away from exposure. Some as many as 5 days but 3 is pretty common before testing positive. Current recommendations are to sample both from the throat and nose (plenty of how-to vids online) when testing.

This chart has a lot going on, but shows the typical timelines through the infection, symptoms and testing:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.