(CNN) Robbery at Georgia shooting range. 3 dead, at least 40 guns stolen.
53 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials did not specify how the three victims were killed.

I have some theories.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skydiving accident?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Officials did not specify how the three victims were killed.

I have some theories.


/strokes beard in a pondering manner
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Officials did not specify how the three victims were killed.

I have some theories.


Snu Snu?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns OK?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Are the guns OK?


No, they are kidnapped and scared.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Officials did not specify how the three victims were killed.

I have some theories.


Lead poisoning?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's like three Charlton Hestons, ah ah ah ahhhh.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Why do you rob gun ranges?"

"That's where the guns are."
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: Officials did not specify how the three victims were killed.

I have some theories.


If only they could reach their appendix holster around the giant BBQ gut.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: That's like three Charlton Hestons, ah ah ah ahhhh.


Dementia patients were talking to empty chairs?
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: Officials did not specify how the three victims were killed.

I have some theories.


Eaten by a lion?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: Officials did not specify how the three victims were killed.

I have some theories.


Triple suicide.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Pinnacle Point: That's like three Charlton Hestons, ah ah ah ahhhh.

Dementia patients were talking to empty chairs?


Oh, wait, that was Clint Eastwood. NM.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Imagine if this had been something even more deadly like swimming pools, or patio furniture?  How many people die in bathtubs?

This unfortunate event is just the price others will have to continue to pay so that I can exercise the constitutional right to my hobby.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Natural causes.  At this point, gun shot is a natural cause.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: Officials did not specify how the three victims were killed.

I have some theories.


Probably tried to grab their guns like in the Old West.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Totally unnecessary.  They could have gotten 40 guns out of unlocked cars in one night in my neighborhood alone!

Anyway, good lesson here.  Quick draw can't beat an already aimed gun unless you are *this* guy.  He's the real deal only with GI Joe hair.

Miami Vice Jim Zubiena Mozambique drill scene
Youtube fXv8IepBVJQ
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a gun present may look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: Officials did not specify how the three victims were killed.

I have some theories.


They tripped, and fell on some bullets.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Approximately 40 weapons and a camera DVR were also taken from the scene, they added.

Would that be the security camera DVR?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Inside job.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There ought to be at least a little bit of security cam footage.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kabloink: Approximately 40 weapons and a camera DVR were also taken from the scene, they added.

Would that be the security camera DVR?


...that the robbers now have.

Lol.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet their final thoughts were the very definition of ironic.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe they were tyrants anybody ever stop to think about that huh?
 
12349876
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: "Why do you rob gun ranges?"

"That's where the guns are."


Same goes for breaking into a vehicle with an NRA sticker.
 
schubie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Must be reactions to the covid vaccine. Just like Betty White
 
Saturn5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm curious to find out more about what happened.  The article makes it sound like the 3 victims were the only ones there (no mention of bystanders, customers, etc.).  Most ranges I've been too, the employees are usually armed, so I would think anyone planning to rob them while open would come in with weapons already drawn and possibly just start shooting as soon as they walk in.

Robbing a place where there's a high probability you'll be shot at makes me think they had some inside knowledge of the place, or the perp had a personal beef with the owners.
 
Watubi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"(ATF) is involved in the investigation due to the number of weapons taken"

I sleep better at night knowing there is a hard limit to the number of guns stolen that determines if ATF gets involved.  "You only had 5 guns stolen?  Eh, don't worry about it"
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think I saw this story/plot on the reboot csi, it will end up being a family member
 
Wessoman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Saturn5: I'm curious to find out more about what happened.  The article makes it sound like the 3 victims were the only ones there (no mention of bystanders, customers, etc.).  Most ranges I've been too, the employees are usually armed, so I would think anyone planning to rob them while open would come in with weapons already drawn and possibly just start shooting as soon as they walk in.

Robbing a place where there's a high probability you'll be shot at makes me think they had some inside knowledge of the place, or the perp had a personal beef with the owners.


I agree here. I also think this may have been some bad off-market gun sale gone horribly wrong.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If not even a gun range has enough good guys with guns available to stop a mass shooting, what chance do the rest of us have?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Saturn5: I'm curious to find out more about what happened.  The article makes it sound like the 3 victims were the only ones there (no mention of bystanders, customers, etc.).  Most ranges I've been too, the employees are usually armed, so I would think anyone planning to rob them while open would come in with weapons already drawn and possibly just start shooting as soon as they walk in.

Robbing a place where there's a high probability you'll be shot at makes me think they had some inside knowledge of the place, or the perp had a personal beef with the owners.


So you're saying open carry does not make you safer because someone could walk in with their weapon drawn? So to be safe everyone should ealk around with a locked, loaded, and drawn weapon at all times?

The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
/oblig.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No law would have prevented this, so all you liberal fascists can just settle down with your unconstitutional gun-grabbing ideas.

/amidoingitright?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Saturn5: I'm curious to find out more about what happened.  The article makes it sound like the 3 victims were the only ones there (no mention of bystanders, customers, etc.).  Most ranges I've been too, the employees are usually armed, so I would think anyone planning to rob them while open would come in with weapons already drawn and possibly just start shooting as soon as they walk in.

Robbing a place where there's a high probability you'll be shot at makes me think they had some inside knowledge of the place, or the perp had a personal beef with the owners.


According to the range website, they close at 6pm and the shooting happened at 5:30pm according to the article so bystanders and customers may have already left and they were doing closing stuff.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Y'all wont believe this, but it turns out the victims were shot to death.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Saturn5: I'm curious to find out more about what happened.  The article makes it sound like the 3 victims were the only ones there (no mention of bystanders, customers, etc.).  Most ranges I've been too, the employees are usually armed, so I would think anyone planning to rob them while open would come in with weapons already drawn and possibly just start shooting as soon as they walk in.

Robbing a place where there's a high probability you'll be shot at makes me think they had some inside knowledge of the place, or the perp had a personal beef with the owners.

I agree here. I also think this may have been some bad off-market gun sale gone horribly wrong.


Oh thank goodness it was bad guys with guns and not Responsible Gun Owners!

😂
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Y'all wont believe this, but it turns out the victims were shot to death.


Now how did that happen?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: edmo: Officials did not specify how the three victims were killed.

I have some theories.

Eaten by a lion?


MY GUESS TOO
 
stevecore
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Inside job.


Well yea. They wouldn't store all the guns outside. That would be silly
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: If not even a gun range has enough good guys with guns available to stop a mass shooting, what chance do the rest of us have?


Zero!

next question?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Saturn5: I'm curious to find out more about what happened.  The article makes it sound like the 3 victims were the only ones there (no mention of bystanders, customers, etc.).  Most ranges I've been too, the employees are usually armed, so I would think anyone planning to rob them while open would come in with weapons already drawn and possibly just start shooting as soon as they walk in.

Robbing a place where there's a high probability you'll be shot at makes me think they had some inside knowledge of the place, or the perp had a personal beef with the owners.

I agree here. I also think this may have been some bad off-market gun sale gone horribly wrong.


You two are thinking too much.  This is Fark, and guns were involved, so it's your duty to post trite comments.  Responsible gun owner!  Are the Guns OK?  That sort of jibber jabber.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Wessoman: Saturn5: I'm curious to find out more about what happened.  The article makes it sound like the 3 victims were the only ones there (no mention of bystanders, customers, etc.).  Most ranges I've been too, the employees are usually armed, so I would think anyone planning to rob them while open would come in with weapons already drawn and possibly just start shooting as soon as they walk in.

Robbing a place where there's a high probability you'll be shot at makes me think they had some inside knowledge of the place, or the perp had a personal beef with the owners.

I agree here. I also think this may have been some bad off-market gun sale gone horribly wrong.

You two are thinking too much.  This is Fark, and guns were involved, so it's your duty to post trite comments.  Responsible gun owner!  Are the Guns OK?  That sort of jibber jabber.


Are you concerned?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Farker Soze: Wessoman: Saturn5: I'm curious to find out more about what happened.  The article makes it sound like the 3 victims were the only ones there (no mention of bystanders, customers, etc.).  Most ranges I've been too, the employees are usually armed, so I would think anyone planning to rob them while open would come in with weapons already drawn and possibly just start shooting as soon as they walk in.

Robbing a place where there's a high probability you'll be shot at makes me think they had some inside knowledge of the place, or the perp had a personal beef with the owners.

I agree here. I also think this may have been some bad off-market gun sale gone horribly wrong.

You two are thinking too much.  This is Fark, and guns were involved, so it's your duty to post trite comments.  Responsible gun owner!  Are the Guns OK?  That sort of jibber jabber.

Are you concerned?


Yeah, that's it!  You get it.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Wessoman: Saturn5: I'm curious to find out more about what happened.  The article makes it sound like the 3 victims were the only ones there (no mention of bystanders, customers, etc.).  Most ranges I've been too, the employees are usually armed, so I would think anyone planning to rob them while open would come in with weapons already drawn and possibly just start shooting as soon as they walk in.

Robbing a place where there's a high probability you'll be shot at makes me think they had some inside knowledge of the place, or the perp had a personal beef with the owners.

I agree here. I also think this may have been some bad off-market gun sale gone horribly wrong.

You two are thinking too much.  This is Fark, and guns were involved, so it's your duty to post trite comments.  Responsible gun owner!  Are the Guns OK?  That sort of jibber jabber.


arm chair detective comments are also valid.

such as, someone up thread postulated that the shooters had "beef witht he owners"; doubt that as they spent the time to rob the place of FORTY guns.

at the peak of my collection i had a dozen rifles and it took a long time to move em when i moved house.

Unless this thief just grabbed guns by the armful and threw em in a pick up that would take some time. And all the scuffs and stock dents would greatly reduce their resale value. Always impt. to gun people.

so, i'd say not a crime of passion, because there was so much theft involved.

i'd say .... premeditated.

but i know <takes out sunglasses>
its a long shot
<puts on sunglasses>
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looking at their website and some reviews it looks like they were a small mom and pop gunsmith shop that catered mostly to hunters. The gun case photo on their site has more revolvers than autos, no sign of tacticool anywhere. Some reviews complained that they did not allow pistols on the outside range and did were not friendly towards assault style rifles, did not allow rapid fire etc. One guy was biatching that they only want the 150yd range used for sighting in hunting rifles.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not much to say about this one - it pretty much writes itself.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Saturn5: I'm curious to find out more about what happened.  The article makes it sound like the 3 victims were the only ones there (no mention of bystanders, customers, etc.).  Most ranges I've been too, the employees are usually armed, so I would think anyone planning to rob them while open would come in with weapons already drawn and possibly just start shooting as soon as they walk in.

Robbing a place where there's a high probability you'll be shot at makes me think they had some inside knowledge of the place, or the perp had a personal beef with the owners.

According to the range website, they close at 6pm and the shooting happened at 5:30pm according to the article so bystanders and customers may have already left and they were doing closing stuff.


If it was like any range I've been to, the staff was trying to convince some suburban commando (who looks nowhere near as fit as Hulk Hogan in his prime) that he was done for the day.
 
Valter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Officials did not specify how the three victims were killed.

I have some theories.


Thrown discus.

Darts

Knives.
 
