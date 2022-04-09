 Skip to content
(Florida Today)   Shall we get some melted butter at least?   (floridatoday.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure the smell of that beach would put you off that idea subby.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I walk Satellite and Indialantic beaches after every hurricane. You can find cool stuff. This is a mass die-off. Who knows how many didn't make it to shore.

Seagulls must be having a blast.


"SEAGULLS! (Stop It Now)" -- A Bad Lip Reading of The Empire Strikes Back
Youtube U9t-slLl30E
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And maybe a nice Pinot.
 
ihateallofyou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read satellite as saltine. But those are for oysters.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: And maybe a nice Pinot.


I hope you mean Pinot Grigio and not Pinot noir. Red wine with shellfish it's a big no no. Philistine
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ihateallofyou: I read satellite as saltine. But those are for oysters.


No, oyster crackers are for oysters
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: ihateallofyou: I read satellite as saltine. But those are for oysters.

No, oyster crackers are for oysters


Oyster crackers are for oyster stew. Saltines are for oysters on the half-shell.
 
ihateallofyou
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Habitual Cynic: chitownmike: ihateallofyou: I read satellite as saltine. But those are for oysters.

No, oyster crackers are for oysters

Oyster crackers are for oyster stew. Saltines are for oysters on the half-shell.


Exactly.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oyster crackers are for snacking whenever you damn well please
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 599x177]


I always thought there was something more to this joke that I just didn't get.  Like a reference to something.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Im a regular cjhef .  I go to the troubl of melting my own butter from, scratch rather than buying store-bought melted butter. The quality and taste is much better and it is usually even quicker to the table when you make it yourself. I even make my own fancy and yummy toast from scratch by starting with fresh ingredients like bread
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ihateallofyou: Habitual Cynic: chitownmike: ihateallofyou: I read satellite as saltine. But those are for oysters.

No, oyster crackers are for oysters

Oyster crackers are for oyster stew. Saltines are for oysters on the half-shell.

Exactly.


Oyster crackers are for clam chowder that has no bread bowl.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A man walks into a bar and orders a beer

Man: How much will it be

Bartender: free

Man: Oh how wonderful in that case ill have some dinner as well, how much are the scallops.

Bartender: free as well

Man: delightful, this is a fine establishment, I would love to meet the owner and thank him for such great deals

Bartender: well he is upstairs with my wife

Man: and what is he doing there?

Bartender: the same thing I'm doing to his business.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: ihateallofyou: Habitual Cynic: chitownmike: ihateallofyou: I read satellite as saltine. But those are for oysters.

No, oyster crackers are for oysters

Oyster crackers are for oyster stew. Saltines are for oysters on the half-shell.

Exactly.

Oyster crackers are for clam chowder that has no bread bowl.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


/ from Oregon.
// knows how to deal with encroaching sea life
/// dead or near dead, anyway
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I had some left over frozen seafood, like a piece of fish, a few shrimp, one small lobster tail and a can of clams. Not enough of any one thing to make a meal.

I thought I would make some seafood chowder. Went to the local fish market to get some scallops to add to the chowder. I didn't pay much attention to the price until I got home. They were sold by the pound, and ended up costing me $3.00 per scallop. Seems like the price of seafood is even worse than the meat prices people are complaining about.

The chowder, though expensive, was very good.
 
ihateallofyou
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: ihateallofyou: Habitual Cynic: chitownmike: ihateallofyou: I read satellite as saltine. But those are for oysters.

No, oyster crackers are for oysters

Oyster crackers are for oyster stew. Saltines are for oysters on the half-shell.

Exactly.

Oyster crackers are for clam chowder that has no bread bowl.


What kind of chowder doesn't come in a bread bowl?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mmmm, scallops.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: chitownmike: ihateallofyou: I read satellite as saltine. But those are for oysters.

No, oyster crackers are for oysters

Oyster crackers are for oyster stew. Saltines are for oysters on the half-shell.


No, Killian's Red and Tabasco are for oysters on the half shell.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
