Yet one more example of why we have a Florida tag
    Florida motorcycle rider, rising bridge  
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
someone grab the cooler!
 
hungryI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks, Fark. You made my Saturday. The chick jumping off in terror is priceless. Gawd I love my state.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
On a good day, navigating passage under a bridge is dangerous AF. This kind of thing happens daily; this one is just a bit more dramatic and happened to get caught on camera. Growing up in Miami, my dad and I would sometime visit a busy Miami boat ramp like Matheson Hammock and watch the shiat show unfold. 
/good times
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
From the comments:
"A Florida wildlife officer will put the bridge down. It has a taste for boaters now. "
 
tuxq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
According to a local news outlet, the boat was sheltering under the section of roadway to get out of the rain. But, this was an area of the bridge with signs saying "Unauthorized personnel prohibited," "Danger moving machinery" and "No trespassing, violators will be prosecuted."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ethertap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I used to be a bridge tender at the Blackburn point swing bridge on the intercoastal down in Venice.

Even boat owners don't know the rules or how to drive their boats. It was particularly annoying when someone hit the bridge. Had to get an engineer to come out and inspect the bridge before we could reopen it. Hours of delays typically. The bridge was open on request, so you needed a radio and the ability to use it to get us to open the bridge. Many boaters didn't.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did I fall asleep and wake up in some bizarre world where familiarity with navigating boats under drawbridges is supposed to be an every day thing?

I've lived in and travelled all over Florida my whole life. I've never seen a drawbridge.
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dogdaze: Growing up in Miami, my dad and I would sometime visit a busy Miami boat ramp like Matheson Hammock and watch the shiat show unfold.


There's usually at least one bar facing most busy public boat ramps.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Article headline "after taking a wrong turn"

No , it was on porpose
 
12349876
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Did I fall asleep and wake up in some bizarre world where familiarity with navigating boats under drawbridges is supposed to be an every day thing?

I've lived in and travelled all over Florida my whole life. I've never seen a drawbridge.


There are over 100 of them in Florida.  Here's a list.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_movable_bridges_in_Florida
 
noitsnot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're:
1) 20 years old
2) Boaters
3) Florida
Three strikes.  It's OK if some get crushed.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Did I fall asleep and wake up in some bizarre world where familiarity with navigating boats under drawbridges is supposed to be an every day thing?

I've lived in and travelled all over Florida my whole life. I've never seen a drawbridge.


A bizarre world where boaters navigating under bridges should know how to navigate under bridges? Or be able to read? Or just have some common sense? Maybe they're just oblivious to the world around them, like somebody who lives in a state surrounded by the sea and has never noticed a drawbridge.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dumb boaters, but dumb engineering and procedures too. If nobody should be under there, fences beat signs, and either way, the tender should have a video of the area.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dogdaze: On a good day, navigating passage under a bridge is dangerous AF. This kind of thing happens daily; this one is just a bit more dramatic and happened to get caught on camera. Growing up in Miami, my dad and I would sometime visit a busy Miami boat ramp like Matheson Hammock and watch the shiat show unfold. 
/good times


ANY boat ramp in Florida on a summer weekend afternoon is going to be entertaining.

Chance of someone backing their truck into the water? 20%
Chance of some idiot back down the ramp crooked 30 or more times? 50%
Chance of someone smashing their boat into their truck or farking it up on the trailer while taking out? 75%
Chance of someone launching without installing drainplugs? 90%
Chance of someone launching without a bow line and having to swim for the boat? 95%
Chance of drunken shouting match at the ramp? 100%
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Filmed about two miles away...
Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) - Jumping the Bridge Scene (5/10) | Movieclips
Youtube wIkgpWQ9B_M
 
