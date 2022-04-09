 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Lonely Guy)   Why it can be hard to leave your Canadian girlfriend   (theswaddle.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Relationship breakup, Love, Human bonding, stages of grief, emotional needs, serious relationship, long time, human imagination  
•       •       •

943 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2022 at 10:12 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reminds me of this song.
A Fine Frenzy - Almost Lover
Youtube I_S_TbD1XFM
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Situationship"

Hey look, another thing I've never heard of.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I actually had a Canadian girlfriend once. You wouldn't know her.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are these people actually insane? Why is the current dogma to redefine everything all over again?

These "situationships" used to be called unrequited love.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: "Situationship"

Hey look, another thing I've never heard of.


Me: "Hey, I never heard of that."
My very wise grandfather: "There are not enough libraries on the planet to record the things you don't know."
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Are these people actually insane? Why is the current dogma to redefine everything all over again?

These "situationships" used to be called unrequited love.


Every generation thinks that every new thing they encounter is unique to them and often insist on defining it in their own language and slang. Language evolves every generation and sometimes many times in a generation as the older generation sits on their porch shaking their heads in disapproval and lamenting why things are changing.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's because Canadian beavers taste like maple syrup.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Are these people actually insane? Why is the current dogma to redefine everything all over again?

These "situationships" used to be called unrequited love.


It seems that every new generation of humans finds it necessary to believe they are the first to ever think, believe, discover, practice or experience _________ (fill in the blank).  Of course, these new, previously unknown (except to everyone who came before) things must be renamed to suit the newest generation discoverers.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: It's because Canadian beavers taste like maple syrup.


Have not seen a beaver, Canadian or otherwise, in many, many years.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Remember that the cute chick bringing you food is there to bring everyone food. She's not into you, you're just infooduated.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dear Author -
stop gazing at your navel & look people in the eyes
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Are these people actually insane? Why is the current dogma to redefine everything all over again?

These "situationships" used to be called unrequited love.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Situationships, or stalking?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: It's because Canadian beavers taste like maple syrup.


Like you would put on a waffle?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.