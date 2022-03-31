 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 45 of WW3: 25% of Russian forces are inoperable, Finland and Sweden prepare to join NATO, S&P cuts Russian foreign currency rating to potato, Russia calls up 60,000 reservists. It's your Saturday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE

s.yimg.comView Full Size


The sudden ear-piercing beep of a radiation meter fills the room as a Ukrainian soldier walks in. This is where Russian soldiers were living at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and radiation levels are now higher than normal.
There's no visible presence of the source of the radioactive material in the room, but Ukrainian officials say it's coming from small particles and dust that the soldiers brought into the building.
"They went to the Red Forest and brought radioactive material back with them on their shoes," soldier Ihor Ugolkov explains. "Other places are fine, but radiation increased here, because they were living here."
CNN was given exclusive access to the power plant for the first time since it came back into Ukrainian control.
Officials at the plant explain the levels inside the room used by Russian soldiers are only slightly above what the World Nuclear Association describes as naturally occurring radiation. One-time contact would not be dangerous but continuous exposure would pose a health hazard.
"They went everywhere, and they also took some radioactive dust on them [when they left]," Ugolkov adds.
It's an example of what Ukrainian officials say was the lax and careless behavior of Russian soldiers while they were in control of the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster. The area around Chernobyl, namely the Red Forest, is still the most nuclear contaminated area on the planet, with most of the radioactive particles present on the soil.
Ukrainian officials have released drone footage of what they say were trenches dug by Russian soldiers in that area, which is particularly radioactive. At a safe location, on the edges of that area, CNN saw a Russian military ration box that exhibited radiation levels 50 times above naturally occurring values.
Russian soldiers held Chernobyl for a month and are thought to have been operating in contaminated areas most of the time.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said everyone behind the Russian attack on the Kramatorsk train station will be held accountable.
"This is another war crime of Russia, for which everyone involved will be held accountable," he said in his nightly address on Friday, adding that Russian state propaganda tried to blame Ukrainian armed forces for the attack.
"We expect a firm, global response to this war crime," he said.
Zelensky confirmed previous reports from the head of Donetsk region military administration, that at least 50 people were killed in the attack, including five children.
"Like the massacres in Bucha, as well as many other Russian war crimes, the missile strike on Kramatorsk must be one of the charges at the tribunal, which is bound to happen," he said.
The Ukrainian President said "all the efforts of the world" will be directed to establish minute-by-minute "who did what, who gave orders, where did the rocket come from, who was carrying it, who gave the order and how the strike was coordinated."
"Responsibility is inevitable," he said.

Ukrainian officials continue to warn about what could be a major Russian offensive set to take place in the country's east. Ukraine's Chief of Defense Intelligence said Russian troops are regrouping in Belgorod and plan to advance toward the eastern city of Kharkiv. "They will try to finish off the city of Mariupol and only after that, they might try to initiative advances towards Kyiv," he said.

The Russians are feeling "self-imposed pressure" to achieve some sort of victory by May 9, according to two European officials. May 9 is the day Russia celebrates Victory Day over Germany in World War II. With one month to go, the officials say Russia is regrouping and shifting its forces to southeastern Ukraine with the aim of achieving some sort of regional victory.

President Joe Biden on Friday signed two bills levying further sanctions on Russia and Belarus, the White House announced.
The sanctions mark the administration's latest move to punish the two countries for Russia's ongoing deadly invasion of Ukraine - and the first time the sanctions in response to the war have come from Capitol Hill.
One bill suspends normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, punishing the countries by paving the way for higher tariffs on imports from them. The other prohibits energy imports from Russia, including oil, coal and natural gas.
The Senate unanimously passed the two measures Thursday morning. While the House voted overwhelmingly to pass the legislation, the bills faced more opposition there.

Finland and Sweden could soon join NATO, moves that would likely infuriate Moscow and that officials say would further underscore Russia's strategic error in invading Ukraine.
NATO officials told CNN that discussions about Sweden and Finland joining the bloc have gotten extremely serious since Russia's invasion.
US senior State Department officials said the matter came up at this week's NATO foreign ministerial, which was attended by the foreign ministers from Stockholm and Helsinki.
Officials said the discussions underline the extent to which Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion has only served to reinvigorate and unify the NATO alliance - the exact opposite of Putin's stated goals before the war began.

The US believes the Russian military has not solved "their logistics and sustainment problems," a senior US defense official told CNN.
The official said those problems mean that they will be unlikely to be able to reinforce their forces in the eastern part of Ukraine "with any great speed."

About one quarter of Russian forces used in the invasion of Ukraine are "effectively inoperable," according to a European official, following heavy losses, poor logistics and sustainment.
Russia had arrayed approximately 120 Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs), around Ukraine ahead of the invasion, CNN reported at the time.
Six weeks into the war, approximately 29 of those are now out of commission, the official said.
Russian forces have tried to combine some of the remaining parts of the BTGs into coherent fighting units, using the remains of two or three BTGs to attempt to make one, the official added.

US official says Russia seeks to recruit more than 60,000 reservists. Russia has started mobilizing reservists but it is unclear how successful that effort will be, the official told Reuters on April 8.

S&P cuts Russia's foreign currency rating to 'selective default,' saying Russia was unlikely to honor its obligations to foreign bondholders. In April Russia made Eurobond payments in rubles instead of dollars. S&P believes bondholders are unlikely to convert them into $.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


IMF approves multi-donor Administered Account for Ukraine. The International Monetary Fund said in a press release on April 8 that the account will provide donors with a "secure vehicle to direct financial assistance to Ukraine." Canada will be the first to donate, with a proposed $1 billion Canadian dollars ($795 million).

Ukraine hopes to receive EU candidate country status in June. In an address on April 8, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said she hoped Ukraine would get candidate status at when EU leaders meet at a summit in June.

WSJ: Ukraine's Ministry of Health orders antidote to chemical weapon. The humanitarian non-profit Direct Relief will reportedly provide Ukraine with a requested 220,000 vials of atropine, which may be used to counter the symptoms of various nerve agents. Direct Relief previously provided the drug to Syrian medical workers after they came under attack in 2017 from the nerve gas sarin and other chemical agents.

UK, Germany won't send tanks to Ukraine. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a joint conference with German counterpart Olaf Scholz on April 8 that it "wouldn't be appropriate" for Western allies to meet all of Ukraine's weaponry demands. Instead, the U.K. will send £100 million of defensive military equipment to Ukraine, including more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, and another 800 anti-tank missiles.

Chill Ukrainian cat Stepan nominated for World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2022. The award is considered the most prestigious award in the industry. The ceremony will be held in Cannes, France on May 18-19 and the event will raise funds for Ukraine.

BBC: Russia changes its military command. According to an unnamed Western official, Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, who has experience in Syria, will lead the army amid Kremlin's desire to reach "some kind of success" before May 9, when the country celebrates the victory in WWII.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will pay 'solidarity visit' to Kyiv on April 9. He plans to meet with the country's leadership and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, and to see the city of Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were killed by the Russian army. VHTS note: He's there now, meeting with Zelenskyy.

Zelensky to EU: 'Thank you for sanctions, but they are not enough.' "The sanctions need to increase, because otherwise, Russia won't listen," Zelensky told President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv on April 8.

Ukraine's General Staff: More than 80% of Russian troops in some units refuse to fight. Russian commanders reportedly refuse to accept applications for the dismissal of military personnel, even from those whose contracts have already expired.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
25% inoperable?  Have they tried unplugging them, waiting 30 seconds, then plugging them back in?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The actions of Western countries are dangerous and provocative, they can lead to a direct military confrontation between #Russia and #America, #Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly #Antonov said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A new unit of "walking dead" are sent to #Ukraine from one of the poorest and most depressed regions of #Russia - #Tyva. We are not even talk about the level of equipment in the second-hand army, you can see by yourself.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1512565013034283018

I believe these people are Tuvinians, from Tannu Tuva, near Mongolia.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The actions of Western countries are dangerous and provocative, they can lead to a direct military confrontation between #Russia and #America, #Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly #Antonov said.

[Fark user image image 353x150]


Stop helping the Ukrainians defeat us, it's really starting to piss off vlad!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: A new unit of "walking dead" are sent to #Ukraine from one of the poorest and most depressed regions of #Russia - #Tyva. We are not even talk about the level of equipment in the second-hand army, you can see by yourself.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1512565013034283018

I believe these people are Tuvinians, from Tannu Tuva, near Mongolia.


More meat for the grinder.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Old video of Volodymyr Zelenskiy from Dancing with the Stars goes viral | Watch | Oneindia News
Youtube dU8YMpjKxBc
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is real and not to be missed.

FREEDOM GAY FETISH DANCE - with President Zelensky
Youtube -dzW50fqWFE
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Persist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aw, Russia's butthurt by Anonymous's propaganda campaign. Google translation on these:

https://twitter.com/youranonnews/status/1512737086805360647?s=21&t=nnlBndQKI-DtRoQeyO1JsA

🤣 Once again, as everyone knows, there is no official Anonymous website yet.
That's why we have to "borrow" so many of your @KPRU < - 🤡 .. #Аноним :)-

https://twitter.com/kpru/status/1498683160598654982?s=21&t=nnlBndQKI-DtRoQeyO1JsA

Russian hackers hacked the site of the Anonymous group and urged not to believe fake information
Hackers urged not to doubt your country under any pretext kp.ru/online/news/46...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Horrific.
(Warning: disturbing images)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡ Ukraine charges head of Mariupol occupation administration with high treason.
Russia's proxies in Donetsk Oblast on April 6 named  Kostyantyn Ivashchenko, a member of the Mariupol city council from a pro-Kremlin party, a "mayor" of the Russian-occupied parts of Mariupol.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: A new unit of "walking dead" are sent to #Ukraine from one of the poorest and most depressed regions of #Russia - #Tyva. We are not even talk about the level of equipment in the second-hand army, you can see by yourself.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1512565013034283018

I believe these people are Tuvinians, from Tannu Tuva, near Mongolia.


Looks like some sort of War Memorial behind them, presumably dedicated to either WWII or WWI (which had more horses), in some battle the sent their locals to fight & die in, despite never having a battle anywhere near their home.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm guessing these are the parents of the soldiers who will likely never see their children again

Fark user imageView Full Size


I wonder if, when all is said & done, places like this will decide to Hell with those bastards west of the Urals.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(Web Archive link provided)
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please ignore this obvious bookmark.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So there seems to be a bit of a lull in the war at the moment. Wonder how long russia will take to get their decrepid shiat in "line" in the east and start a big push there.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How it's going in Russia.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Smoking GNU: So there seems to be a bit of a lull in the war at the moment. Wonder how long russia will take to get their decrepid shiat in "line" in the east and start a big push there.


The longer they take the more of our stuff gets to the front lines.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
S&P rating Russian bonds as in selective default is going to leave a mark for over a decade. Other ratings firms will follow declaring Russian bonds as in default.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: S&P rating Russian bonds as in selective default is going to leave a mark for over a decade. Other ratings firms will follow declaring Russian bonds as in default.


So does that mean that russia has effectively defaulted now?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Le Pen has said that if she wins the Presidency then France is leaving Nato.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bucha...
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Smoking GNU: So there seems to be a bit of a lull in the war at the moment. Wonder how long russia will take to get their decrepid shiat in "line" in the east and start a big push there.

The longer they take the more of our stuff gets to the front lines.


Russia can't afford to lose that sort of time.

Unfortunately (for Russia) they can't afford to keep fighting with the forces they have already committed & need to lose that time.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: Please ignore this obvious bookmark.


As you wish.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bulk potatoes are like 2 dollars a 50 pound bag wholesale. Assuming 2-4 potatoes per pound, I dunno, that is 1-2 cents per potato, about what the Ruble is worth.  So they might as well use potatoes for currency instead of the Ruble.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Smoking GNU: eurotrader: S&P rating Russian bonds as in selective default is going to leave a mark for over a decade. Other ratings firms will follow declaring Russian bonds as in default.

So does that mean that russia has effectively defaulted now?


Russia will be officially in default on May 4. The rating now says it is going to happen.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: Le Pen has said that if she wins the Presidency then France is leaving Nato.


That will teach Putin.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: Le Pen has said that if she wins the Presidency then France is leaving Nato.


So, does that mean that the atrocities revealed this week will hurt her?  And presuming she and Macron face off in the 2nd round, those between now and then - or do they make the French afraid instead of angry?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they surrender, take them, swab them, and put them in detention
If they don't, fuk em and take swabs

Find out who raped and murdered, and don't send them home, send them to The Hague

Put a 1 billion bounty on Putin and his inner circle
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: That will teach Putin.


She's one of putin's puppets. russia is bankrolling her campaign.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: [Fark user image 425x601]

How it's going in Russia.
[Fark user image 425x287]


I'm trying to look at the prices... are they in rubles?  So like a thing of yogurt top right? is like 4300 rubles or 53 bucks? That can't be right. A cheese/butter thing is like 5 bucks? That could be. The other yogurts? on the left top are 233 rubles or about 3 bucks? Could be. Average wage in Russia is not too high though for those prices.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Bulk potatoes are like 2 dollars a 50 pound bag wholesale. Assuming 2-4 potatoes per pound, I dunno, that is 1-2 cents per potato, about what the Ruble is worth.  So they might as well use potatoes for currency instead of the Ruble.


So, their currency "is potato"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: KarmicDisaster: Bulk potatoes are like 2 dollars a 50 pound bag wholesale. Assuming 2-4 potatoes per pound, I dunno, that is 1-2 cents per potato, about what the Ruble is worth.  So they might as well use potatoes for currency instead of the Ruble.

So, their currency "is potato"


da
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: make me some tea: [Fark user image 425x601]

How it's going in Russia.
[Fark user image 425x287]

I'm trying to look at the prices... are they in rubles?  So like a thing of yogurt top right? is like 4300 rubles or 53 bucks? That can't be right. A cheese/butter thing is like 5 bucks? That could be. The other yogurts? on the left top are 233 rubles or about 3 bucks? Could be. Average wage in Russia is not too high though for those prices.


Annual wage in Russiais about ten grand US, counting St. Petersburg, Moscow (which brings the average up a TON). In rural areas it's more like 1K.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: notmyjab: KarmicDisaster: Bulk potatoes are like 2 dollars a 50 pound bag wholesale. Assuming 2-4 potatoes per pound, I dunno, that is 1-2 cents per potato, about what the Ruble is worth.  So they might as well use potatoes for currency instead of the Ruble.

So, their currency "is potato"

da


Ok Mr von Lipwig
/first name moist
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has any country joined or accepted Russia's alternative to the SWIFT system yet called SPFS?  India was considering it and is currently siding with Putin. Close to time to sanction India if it stays on team evil war crimes
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The actions of Western countries are dangerous and provocative, they can lead to a direct military confrontation between #Russia and #America, #Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly #Antonov said.

[Fark user image image 353x150]


Narrator: *wanking motion*
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Le Pen has said that if she wins the Presidency then France is leaving Nato.


Destroying NATO is a Putin goal.  Not sure what the process would be in France, but I was curious what it would take to ship all these Putin fans to Russia and strip them of their citizenship.  "Being convicted of treason or participating in any attempt to overthrow the U.S. government" is one of the ways.  So Trump and his spawn and followers - convict them, strip them of their citizenship, put them all on a one way plane to Russia.  You'd rather be Russian than Democrats?  Cool - off you go.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: KarmicDisaster: notmyjab: KarmicDisaster: Bulk potatoes are like 2 dollars a 50 pound bag wholesale. Assuming 2-4 potatoes per pound, I dunno, that is 1-2 cents per potato, about what the Ruble is worth.  So they might as well use potatoes for currency instead of the Ruble.

So, their currency "is potato"

da

Ok Mr von Lipwig
/first name moist


You mean Albert Spangler?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Thoreny: Le Pen has said that if she wins the Presidency then France is leaving Nato.

So, does that mean that the atrocities revealed this week will hurt her?  And presuming she and Macron face off in the 2nd round, those between now and then - or do they make the French afraid instead of angry?


I was trying to find post-invasion polls on France & NATO. I would guess stating that openly would hurt Le Pen but IDK.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The actions of Western countries are dangerous and provocative, they can lead to a direct military confrontation between #Russia and #America, #Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly #Antonov said.

[Fark user image 353x150] [View Full Size image _x_]


Okay.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: A new unit of "walking dead" are sent to #Ukraine from one of the poorest and most depressed regions of #Russia - #Tyva. We are not even talk about the level of equipment in the second-hand army, you can see by yourself.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1512565013034283018

I believe these people are Tuvinians, from Tannu Tuva, near Mongolia.


Oh yeah, they're going to fight hard...

/s
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fresh news from Orc Central:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: TommyDeuce: Thoreny: Le Pen has said that if she wins the Presidency then France is leaving Nato.

So, does that mean that the atrocities revealed this week will hurt her?  And presuming she and Macron face off in the 2nd round, those between now and then - or do they make the French afraid instead of angry?

I was trying to find post-invasion polls on France & NATO. I would guess stating that openly would hurt Le Pen but IDK.


I have been reading the nice-matin and Ukraine is being well covered and Russians shown as evil. LePen's openly being pro war crimes actually helps with her base but that is not a majority. It will depend on turn out for the voting and it is looking like it will a really low turnout for the votes.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian woman welcomes Russian tank:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: baka-san: KarmicDisaster: notmyjab: KarmicDisaster: Bulk potatoes are like 2 dollars a 50 pound bag wholesale. Assuming 2-4 potatoes per pound, I dunno, that is 1-2 cents per potato, about what the Ruble is worth.  So they might as well use potatoes for currency instead of the Ruble.

So, their currency "is potato"

da

Ok Mr von Lipwig
/first name moist

You mean Albert Spangler?


Silly
Albert Spangler is dead
 
