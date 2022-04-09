 Skip to content
(Komo)   Seattle is on fire yo. The firefighters say so for the homeless   (komonews.com) divider line
18 Comments
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build the homeless a fire and you warm them fire a night. Light the homeless on fire and they'll be warm for the rest of their life?
 
luthia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dahlgren said there are ways to keep these encampment fires from happening that aren't currently being done.

"We house them.." "

What a time to be alive
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luthia: "Dahlgren said there are ways to keep these encampment fires from happening that aren't currently being done.

"We house them.." "

What a time to be alive


One was started by a doper dropping his butane lighter while getting high. Better he burns down an actual house?
 
Skleenar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KOMO, huh?

No thanks, I'd prefer to not consume propaganda, thanks.

https://crosscut.com/2018/04/how-life-changed-komo-when-sinclair-came-seattle
 
Skleenar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they can afford refrigerators, they can afford smoke detectors!
 
luthia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thosw: luthia: "Dahlgren said there are ways to keep these encampment fires from happening that aren't currently being done.

"We house them.." "

What a time to be alive

One was started by a doper dropping his butane lighter while getting high. Better he burns down an actual house?


Well that wouldn't be an encampment fire would it?

Checkmate
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna do anything about it?

Apartment structures? Housing? Homeless shelters? No? Create too many jobs you say? Might actually close the loop, you say? Oh, yes, it would cost our corporate and land lords a few pence.

Cool. Cool.

Have we considered just feeding them to pigs? Forced sterilization? Murder? Oh? That's too cruel? Hmm.

Whelp, best to just let the cycle of suffering and destruction and disease persist while not doing a god damned thing about it. Yes, yes, best to keep that in our back pockets to rattle at the peasants.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clearly Canadian: Gonna do anything about it?

Apartment structures? Housing? Homeless shelters? No? Create too many jobs you say? Might actually close the loop, you say? Oh, yes, it would cost our corporate and land lords a few pence.

Cool. Cool.

Have we considered just feeding them to pigs? Forced sterilization? Murder? Oh? That's too cruel? Hmm.

Whelp, best to just let the cycle of suffering and destruction and disease persist while not doing a god damned thing about it. Yes, yes, best to keep that in our back pockets to rattle at the peasants.


Bus tickets to other towns!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Gonna do anything about it?

Apartment structures? Housing? Homeless shelters? No? Create too many jobs you say? Might actually close the loop, you say? Oh, yes, it would cost our corporate and land lords a few pence.

Cool. Cool.

Have we considered just feeding them to pigs? Forced sterilization? Murder? Oh? That's too cruel? Hmm.

Whelp, best to just let the cycle of suffering and destruction and disease persist while not doing a god damned thing about it. Yes, yes, best to keep that in our back pockets to rattle at the peasants.


I mean. Soylent Green was nutritious.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If we still had cheap housing options like SRO we wouldn't have as much homeless or trouble filling low end jobs. On the bell curve, we need options for the people who won't shift the GDP upward.
 
bentleypm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Panelaks.  The answer is panelaks. It's real simple.
 
Toggles
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Thosw: One was started by a doper dropping his butane lighter while getting high. Better he burns down an actual house?


Sometimes removing a point of pain also removes the need to medicate.
 
Mouser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Gonna do anything about it?

Apartment structures? Housing? Homeless shelters? No? Create too many jobs you say? Might actually close the loop, you say? Oh, yes, it would cost our corporate and land lords a few pence.

Cool. Cool.

Have we considered just feeding them to pigs? Forced sterilization? Murder? Oh? That's too cruel? Hmm.

Whelp, best to just let the cycle of suffering and destruction and disease persist while not doing a god damned thing about it. Yes, yes, best to keep that in our back pockets to rattle at the peasants.


There are middle-ground solutions available.  Enslavement, for example.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mouser: Clearly Canadian: Gonna do anything about it?

Apartment structures? Housing? Homeless shelters? No? Create too many jobs you say? Might actually close the loop, you say? Oh, yes, it would cost our corporate and land lords a few pence.

Cool. Cool.

Have we considered just feeding them to pigs? Forced sterilization? Murder? Oh? That's too cruel? Hmm.

Whelp, best to just let the cycle of suffering and destruction and disease persist while not doing a god damned thing about it. Yes, yes, best to keep that in our back pockets to rattle at the peasants.

There are middle-ground solutions available.  Enslavement, for example.


That's mind of extreme. Indentured servitude or squid games might be better options.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Have we considered just feeding them to pigs? Forced sterilization? Murder?


Username checks out.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought Seattle was already burned completely to the ground by the BLM Antifa Hippies.  How can there be anything left?
 
