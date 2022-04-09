 Skip to content
(Bleeping Computer)   It's all fun and games until your teddy bear tuns out to be a Russian hacker   (bleepingcomputer.com) divider line
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We used to do this for Infosec audits back in the 90s.

We didn't mail them, though, we just scattered a few around parking lots.  "Wow, free USB drive!  I should plug this in!"
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, and when I worked for the DoD this happened:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Furby
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Waltzing With Bears
Youtube GA46_jDjYdI
 
Valter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What year is this? Who plugs in USB drives from an untrusted source? Heck who plugs in USB drives from supposedly trusted sources?

I'm trying to recall when I last used one and it's like over 15 years ago.
 
LograyX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Valter: What year is this? Who plugs in USB drives from an untrusted source? Heck who plugs in USB drives from supposedly trusted sources?

I'm trying to recall when I last used one and it's like over 15 years ago.


Never underestimate the general stupidity of people.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They turned Don Zimmer into a Teddy bear right before he died. Some people who cannot connect dots think this treachery was just a coincidence

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: They turned Don Zimmer into a Teddy bear right before he died. Some people who cannot connect dots think this treachery was just a coincidence

[i0.wp.com image 339x518]


It probably cries in the night while you're sleeping and can't hear
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LograyX: Valter: What year is this? Who plugs in USB drives from an untrusted source? Heck who plugs in USB drives from supposedly trusted sources?

I'm trying to recall when I last used one and it's like over 15 years ago.

Never underestimate the general stupidity of people.


"Maybe there's porn on this.  Or money."
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LograyX: Valter: What year is this? Who plugs in USB drives from an untrusted source? Heck who plugs in USB drives from supposedly trusted sources?

I'm trying to recall when I last used one and it's like over 15 years ago.

Never underestimate the general stupidity of people.


exactly....anything with a usb nowadays.......whanna connect your vibrator.......
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I found this CD, want to stick it in your computer?"
 
ieerto
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Comrade Ruxpin
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Valter: What year is this? Who plugs in USB drives from an untrusted source? Heck who plugs in USB drives from supposedly trusted sources?

I'm trying to recall when I last used one and it's like over 15 years ago.


I am always curious. I plug them into a throw-away linux box. Am I doing it wrong?
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Valter: What year is this? Who plugs in USB drives from an untrusted source? Heck who plugs in USB drives from supposedly trusted sources?

I'm trying to recall when I last used one and it's like over 15 years ago.


Is it similar to over 15 years ago, or actually? Technically correct is the best kind of correct.

/ Sorry, watching Futurama again from the start.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Valter: What year is this?


This depends mostly upon the rtich cultural traditions and base nymbering preferences of  your people. As a Snarkesian Warrior and Sacred Keeper of Dad Jokes I am compelled and bound to respectfully and truthfully answer your question to please the Great Spirit in The One True way of my tribe ,,,

Time for you to buy a calendar, Bish
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 850x618]
"I found this CD, want to stick it in your computer?"


As goofy as that training was, at least it got something very accurate. Most people are extremely complacent on computers.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Valter: What year is this?

This depends mostly upon the rtich cultural traditions and base nymbering preferences of  your people. As a Snarkesian Warrior and Sacred Keeper of Dad Jokes I am compelled and bound to respectfully and truthfully answer your question to please the Great Spirit in The One True way of my tribe ,,,

Time for you to buy a calendar, Bish


Fair call. I just found out the Hebrew calendar has leap months every four years, because the year is solar but the month is lunar. So long as the seasons kind of work out, all is good :) Damnit more people need to get the Jewish wisdom/humour into their systems.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Happy Asking Panda
Youtube 5ycYsxGXIaA
 
ihateallofyou
‘’ less than a minute ago  
mikaloyd:

I have you farkied as "knows his bear shiat", but now I wonder....
 
