(Nola.com)   Pig bomb explodes in New Orleans. Local residents blame Conquistadors   (nola.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Wild boar, Pig, Domestic pig, feral hog, fantastical yarns of wild boar hunts, Razorback, feral hogs, wild pigs  
•       •       •

The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feral Hog is the name of Danzig cover band.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Procol Harum nods in agreement...
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Procol Harum - Conquistador (Live, 1971 - HQ audio)
Youtube GPlf09nVgWk
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I BET THE MARRANOS DID THIS!
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Declare open season on the piggies. It won't fix the problem immediately, but it usually drives them away from populated areas pretty quick.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GPlf09nVgWk]



I love that album and would've posted it if you didn't.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I BET THE MARRANOS DID THIS!


I laughed, and then I thought "You know, there were people back then muttering exactly that..."
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pig Bombs are what happens when you reach the fundamental extremes of the thin blue line.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all over the south.  Wild Pig/Boar populations really have exploded.  Good thing residents have the grills fired up.

https://www.kingsford.com/recipes/smoked-pig-bombs/
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Declare open season on the piggies. It won't fix the problem immediately, but it usually drives them away from populated areas pretty quick.


Was thinking same thing. Open season, freezer full of meat. Sounds like a real good time to open a butcher shop specializing in "locally sourced" pork. It would be pennies on the dollar.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, Hong Kong has a feral hog problem now too?! How in the hell did that happen?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ifky: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GPlf09nVgWk]


Always loved that song.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: It's all over the south.  Wild Pig/Boar populations really have exploded.  Good thing residents have the grills fired up.

https://www.kingsford.com/recipes/smoked-pig-bombs/


Fun fact. Kingsford charcoal is based out of a little shiat town in Belle, MO off of hwy 50 west Of st Louis. I was an iron worker for a while right out of high school, and helped build a few additional buildings there. We had to paint all of the steel white, mostly just rattle can for OSHA, and we would do it on site. You would start on one end of a 40' span, and by the time you got to the end, it would be gray.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ who knew?
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Put a bounty on them.
But some will decry the killing of these dangerous animals until it's one of their children who gets torn up by them.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The time Bob Dylan wished he had a pig bomb:

hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

berylman: Wait, Hong Kong has a feral hog problem now too?! How in the hell did that happen?


Conquistadors ...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pig Bomb is a pretty danceable song by Tom Jones.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tuxq: Declare open season on the piggies. It won't fix the problem immediately, but it usually drives them away from populated areas pretty quick.


I thought there were no seasons/no limits on them already.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trik: Put a bounty on them.
...


Please see: "Cobra Effect."

*"Perverse Incentive" sounds too dirty
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: tuxq: Declare open season on the piggies. It won't fix the problem immediately, but it usually drives them away from populated areas pretty quick.

Was thinking same thing. Open season, freezer full of meat. Sounds like a real good time to open a butcher shop specializing in "locally sourced" pork. It would be pennies on the dollar.


Filled with brucellosis and dozens of other nasties.  Wear gloves and cook to 160 F.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Green Jelly - Three Little Pigs (Official Video)
Youtube Gtffv9bpB-U
 
phlegmjay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Trik: Put a bounty on them.
...

Please see: "Cobra Effect."

*"Perverse Incentive" sounds too dirty


Perverse Incentives is the name of my Procol Harum cover band.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Perfect Biological Weapon? - Hogs in History! - Extra History - #shorts
Youtube E24KMDW83zk
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Pig Bomb" is the nickname of Mama June's vag.
 
