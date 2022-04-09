 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Larrimah larrikin Paddy and his kelpie basherated, killerated, hooroo, with nine thousand dollarydoos on offer, according to bugging tapes even the Australian police are trying to translate   (theguardian.com) divider line
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've done two work tours of duty in the Territory, and it's my adopted second home. I miss it. Amazing place.

Big, beautiful, unique, and will try to kill you a million ways before breakfast. This is yet another one.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The outback has many wonderful and weird characters, and quite a few folks who seem to be society's rejects too. The nearest police staion to this town appears to be about fifty miles away, so if there's anywhere that people might be inclined to take the law into their own hands it's places like this.
 
