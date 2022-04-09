 Skip to content
(Independent)   Survivalist faked his death for six years. Opossums everywhere nod approvingly   (independent.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Title should read "Pedo fakes death for over six years."

Way to bury the lede, Smitty. That he was a survivalist isn't the important part, just indicates where he was hiding is all.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Survivalist dodges death and survived on bow and arrow - in a white trash town that has about one fast food joint per business license.
 
Valter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Survivalist is a real thing. I won't deny that. Fake-your-death is also a thing. Run away from court for crimes is also a thing, and I disapprove of that.

"Now 28" what's with all these young folk committing crimes?
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ted Bear 2 - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube k0WbP2uLJPo


Ted Bear?
 
