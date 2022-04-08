 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   T.G.I.T in California?   (abc7.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Working time, United States, new bill, full work day, Labor rights, definition of a workweek, Eight-hour day, new congressional bill  
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bet a lot of companies are going to embrace remote work in California.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ha!  I just read this in the LA Times.   Im just wondering tho..imma take a hit in pay, right, cause im hourly.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

raerae1980: Ha!  I just read this in the LA Times.   Im just wondering tho..imma take a hit in pay, right, cause im hourly.


Do you honestly think that you'll get paid more, out of the goodness of their "heart?"
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: raerae1980: Ha!  I just read this in the LA Times.   Im just wondering tho..imma take a hit in pay, right, cause im hourly.

Do you honestly think that you'll get paid more, out of the goodness of their "heart?"


I guess they could make us salaried...😬
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmm.

I don't think that would work for my job. I support North American team including Canada, and they all work 5 days.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Hmm.

I don't think that would work for my job. I support North American team including Canada, and they all work 5 days.


Where I work, most people are on a 4-10 schedule. Our office is open 5 days per week because half the staff work Mondays and the other half work Fridays.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Bet a lot of companies are going to embrace remote work in California.


They still have to follow California labor laws.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Ha!  I just read this in the LA Times.   Im just wondering tho..imma take a hit in pay, right, cause im hourly.


Sexing skeletons is an hourly job?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bill would require overtime pay for employees work longer than four full days a week. According to Congressman Mark Takano (D-Riverside) this would amount to a 10% increase in pay for employees.

Optimistic. Few will be getting overtime. Many will have to find supplementary income to cover the loss of eight hours, unless they're salaried.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If this were to pass, we would probably just see large companies creating subsidiaries of fewer than 500 employees.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: The bill would require overtime pay for employees work longer than four full days a week. According to Congressman Mark Takano (D-Riverside) this would amount to a 10% increase in pay for employees.

Optimistic. Few will be getting overtime. Many will have to find supplementary income to cover the loss of eight hours, unless they're salaried.


Because it is super simple to get replacement workers right now to do the work, right?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: If this were to pass, we would probably just see large companies creating subsidiaries of fewer than 500 employees.


Thats not at all how that works.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So much wow.
Such progressive.

When I worked my first engineering job out of college at a German shipyard, we had a 35 hour work week.
...
...
...
In 1988.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Worked 4 10's the last 25 years before I retired  ..
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

meanmutton: nicoffeine: The bill would require overtime pay for employees work longer than four full days a week. According to Congressman Mark Takano (D-Riverside) this would amount to a 10% increase in pay for employees.

Optimistic. Few will be getting overtime. Many will have to find supplementary income to cover the loss of eight hours, unless they're salaried.

Because it is super simple to get replacement workers right now to do the work, right?


Well, it might be easier after this.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: meanmutton: nicoffeine: The bill would require overtime pay for employees work longer than four full days a week. According to Congressman Mark Takano (D-Riverside) this would amount to a 10% increase in pay for employees.

Optimistic. Few will be getting overtime. Many will have to find supplementary income to cover the loss of eight hours, unless they're salaried.

Because it is super simple to get replacement workers right now to do the work, right?

Well, it might be easier after this.


How do you figure that?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's not T.G.I.T  it's shiat. .. Sure happy it's Thursday ..
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So they'll move out of state or break apart into multiple companies under 500 employees each or lots of employees will become independent contractors.
 
Nullav
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only if the state minimum wage is scaled accordingly in situations like that. It's lovely to try and give people more time to breathe, but that's worthless if that extra day compromises your current standard of living. 32-hour laws encourage employers to hire more people rather than paying out more overtime. That could be good, but it has to be handled right.


And yeah, I know practically none but the bottom-feediest of bottom-feeders actually pay min, but it's a floor that everyone's afraid of getting to close to. Think of it like the financial version of "the floor is lava," where most are fighting over couch cushions while engineers and the like have installed a catwalk midway up the walls, and execs have taken over the kitchen countertops. When that floor rises, at least that catwalk is probably getting raised and the execs might just perch atop the fridge.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now these last few headlines have been proper click-motivation. *salute*
 
