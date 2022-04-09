 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   You may think your local geese are mean, but this one started a goose-motorcycle-car-SUV crash that left a person dead - and apparently the goose survived to go kill more of us   (6abc.com) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well he died doing what he loved.

media.women.comView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
img.fruugo.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mess with the honk...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You people were warned about these f*ckers:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Mess with the honk...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
