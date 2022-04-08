 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Oops sorry, I forgot I had this two pound loaded handgun in my pocket. We good? TSA: Sure, no prob. Let's just check that   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Man, there must be something in the water down in South Texas t make so many people so forgetful.

I hope they don't get their guns back.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As someone who doesn't have guns, but does have anxiety, I'm the person that always worries they're going to find one when I go through security.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jes Presas, TSA's Federal Security Director for SAT, said the most common excuse they hear is that someone forgot they had their gun with them.

yeahhhhh, i dont ever forget when i just wear steel-caps through the the metal detectors.  do these people then have to have their checked baggage retrieved to put their 2A penis modifiers away?  that must disrupt a lot of flights
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's an idea.
Hear me out.
We find a loaded boom stick on you at tsa, it accidentally goes off.
You don't come back.
They can ship you overland.
No repeat offenders and people will stop forgetting shiat.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heavy is good.

Heavy is reliable.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I hope they don't get their guns back.


But they need them to kill any people who aren't pro-life
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

puffy999: Heavy is good.

Heavy is reliable.


If it doesn't work, you can just hit them with it!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Actually, a checked and declared handgun will (supposedly) ensure your luggage gets to where you are going. They'll make sure your bag doesn't go missing. Just don't go to New York.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Imagine how much faster people would remember not to bring a gun if the gun was seized instead of just charging them a fine?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildcardjack: Actually, a checked and declared handgun will (supposedly) ensure your luggage gets to where you are going. They'll make sure your bag doesn't go missing. Just don't go to New York.


I must find several of the cheapest gun in existence.
 
chewd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Responsible!!
 
