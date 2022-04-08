 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Article claims $1500/month will get you 262 square feet in Manhattan. I'm calling shenanigans. No way you can get a place that big for $1500 in Manhattan   (nypost.com) divider line
24
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Josh's first apartment in big or Hakeems in coming to America comes to mind.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come the floor plan of the "big" apartment has 3 bathrooms.  Nice?
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably just took a look at the median price per square foot and scaled it to $1500 per city, whether or not there were actually apartments of that size.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's accurate.  That's for renting airspace if you want to play with a drone.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1500 will get you an unfurnished rathole
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: How come the floor plan of the "big" apartment has 3 bathrooms.  Nice?


Because the "manhattan apartment" is a subset of the KS apartment (basically overlaid on one of the KS bedrooms).  The KS apartment is 2 bed, 2.5bath, which seems reasonable.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh. But they are forgetting you can find a lot of space for little money in Manhattan if you don't try hard enough.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1500 will get you a share in a 750-800sq foot 3 bedroom, so yeah its accurate if phrased poorly
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, TFA's approximation of Jersey City to San Diego in terms of renting cost is laughable.

I'm getting 71 hits on apartments up to $1500 a month in jersey city vs 18 in San Diego....
 
Trik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why would you want to live in Manhattan, for the crime?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But it's totally worth it for all the piss smell and assholes at your fingertips.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

alechemist: Josh's first apartment in big or Hakeems in coming to America comes to mind.


Coming to America(1988) - The New Apartment
Youtube Cpwheyia63Q
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I remember IKEA had a demonstration of a tiny apartment, but I don't remember how big it was.

There's a missing item of boarding houses from our modern world, and I'm not sure where they went.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
$1,500 will get you a 3 bed 2 bath house. Difficulty : Oklahoma.
 
dericwater
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I remember IKEA had a demonstration of a tiny apartment, but I don't remember how big it was.

There's a missing item of boarding houses from our modern world, and I'm not sure where they went.


IKEA had displays of 140 sqft or even 80 sqft tiny apartments. It helps to have a tall ceiling so that things can be stacked atop of each other.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I remember IKEA had a demonstration of a tiny apartment, but I don't remember how big it was.

There's a missing item of boarding houses from our modern world, and I'm not sure where they went.


the SROs were blamed for high crime in the 1970s, so NYC gave landlords tax incentives to convert them to hotels, apartments, and the like. 200,000 affordable housing units disappeared by the early 80s (and yet crime continued to soar, who could have seen that coming!)
 
dericwater
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: $1,500 will get you a 3 bed 2 bath house. Difficulty : Oklahoma.


Being not white, I wouldn't want to live in OK if they paid me $1,500/month just to live there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Make sure your 24 roommates are all paying the same. No freeloaders.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
typo! they meant cubic inches
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People who choose to live in Manhattan - and make no mistake, it's a farking CHOICE - lose all rights to complain about how much it costs them because holy farking shiat, the outer boros actually farking exist!

Go get a basic ass apartment in Jamaica for 1/4 of the price of what that same thing will cost you on 52nd street.

Farking idiots in this city.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I remember IKEA had a demonstration of a tiny apartment, but I don't remember how big it was.
There's a missing item of boarding houses from our modern world, and I'm not sure where they went.


Motels.  What do they call those places?  Extended stay motels.
Much more expensive than a boarding house, of course. It's the law.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: People who choose to live in Manhattan - and make no mistake, it's a farking CHOICE - lose all rights to complain about how much it costs them because holy farking shiat, the outer boros actually farking exist!

Go get a basic ass apartment in Jamaica for 1/4 of the price of what that same thing will cost you on 52nd street.

Farking idiots in this city.


shiat, you'd have to pay ME to live in Queens.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Flushing It All Away: People who choose to live in Manhattan - and make no mistake, it's a farking CHOICE - lose all rights to complain about how much it costs them because holy farking shiat, the outer boros actually farking exist!

Go get a basic ass apartment in Jamaica for 1/4 of the price of what that same thing will cost you on 52nd street.

Farking idiots in this city.

shiat, you'd have to pay ME to live in Queens.


Well, that's certainly a choice, but then don't unironically complain that an apartment is $7000/month in the hipster havens of NYC because all four million of these morons want to live in an area the size of a postage stamp and have a literal Thunderdome to decide who gets to share that closet with 30 other people.
 
devilEther
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Where, subby?
 
