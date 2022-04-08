 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Pennsylvania Man: "I did that. I did that. That's what I did," and then he found out   (inquirer.com) divider line
31
    More: Dumbass, Nancy Pelosi, gas pumps, President Joe Biden pointing, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Joe Biden, Thomas Richard Glazewski, price of gas, Lancaster County man  
•       •       •

763 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2022 at 1:05 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I don't understand how gas prices work"


// your 401k did that
/// and other market speculators
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I did that. I did that. That's what I did," Glazewski screamed at the officers.

When Glazewski attempted to run, an officer quickly closed the gap and tackled him.

"I'm going to get a lawyer for this [expletive]," he said, facedown in the parking lot.

At first I wondered "Why no 'SATIRE' tag?"  But alas, this isn't satire.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I spotted one of those stickers on a gas pump in MD near the PA border, 30 miles southeast of Lancaster.  It was scratched half off, with a carving scratched into the pump itself that said "fark trump, biden 2024, cry more."
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As a former shiat-job worker who once had to literally clean up human shiat off a wall, fark this guy. Unwanted stickers are bad enough to remove, but this:

According to Lancaster Online, a Turkey Hill employee told police Glazewski sprayed the stickers with something to make them more difficult to remove.

Is a grade-A asshole move. For that reason alone he should be sentenced to 10 years in a maximum security prison and assigned to the janitorial crew for the entire duration. Maybe he'll learn something.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Peanut butter jelly that coward
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
<img src="grumpcatgood.jpg">
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pulled one of those off a pump in Minnesota today. Glanced at the other pumps I could see, didn't see any others or I would have removed those too.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Conservatives think the dumbest shiat is funny.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Conservatives think the dumbest shiat is funny.


Let's Go Brandon! Hurr hurr. Those libs are so owned because they don't know it really means fark Joe Biden.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA  "According to an East Hempfield Township police report, Glazewski was taken to the hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries that he sustained while seated in the back of a police vehicle."

That's just beautiful
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dammit Biden! Did you hit the "raise fuel prices in the world" button again?


Goddamn some people are f*cking stupid.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Dammit Biden! Did you hit the "raise fuel prices in the world" button again?


Goddamn some people are f*cking stupid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"According to an East Hempfield Township police report, Glazewski was taken to the hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries that he sustained while seated in the back of a police vehicle."

Is disrespecting a cop and then getting pistol whipped now considered 'self-inflicted'?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah clear vandalism. Hope the fines are hefty.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in other parts of the country
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Republicans breaking the law again.
They have no respect for the law.
I mean, they committed insurrection, so that's obvious.
Now they trash small businesses.
At the same time, they claim that black people trash small businesses.
Every accusation is a confession.
Everything Republicans say is a lie. Always.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I found one of those at my local WAWA. I peeled it off and jammed it into the card reader. That pump was pay inside for 2 weeks,

This is my funtime.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Meanwhile in other parts of the country
[preview.redd.it image 640x661]


I for one greatly appreciate it when assholes who operate businesses out themselves like this.  And I gladly accommodate them by not ever giving them another farking dime, and when appropriate tell others not to do so either.
 
pdieten
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It is an article of faith among conservatives (not just the Trumpers, but all of them) that Democrats restrict domestic fossil fuel harvesting and Republicans do not; therefore the limited supply causing high oil prices is Democrats' responsibility. This concept is sufficiently easy to understand that Republicans can't be nuanced out of it irrespective of its accuracy.
 
pdieten
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

solokumba: I found one of those at my local WAWA. I peeled it off and jammed it into the card reader. That pump was pay inside for 2 weeks,

This is my funtime.


It is a dick move to vandalize gas pumps, just as much as adding that stupid sticker and gluing over it like the farkhead in TFA. Same with the guy who scratched pro-Biden comments on one. Don't do that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
dkimball
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

solokumba: I found one of those at my local WAWA. I peeled it off and jammed it into the card reader. That pump was pay inside for 2 weeks,

This is my funtime.


So it was the Wawa's owner's fault..or the extra work you gave to the people inside's fault... you're "awesome"
 
X-Geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Meanwhile in other parts of the country
[preview.redd.it image 640x661]


If I saw a sign like that, I think I'd contact corporate to see how pleased they are with it.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Republicans are assholes and idiots and slow.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Meanwhile in other parts of the country
[preview.redd.it image 640x661]


If it's a national brand station, like Shell, Exxon, Philips 66, etc., call and/or email in a complaint to whatever number is provided at the pumps. Give them the address of the station (doesn't need to be exact, just nearest street, city, and state). Tell them that because that station is sending political messages, you're going to stop buying that brand and recommend others stop buying it too.

The way those branded gas stations work is, whoever owns the station is essentially a franchise of the brand. Shell doesn't own the station, some rando does, and is granted the right to label it with Shell logos and buy fuel from Shell. The parent company will drop those individual stations like a farking rock if they get too many complaints and/or don't live up to "brand standards." That leaves Joe Trumpster with an unbranded gas station and leaves him on his own to find out where to get fuel from.

I'm a data scientist that works analyzing, among many things, customer complaints to several national gas station brands. Trust me, a location gets too many complaints? Brand drops em. The corporate heads don't need the hassle of some local dipshiat ruining their reputation in the area.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Even here in bluer-than-blue Massachusetts I've seen that gas pumps have been given the Biden sticker treatment. But they're usually half torn off.

What a pathetic bunch of cry-babies the Trumpt*rd set are. He lost, you know he lost. If you can't live in a world where Trump isn't President, I have bad news for you, because death is coming soon for that doddering old blowhard anyway. When his bloated corpse is being lowered into the ground, are you going to call it a hoax?

I wouldn't mind if every Trump-loving shiatbird ended it right now.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: As a former shiat-job worker who once had to literally clean up human shiat off a wall, fark this guy. Unwanted stickers are bad enough to remove, but this:

According to Lancaster Online, a Turkey Hill employee told police Glazewski sprayed the stickers with something to make them more difficult to remove.

Is a grade-A asshole move. For that reason alone he should be sentenced to 10 years in a maximum security prison and assigned to the janitorial crew for the entire duration. Maybe he'll learn something.


Make him clean a series of high traffic women's toilets in a public area the entire time.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dkimball: solokumba: I found one of those at my local WAWA. I peeled it off and jammed it into the card reader. That pump was pay inside for 2 weeks,

This is my funtime.

So it was the Wawa's owner's fault..or the extra work you gave to the people inside's fault... you're "awesome"


Nope. But Wawa is the first to prosecute.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pdieten: solokumba: I found one of those at my local WAWA. I peeled it off and jammed it into the card reader. That pump was pay inside for 2 weeks,

This is my funtime.

It is a dick move to vandalize gas pumps, just as much as adding that stupid sticker and gluing over it like the farkhead in TFA. Same with the guy who scratched pro-Biden comments on one. Don't do that.


Fight fire with fire.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Meanwhile in other parts of the country
[preview.redd.it image 640x661]


Ok, pal. If that were local, I might call that bluff. Let's see how 'removing and destroying a 50 cent political sticker' plays as a criminal charge. Let's see if your local county prosecutor wants to spend money on that one if I don't roll over and plead guilty. Which would be what, if I did? A small fine of less than it is going to cost you and whatever witnesses you want to call to appear in court?  Oooo! I'm scared.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.