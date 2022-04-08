 Skip to content
Celebrity side projects, new movies, weird crime, and the Waffle House are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, March 31-April 6 Drone Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1301

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One of the fun things about living on a street in the boonies of rural Tennessee is that for every meth lab neighbor that gets busted (another one happened last week), you also have some of the coolest old people around. A few doors down from me lives a nice 80-year-old retired guy with plenty of money to spare, and I help him out a lot on various projects. He recently got a new high-end drone with 4K resolution and all the bells and whistles, and passed on his older, cheaper one to me. So far I've annoyed a few squirrels and got great footage of what it's like to suddenly fall four feet onto the roof and sit there upside down for ten minutes while I find a ladder. But I will say, I understand the appeal.

One thing that I've noticed is that the drone controller is very similar to the dual analog sticks of modern game controllers, and even includes shoulder buttons for various functions. I did impress my neighbor when he saw how easily I could control it the first time I picked it up - mainly because I quickly realized that the basic controls are identical to how a drone is controlled in Watch Dogs 2. I already had tons of experience and dozens of virtual crashes that didn't cost hundreds of real dollars to repair. Yay video games!

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your adventures playing with a quadcopter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
