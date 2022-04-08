 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Alex Jones accused of hiding "jaw-dropping" amounts of money from Sandy Hook families   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
47
    More: Obvious, Pleading, Money, InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Holding company, Lawsuit, Civil procedure, Default judgment, Allegation  
•       •       •

1303 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2022 at 5:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they're able to track it all down and get it all - Alex Jones deserves to die penniless, in prison
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude probably has a dozen flash drives full of cryptocurrency crammed up his frog hole.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the families sued him in 2018, for example, Jones allegedly started personally withdrawing a total of $18 million from the Free Speech Systems bank account over three years, along with drawing an annual $600,000 salary.

IRS, are you reading this?
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I hope they're able to track it all down and get it all - Alex Jones deserves to die penniless, in prison


facedown in a ditch.  Because there isn't anyone left that would listen to him.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is he hiding it in his belly? We should open it up and check just to be sure.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Another Republican going down.
Tucker next?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nothing will happen to him either.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
F**k around, Finances out....
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Didn't know he had a jaw to drop.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OldRod: I hope they're able to track it all down and get it all - Alex Jones deserves to die penniless, in prison


But he won't.

Sad trombone noises
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: OldRod: I hope they're able to track it all down and get it all - Alex Jones deserves to die penniless, in prison

facedown in a ditch.  Because there isn't anyone left that would listen to him.


In a mud-filled tent down by the river with his shiat-soaked underwear down around his ankles?
 
Snort
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now there's a great conspiracy theory.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gitmo him with jaw dropping speed.  Then have the government deny jones ever existed.

Problem solved.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: Didn't know he had a jaw to drop.


He unhinges it when he eats ass
Alex Jones Will Eat Your Leftist Ass (remix) | Song A Day #4145
Youtube o5EKuIus-oE
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There are a lot of piece of sh*t people in this world but this douche is in the top five of pieces of sh*t people.
 
Azz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Is he hiding it in his belly? We should open it up and check just to be sure.


What are you talking about. Rock solid muscle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope a bunch of forensic accountants make a home deep inside him and find every last cent in every hidden account.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
(sigh) I guess one "good" thing about stupid assholes is they are incredibly predictable.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Never fear, the rich old white man will get away with it, rest assured!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Azz: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Is he hiding it in his belly? We should open it up and check just to be sure.

What are you talking about. Rock solid muscle.

[Fark user image 425x224]


"45 days later, I completed my Basic Lighting for Portrait Photography class. See the results here."
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess this explains the $125k/ea+heartfelt "my bad, we cool?" settlement offer he made to the Sandy Hook families.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OldRod: I hope they're able to track it all down and get it all - Alex Jones deserves to die penniless, in prison


Look, if we start talking about what Alex Jones actually, truly deserves, we're all going to get banned, so I'd rather just not go there.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If I had a time machine I would send Adam Lanza back to Alex's kindergarten.
 
tnpir
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That motherf*cker needs to to hang in the public square.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Dude probably has a dozen flash drives full of cryptocurrency crammed up his frog hole.


This gives me an idea to sell NFTs of asses and call it AssCoin
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hiding money in bankruptcy and divorce cases is as old as bankruptcy and divorce. Which means every trick has been tried and lawyers and accountants know how to uncover them all.

Seeing how tens of million$ are at stake here, the plaintiffs can get some of the very best pros on contingency. Let's hope they have.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This should surprise absolutely no one.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rich people concealing assets? Making themselves collection proof?

Now far be it from me protecting Alex Jones, cause I'm not. If you have your own home or assets in your own name you should be scared.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is good. Losing the lawsuits was only gonna cost him money. But some of these actions to hide his assets probably rise to the level of fraud and tax evasion. That can send him to prison.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Nothing will happen to him either.


dunno, you know.  money talks.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: fragMasterFlash: Dude probably has a dozen flash drives full of cryptocurrency crammed up his frog hole.

This gives me an idea to sell NFTs of asses and call it AssCoin


Not Buttloads? Because I'd rather have Buttloads of money than Asscoins. AssCoins sounds like something that isn't really coins.

/not real chocolate either.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OldRod: I hope they're able to track it all down and get it all - Alex Jones deserves to die penniless, in prison


They should make him drink the gay frog water
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Ass_Master_Flash: fragMasterFlash: Dude probably has a dozen flash drives full of cryptocurrency crammed up his frog hole.

This gives me an idea to sell NFTs of asses and call it AssCoin

Not Buttloads? Because I'd rather have Buttloads of money than Asscoins. AssCoins sounds like something that isn't really coins.

/not real chocolate either.


And when we rugpull everybody we can say they got feltched
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: fragMasterFlash: Dude probably has a dozen flash drives full of cryptocurrency crammed up his frog hole.

This gives me an idea to sell NFTs of asses and call it AssCoin


Too late

$ASScoin

It's Aussie shepherds
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tnpir: That motherf*cker needs to to hang in the public square.


It's amazing what having to witness brazen avarice without conscience can make one realize. For example, how barbaric my wishes are for folks like Alex Jones. Having him die of starvation and exposure in a gibbet cage seems entirely appropriate to me.
 
Muta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This might be an unpopular opinion but I prefer blowjobs over Alex Jones.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Muta: This might be an unpopular opinion but I prefer blowjobs over Alex Jones.


Dip your doodle in horse paste and you can have both!
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I defy you to find a better use for the obvious tag.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's a few people in this country that should get punched whenever they decide to show their faces in public. Your typical war criminal mass murderers like Kissinger or Cheney are a given but I think it's fair to lump in scum like Alex here. At the very least the family members of Sandy Hook victims should be allowed to beat him to within an inch of his life whenever they feel like it.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Muta: This might be an unpopular opinion but I prefer blowjobs over Alex Jones.


That's really weird. I prefer blowjobs where he isn't underneath. Him being there kind of ruins the moment.
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OldRod: I hope they're able to track it all down and get it all - Alex Jones deserves to die penniless, in prison


He's a bonafide piece of shiat.  Your thoughts on his demise are kinder than mine, but rational.  What's sad is the number of other members of his family that are true piece of shiat.  It would be a nice revival if Lady Justice were able to kick them in the privates and deliver penalties.  One can dream.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Nothing will happen to him either.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: tnpir: That motherf*cker needs to to hang in the public square.

It's amazing what having to witness brazen avarice without conscience can make one realize. For example, how barbaric my wishes are for folks like Alex Jones. Having him die of starvation and exposure in a gibbet cage seems entirely appropriate to me.


One, I agree completely.

Two, "Brazen Avarice Without Conscience" is going to be the name of my Rob Zombie/Marilyn Manson/GWAR mashup tribute band.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Muta: This might be an unpopular opinion but I prefer blowjobs over Alex Jones.


Yes, I'd generally prefer that my blowjob experiences occur over him and not underneath him.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Muta: This might be an unpopular opinion but I prefer blowjobs over Alex Jones.

That's really weird. I prefer blowjobs where he isn't underneath. Him being there kind of ruins the moment.


Dammit!
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Badafuco: There are a lot of piece of sh*t people in this world but this douche is in the top five of pieces of sh*t people.


That you've heard of.
There are lots and lots of shiatty people, who just have no power to do much of anything.
But if they could, they would.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.