(WRAL)   You hear that, Ed? Bears. Now you're putting your SUV in jeopardy   (wral.com) divider line
4
346 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2022 at 10:05 PM



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Very nice!

eastbaytimes.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The local news interviews one of the kids where he lists off what he can see in the ruined car. Bag of Ritz kinda stood out for me as something you don't leave in your car if bears frequent your yard.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Completely misread the URL and was floored as to why the hell they didn't just drive away.

Then I remembered bears can't drive shift.
 
