(CBS News)   Congratulations, USA: You played yourself   (cbsnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No shiat
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we were told they were taking jobs Americans wanted. Get out there and landscape those yards, clean those hotel rooms and pick that lettuce America!
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn wall is too effective!
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
midnightsunak.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like there are jobs Americans aren't willing to do.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Among many others, we have an immigration crisis. (It is shameful.) We also have a child care crisis which has a lot to do with the labor shortage.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course no immigrants want to come here if we're just going to cage them and send them back
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. employers say it's a hard time to find and keep talent.

We have a wage shortage, not a worker shortage.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID had a lot to do with it from many angles, as TFA points out.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, this bullshiat, again
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this is what happens when you treat workers as replacible cogs. The second the supply is turned off you're farked.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting they just come right out and say the "economy" depends on population growth.

No, no it doesn't.   Never-ending increases in profits do.  Folks can still make money, but it won't go up forever and ever and ever.  Unless we leave the planet and colonize Mars & the moon.

But even then it's essentially a closed system.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one wants to work anymore!
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Well this is what happens when you treat workers as replacible cogs. The second the supply is turned off you're farked.


It's almost as if there's no such thing as unskilled labor, and the whole myth of unskilled labor is to perpetuate an underclass of cheap, exploitable labor whom in actuality we cannot function without! 🙃
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. employers say it's a hard time to find and keep talent

If you can't make a profit paying a living wage, there are 2 possibilities:
1 - You are a crap manager.
2 - Your business model is crap.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bonzo_1116: Interesting they just come right out and say the "economy" depends on population growth.

No, no it doesn't.   Never-ending increases in profits do.  Folks can still make money, but it won't go up forever and ever and ever.  Unless we leave the planet and colonize Mars & the moon.

But even then it's essentially a closed system.


The absurdity of capitalism is that it wants perpetual growth despite the fact that it's physically impossible. There's always a ceiling.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans wouldn't last over a day if they had to pick fruit and/or vegetables. We are too soft and spoiled.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: No one wants to work anymore!


And it's all thanks to Donny for getting the ball rolling on a guaranteed wage for everyone, regardless of their employment status.

/ there's a slight possibility that I'm putting emphasis on that because it would probably drive the Red Hats crazy to think that THEIR GUY did a SOCIALISM / COMMUNISM.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or employers are too cheap to pay fair wages to natives or immigrants?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: U.S. employers say it's a hard time to find and keep talent.

We have a wage shortage, not a worker shortage.


Wage, dignity and respect shortage.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Bonzo_1116: Interesting they just come right out and say the "economy" depends on population growth.

No, no it doesn't.   Never-ending increases in profits do.  Folks can still make money, but it won't go up forever and ever and ever.  Unless we leave the planet and colonize Mars & the moon.

But even then it's essentially a closed system.

The absurdity of capitalism is that it wants perpetual growth despite the fact that it's physically impossible. There's always a ceiling.


When the whole economy thing is made up anyway....why would there be a ceiling? And...even if there was one...it's imaginary. The littlest squeaky from the tiniest opossum might blow it away
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Americans wouldn't last over a day if they had to pick fruit and/or vegetables. We are too soft and spoiled.


Username. Your username. YOUR USERNAME! This is your fault!
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a labor shortage at the price we're willing to pay. Pay a field laborer $45/hr plus medical and a car to get to the field, and we'd have field laborers. We'd have fewer fast-food workers, though. So raise the wage for the fast-food workers to lure some back. That's what a labor market is supposed to do. At the moment, we have a sclerotic market of employers unwilling to calculate their expenses based on reality of available labor, and until they do, they'll just have to keep going out of business until other employers wise up.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: MattytheMouse: Bonzo_1116: Interesting they just come right out and say the "economy" depends on population growth.

No, no it doesn't.   Never-ending increases in profits do.  Folks can still make money, but it won't go up forever and ever and ever.  Unless we leave the planet and colonize Mars & the moon.

But even then it's essentially a closed system.

The absurdity of capitalism is that it wants perpetual growth despite the fact that it's physically impossible. There's always a ceiling.

When the whole economy thing is made up anyway....why would there be a ceiling? And...even if there was one...it's imaginary. The littlest squeaky from the tiniest opossum might blow it away


I'unno! I'm not an economy wizard. But I can post pictures of tiny screaming opossums. 
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is an extremely stupid article.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


MattytheMouse: thatboyoverthere: Well this is what happens when you treat workers as replacible cogs. The second the supply is turned off you're farked.

It's almost as if there's no such thing as unskilled labor, and the whole myth of unskilled labor is to perpetuate an underclass of cheap, exploitable labor whom in actuality we cannot function without! 🙃


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the great reckoning.
Report: "You know, immigrants might not be the problem at the cause of all your troubles."
MAGA: "I think I'll have another serving of derp, in fact, give me a double serving."
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway, just a reminder: you don't need CEOs or executives for our society to function... But you NEED shelf stickers, burger flippers, truck drivers, and field workers!

Have another possum(s)!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: U.S. employers say it's a hard time to find and keep talent.

We have a wage shortage, not a worker shortage.


We can't pay workers more, the job creators are hurting enough as it is. I heard about one billionaire who had to settle for the mega yacht with only TWO helipads.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whether it's "unskilled" labor going to immigrants or jobs being shipped to India or China, foreigners have never been the problem, of course. Over the long haul, we'll asymptotically approach the automation of all jobs and will need to decide how society should survive. Those who own the machines are successful at convincing at least 50% of the populous that capitalism is the only way and that their problems are someone else's fault.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the recent wage hike is because we stopped the flow of illegal immigrants?
Why didn't we do this earlier?
 
Deeya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Among many others, we have an immigration crisis. (It is shameful.) We also have a child care crisis which has a lot to do with the labor shortage.


1/3 of the daycare businesses in my state closed permanently during covid.  Capacity state wide is down 40%.

Good luck fixing that problem, no one wants to watch people's kids on state subsidy which pays $125 a month per kid, and you can only have 6 kids per provider.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 748x500]

MattytheMouse: thatboyoverthere: Well this is what happens when you treat workers as replacible cogs. The second the supply is turned off you're farked.

It's almost as if there's no such thing as unskilled labor, and the whole myth of unskilled labor is to perpetuate an underclass of cheap, exploitable labor whom in actuality we cannot function without! 🙃

[Fark user image image 601x433]

[Fark user image image 601x351]


That requires training new employees.  Works in some situations, not in others.  I can acclimatize an experienced worker to the museum field, but I don't have the time or patience to teach a recent graduate.  City hall doesn't give me enough employees to pawn off my tasks while training others.

Corporations with hundreds or more of employees have zero excuse for that.  They need to bring back new employee training.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: U.S. employers say it's a hard time to find and keep talent.

We have a wage shortage, not a worker shortage.


The wage shortage wouldn't be apparent to the owner class if there were enough immigrants to abuse.  It still isn't apparent (amazing what you don't see if you don't want to), but at least it effects them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think with all the immigrants we already have, they would just reproduce and make more immigrants. Someone should look into why this isn't happening.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The "job creators" fail to recognize that profits do *not* have to increase every 3 months, and that their employees do expect to get some return on their investment in time and hard work in making the "job creators" filthy rich by actually getting paid a living wage. The US fought a war over the whole matter of slavery and indentured servitude, and we really don't need to fight a second such war.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: The "job creators" fail to recognize that profits do *not* have to increase every 3 months, and that their employees do expect to get some return on their investment in time and hard work in making the "job creators" filthy rich by actually getting paid a living wage. The US fought a war over the whole matter of slavery and indentured servitude, and we really don't need to fight a second such war.


That has yet to be determined

/ In a just world No we don't have to. Somebody has been working extremely hard to make sure we don't live in a just world.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Among many others, we have an immigration crisis. (It is shameful.) We also have a child care crisis which has a lot to do with the labor shortage.


I like your solution of putting children to work in place of the immigrants!

That is what you were suggesting, isn't it?

...well, this is awkward.
 
alienated
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I live in a very heavy AG area. I , in fact , start my day from a farm. Well , my workday. I've seen the vehicles that the cabbage , celery, strawberry and all kinds of other foods grown drive , and the air conditioned buses and vanpool vans that are used . And they're all better than my car as far as appearance goes. But that's SoCal.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it  REALLY an Immigrant Shortage issue or a "The Holy Job Creators" refuse to pay a decent wage for work so they have to prey on immigrants who are too afraid to speak up or fight for rights cuz ICE will round them up in cages, beat them then ship them back to where they came from. (Maybe, maybe they just go "missing")  but as long as MegaCorp has a steady supply of slavewage laborers who the Fark cares right???
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: U.S. employers say it's a hard time to find and keep talent.

We have a wage shortage, not a worker shortage.


Remember: We HAVE to offer the executive suite gigantic salaries, endless stock and golden parachutes because you have to offer compensation if you want to attract and retain talent.

Now shut up and get back to work, serf, fark your "can I at least have a raise that matches inflation?" shiat.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

erik-k: UltimaCS: U.S. employers say it's a hard time to find and keep talent.

We have a wage shortage, not a worker shortage.

Remember: We HAVE to offer the executive suite gigantic salaries, endless stock and golden parachutes because you have to offer compensation if you want to attract and retain talent.

Now shut up and get back to work, serf, fark your "can I at least have a raise that matches inflation?" shiat.


Big Businesses (March 16, 2020): "Don't worry, we're in this together."

Big Businesses (April 1, 2020): "Fark you, get back to work."
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 748x500]

MattytheMouse: thatboyoverthere: Well this is what happens when you treat workers as replacible cogs. The second the supply is turned off you're farked.

It's almost as if there's no such thing as unskilled labor, and the whole myth of unskilled labor is to perpetuate an underclass of cheap, exploitable labor whom in actuality we cannot function without! 🙃

[Fark user image 601x433]

[Fark user image 601x351]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Walmart to offer new truck drivers $95K-$110K a year to combat shortage. Tens of thousands of drivers are needed to solve supply-chain woes. Facing a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, Walmart announced Thursday that it is increasing the salary truckers can earn in their first year to as much as $110,000.
Here ya go.
 
what's that crazypants
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
alienated:

I've seen the vehicles that the cabbage , celery, strawberry and all kinds of other foods grown drive

You have sentient produce in SoCal?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Walmart to offer new truck drivers $95K-$110K a year to combat shortage. Tens of thousands of drivers are needed to solve supply-chain woes. Facing a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, Walmart announced Thursday that it is increasing the salary truckers can earn in their first year to as much as $110,000.
Here ya go.


Owner-operators or hired directly?
 
