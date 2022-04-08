 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian) Hero Woman who drew up Schindler's lists during the Holocaust, saving hundreds of Jews, dies at 107   (theguardian.com) divider line
16
    More: Hero, The Holocaust, Israel, Mimi Reinhardt, German industrialist Oskar Schindler, Israeli photographer Gideon Markowicz, second world war, Extermination camp, lists of people  
•       •       •

329 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2022 at 8:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save countless lives and you live to 107. Must be the good karma.
 
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did Nazi that coming???
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait I'm confused if she died at 107 she still had at least 93 to go before saving "hundreds"
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And hopefully she gets to stomp on a few SS goons heads on her way to meet the Creator, with Moses their to greet her along the way.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did she get a discount on red coats?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like a "woke" SJW liberal.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To draw up a list like that, it must take a lot of concentration.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Sounds like a "woke" SJW liberal.


Definitely part of Antifa.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Sounds like a "woke" SJW liberal.


According to today's political discourse, she was. That's something to bear in mind when considering the people who condemn others for being woke SJW liberals.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Sounds like a "woke" SJW liberal.


definitely antifa
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I BET THE NAZIS DID THIS!
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
God speed, good lady. We need more people in this world like you.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reinhardt, who spent her last years at a nursing home north of Tel Aviv, had said she once met Spielberg but found it hard to watch [Schindler's List ].

I'm sure you did, you extraordinary woman. I can not even imagine what that would be like.

Rest In Peace.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
May the evils that she fought one day be no more.  She did her part and more to lessen their horrors in her own time, as we as a species ever so slowly become more gentle. I hope that her days ended with happiness and hope for the future.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm afraid to ask what you have to eat to throw up a Schindler's list
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.