(AP News)   Maybe we should send them paper towels?   (apnews.com) divider line
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They forgot to pay the bill again?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No, that wouldn't work this time.  We don't have a leader who has the energy and strength to toss the paper towels and put a good arc on them.  Sad.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
From reading the article, they already received the money to rebuild. The local power company is dicking around dragging it's feet.
Seems this would be a good time to submit your proposals and start getting stuff done.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: No, that wouldn't work this time.  We don't have a leader who has the energy and strength to toss the paper towels and put a good arc on them.  Sad.


And he foolishly is sending weapons to the enemy of Russia, so he can't even use a t-shirt launcher!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's truly America's Haiti.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Muppet Caper Paper towels 1
Youtube J1Uefvn7-r0
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Muppet Caper - Paper towels 2
Youtube Xd80BDTRT00
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cheeseaholic: Neondistraction: No, that wouldn't work this time.  We don't have a leader who has the energy and strength to toss the paper towels and put a good arc on them.  Sad.

And he foolishly is sending weapons to the enemy of Russia, so he can't even use a t-shirt launcher!


Hah, as if sleepy Joe could even lift a t-shirt cannon.  We would need someone virile and manly, with bigly strength to fire a t-shirt cannon.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: From reading the article, they already received the money to rebuild. The local power company is dicking around dragging it's feet.
Seems this would be a good time to submit your proposals and start getting stuff done.


images.viacbs.techView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't know why they're complaining. They had all those wet paper towels to put out the fire.
 
