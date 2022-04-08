 Skip to content
(MSN)   Gort deploys to Dallas' Love Field. Klaatu reminds us that the password is "Barada Nikto"   (msn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size


.... Necktie!
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know at some point someone's going to put a trash bag over that things head.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [media4.giphy.com image 245x245] [View Full Size image _x_]

.... Necktie!


*rumble*

I SAID IT! I SAID THE WORDS!
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw that flick when I was a kid and memorized the words in case I ever needed to save the Earth.

Wonder if it works on Republicans?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Engaging love field...

flicks switch

an audible thrumming of something electric is heard... and felt
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the three best named Return of the Jedi action figures.

/Suck it, Logrey, Teebo, and Wicket.
//shoulda worked on a sail barge you furry nerf herders
///three-cha wawa
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupJohnB: Saw that flick when I was a kid and memorized the words in case I ever needed to save the Earth.

Wonder if it works on Republicans?


Only zombie Lincoln.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dallas love?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope the coders are a little more detail-oriented:

"The robots can also airport security and operations in case more help is needed. "
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
OH! The machine itself is named SCOT.
It looked like the display was saying "Welcome to Dallas, Scott" like those ad displays in Minority Report.
Because it says they're looking for unmasked travelers so with the facial recognition
Damn almost thought the revolution was here!
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [media4.giphy.com image 245x245]

.... Necktie!


startrek.comView Full Size

oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Red Barchetta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
vintagearcade.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

