(CBS News)   Foreign agents infiltrate federal law enforcement with genius plan: dress like a cop, talk like a cop. give cops free stuff   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Secret service, employees of the U.S. government, United States Secret Service, federal agents, Pakistani Intelligence Service, apartment complex, Arian Taherzadeh  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chalk this one up to FBI incompetence.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, those bad men. Seducing our pigs
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nothing can infiltrate the elite law enforcement squad that protects the President of the United States...

except prostitutes
and free apartments
and free iphones, which even poor people have
and flat screen TVs, which aren't even expensive any more
and drones, which are only cool if you're in middle school

look, what we're saying is that our elite security guards have the brains of a 12 year old
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Nothing can infiltrate the elite law enforcement squad that protects the President of the United States...

except prostitutes
and free apartments
and free iphones, which even poor people have
and flat screen TVs, which aren't even expensive any more
and drones, which are only cool if you're in middle school

look, what we're saying is that our elite security guards have the brains of a 12 year old


They seemed more competent under Treasury than under DHS.
 
tasteme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
investigated for possible ties to Iranian intelligence

Surprise! My bet was Canada, those sneaky bastards.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cops like free stuff.  It's their 'thing'
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Chalk this one up to FBI incompetence.


Whoops, wrong thread.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How do you do, fellow American law enforcement agents
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah well that's a fairly obvious product of police militarization. Tell them they are not civilians, and civilian police will believe they are actually being given condos and vacations because they occupy a station above civilians. Then, other police will not even notice bribery. Police militarization is a concious attempt by police bureaucrats to incrementally shift the police's own concept of bribery into freebies that befit their supposedly above-civilian social station. It's bribery, with the added bonu of being given out along with training, os it feels like upgrades in job perk rather than illegal conspiracies. The militarization of police can accomplish that because of what sociologists call "canteen culture" which is virtually hermetically sealed culture for police precincts.
 
medic2731
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, when you consider that Law Enforcement pretty much around that part of the world usually has next to nothing for tools or equipment, due to corruption, etc, people from there are going to think it is th same here.  Surprise!  Not at all.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Lsherm: Chalk this one up to FBI incompetence.

Whoops, wrong thread.


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tasteme: investigated for possible ties to Iranian intelligence

Surprise! My bet was Canada, those sneaky bastards.


Our softwood lumber intelligence complex probably is doing it, you just can't tell because we all sound like upstate New Yorkers (like Rochesterites and Buffalonians).
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Lsherm: Chalk this one up to FBI incompetence.

Whoops, wrong thread.


No no...it's relevant...in a roundabout way...
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Lsherm: Chalk this one up to FBI incompetence.

Whoops, wrong thread.


But still not wrong.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Lsherm: Lsherm: Chalk this one up to FBI incompetence.

Whoops, wrong thread.

No no...it's relevant...in a roundabout way...



I can't help but wonder what the correct thread was.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kbronsito: moothemagiccow: Nothing can infiltrate the elite law enforcement squad that protects the President of the United States...

except prostitutes
and free apartments
and free iphones, which even poor people have
and flat screen TVs, which aren't even expensive any more
and drones, which are only cool if you're in middle school

look, what we're saying is that our elite security guards have the brains of a 12 year old

They seemed more competent under Treasury than under DHS.


Personally, I think DHS is a mickey mouse money sink. At best, security theater, at worst, a bad porn script.
 
Into The Water With Rocks In Your Pockets
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gin Buddy: kb7rky: Lsherm: Lsherm: Chalk this one up to FBI incompetence.

Whoops, wrong thread.

No no...it's relevant...in a roundabout way...


I can't help but wonder what the correct thread was.


FBI caulking up the Michigan gov'nah kidnapping, I'm thinking....

/what do I win?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gin Buddy: kb7rky: Lsherm: Lsherm: Chalk this one up to FBI incompetence.

Whoops, wrong thread.

No no...it's relevant...in a roundabout way...


I can't help but wonder what the correct thread was.


I would guess that would be the thread about the Michigan Keystone Kidnappers.
 
