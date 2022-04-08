 Skip to content
(UPI)   Happy Dog Farting Awareness Day   (upi.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reuben the Bulldog: Fart-A-Roo
Youtube 2ygQKRYCZGQ
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're aware of it every day.

/We'll keep her, even if the wallpaper sometimes curls up.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: We're aware of it every day.

/We'll keep her, even if the wallpaper sometimes curls up.


It's worse than the worst smell that ever came out of me.  Experimented with different dog foods until eventually, thankfully, found one that made it stop.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both of my dogs had the worst smelling farts until I stopped feeding them processed dog food from the grocery store. Now I prepare the food for them and they are healthier. My dogs want steak and they get it.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dogs are happy to make me aware every day subby.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago my girlfriend at the time brought her dog over to my place and spent the night. In the middle of the night I woke up from a deep sleep by a god-awful smell. Turns out her dog curled up on the pillow next to mine and the dog's butt was about an inch away from my nose. I should go on to point out that I'm a very deep sleeper.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't search for Dog Fart at work without enabling Safe Search.

You are warned.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a 6 pound dog that has 12 lbs farts.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Years ago my girlfriend at the time brought her dog over to my place and spent the night. In the middle of the night I woke up from a deep sleep by a god-awful smell. Turns out her dog curled up on the pillow next to mine and the dog's butt was about an inch away from my nose. I should go on to point out that I'm a very deep sleeper.


It wasn't the dog
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Max is scared of his farts. He runs away.   If Sophia, the Doxie Beagle, rips one, he's fascinated.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suuuure, blame it on the dog.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:  Dog farts are a form of canine communication.

pbh2.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Trump holding a press conference?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walter unavailable for comment. He's too busy farting.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Boxer farts. Nough said
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fun fact: "dog fart" (狗屁) is a Mandarin idiom meaning "nonsense".


Bonus fact: 狗屁 is pronounced gou3 pi4, or much like "go pee".
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Boxer farts. Nough said


That's below the belt.

wingchunnews.caView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Everyone is blissfully unaware of dog farts...until they aren't.

im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There used to be a budget brand of dog food called Blue Mountain. Everyone I knew who fed that stuff to their dog claimed the farts it induced were horrific. If your dog is frequently clearing the room maybe change up the food you give them to see if it helps calm things down.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My dog has some of the worst gas. It's not all smelly, but he farts and belches a bunch. Just about every time he does his downward dog stretch, you hear the 'pfhht pfhht' or sometimes worse. And frequently when he's going down the stairs ahead of me, he'll cropdust the whole way for me.

But he's cute and a minor local celebrity, so I guess we'll keep him, gas and all.

Here he is enjoying a pupachino from Dutch Bros.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From Dictionary.com:
dictionary.comView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm a cute girl and never fart." - Cha Cha
 
ifky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Miss Jolene made some impressive ones. Harper not so much. That said the poop Harper makes is absolutely noxious sometimes.
 
Windfoxie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Like burnt rubber! It's incredible.

/gonna try changing his food anyway, he's not excited by Science Diet anymore and won't eat all of it
 
