(Ocala Star-Banner)   Boy, 16, was fatally shot when he and a friend tested a bulletproof vest. Florida tag and Stupid tag fighting it out for supremacy   (ocala.com) divider line
58
•       •       •

58 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even if the vest stops the bullet it can still break bones and do internal damage.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too late, but what someone should have told them is:

Bullet resistant is not the same as bullet proof

And if you want to test one, stick it on a sandbag or something. Also shooing one is definitely going to void the warranty so don't plan on using it for much afterwards.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's not discourage the scientific method in the Confederacy.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming the gun was okay?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing we need to rename the product from "bulletPROOF".
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boy in question:

thechive.comView Full Size
 
WarmApplePie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only in Florida is Super Troopers a guidebook for living life. Though it is probably the only media that wont be banned in the next year.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He and a friend fired gunshots at each other to determine whether a bulletproof vest worked.

Isn't the premise of testing that there is some possibility that it might fail the test?
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://rarehistoricalphotos.com/testing-bulletproof-vest-1923/

It's not without precedent.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was a repeat of a story that happened maybe a month ago.  It's not.  It's another "let's test a bullet proof vest by wearing it and getting shot" story.

Darwin is getting bored.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole point of testing anything is to see whether or not it fails. There are two possible outcomes: either it does, or it doesn't.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they have a money back warranty on that product.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad they both didn't die.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: The whole point of testing anything is to see whether or not it fails. There are two possible outcomes: either it does, or it doesn't.


What appears to have failed is the shooter's aim.

After several other failures.

As others have pointed out, they're "bullet resistant" and all that energy has to go somewhere.

Bullet Proof Vest Reporter Russell Ruffin gets shot
Youtube i8hHkNPmqCk
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The boy said the gun he fired belongs to his father, who leaves it at the residence so he can protect himself.

I wonder how many violent crimes have been prevented, vs. dead children?
What ratio would make it an acceptable loss?
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.reddit.com/r/jackass/comments/nwfe3l/johnny_knoxville_bullet_proof_vest_test/

Classic video;  dumb stunt.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida, Dumbass, Sad, and Stupid had a four-way.

/The butt stuff comes later
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: It's too late, but what someone should have told them is:

Bullet resistant is not the same as bullet proof

And if you want to test one, stick it on a sandbag or something. Also shooing one is definitely going to void the warranty so don't plan on using it for much afterwards.


How did this kid survive to thenage of 16 with that level of stupidity?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: cyberspacedout: The whole point of testing anything is to see whether or not it fails. There are two possible outcomes: either it does, or it doesn't.

What appears to have failed is the shooter's aim.

After several other failures.

As others have pointed out, they're "bullet resistant" and all that energy has to go somewhere.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/i8hHkNPmqCk]


https://www.sciencefocus.com/space/can-you-fire-a-gun-in-space/
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that a bulletproof vest works okay on the first round with a MAYBE.  Other bullets can go through the shattered Kevlar.

And I'll assume this was a modern bullet proof jacket and not a Vietnam era flak jacket.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if my cars airbags work.


Brb driving into a wall at 70mph to find out.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The teen said Broad put on a bulletproof vest and asked to be shot."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petite Mel: FTFA: The boy said the gun he fired belongs to his father, who leaves it at the residence so he can protect himself.

I wonder how many violent crimes have been prevented, vs. dead children?
What ratio would make it an acceptable loss?


Obviously, guns stop a multiplicity of possible crimes, so no matter how many kids die, the infinite positives vastly outweigh any alleged finite negatives.

That's why America is the safest and most crime-free country on Earth.

/s
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the vest, put it on something stiff, put cardboard behind it.

If there are holes in cardboard.... it failed.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the better question is where are the farkers that complain about 'autopilot' being a misleading name that will get people killed?

Surely they must be going crazy over something called a bulletproof vest...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other than 'Murica. Why were such dumbasses in possession of a farking gun
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustHereForThePics: I'm guessing we need to rename the product from "bulletPROOF".


Well, no, they shot him in part that wasn't covered by the vest.
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday in the thread about the Florida teen boy grabbing a Great White shark's tail I said:

Dumb: Teenagers
Dumber: Teenage boys
Dumbest: Teenage boys from Florida

I now have to add a level:

Dumber than dumbest: Teenage boys from Florida who live in trailer parks
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Even if the vest stops the bullet it can still break bones and do internal damage.


Speaking as someone whose friend  was shot during a robbery... HOLY FARKING SHIAT DON'T GET SHOT EVEN WITH A VEST IF YOU CAN HELP IT AT ALL!

My friend got hit with a few high velocity 9mm "defense" rounds. Bruises and broken bones are not uncommon.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: It's too late, but what someone should have told them is:

Bullet resistant is not the same as bullet proof

And if you want to test one, stick it on a sandbag or something. Also shooing one is definitely going to void the warranty so don't plan on using it for much afterwards.


But what is the fun in a sandbag, danger must have been his middle name.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Yesterday in the thread about the Florida teen boy grabbing a Great White shark's tail I said:

Dumb: Teenagers
Dumber: Teenage boys
Dumbest: Teenage boys from Florida

I now have to add a level:

Dumber than dumbest: Teenage boys from Florida who live in trailer parks


I think Belleview is its own level. Met a guy from there who dug up something that people thought was an old explosive, so he hit it with a shovel. It didn't go off, but it did turn out to be real.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In college, we built a potato bazooka out of some left over PVC the landlord left behind, a gas grill ignitor and some other odds and ends. It had a combustion chamber we'd douche up real good with Aqua Net - we got a pretty nice controlled explosion out of it. I'm not sure what the potato velocity was, probably somewhere between 50 - 100 meters per second?

Anyway, we were testing it out down in the basement, shooting lawn ornaments (including a Virgin Mary), political campaign signs, and other things like an old tube TV and various liquor bottles.

Then, since - surprise! - we'd been drinking and smoking a lot, someone decided we needed to test it out on a human. Our friend "Yuppie" volunteered.

He turned a card table on its side to shield his body and then put on his motorcycle helmet and hung his head over the edge of the table as our target. His head. Our target. From maybe 15 feet away. Brilliant!

BLAMMO! We hit him square in the face and he flew back into the wall. Cracked his face shield down the middle. He was unconscious at first, but came to after a minute. The first thing he said when he came to?

"Who's going next?"
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trailer park? Florida? That moron kid bucked the odds living to 16. He was never going to make it to old age.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: AlgaeRancher: It's too late, but what someone should have told them is:

Bullet resistant is not the same as bullet proof

And if you want to test one, stick it on a sandbag or something. Also shooing one is definitely going to void the warranty so don't plan on using it for much afterwards.

But what is the fun in a sandbag, danger must have been his middle name.


How much do you want to bet this event was filmed.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: But the better question is where are the farkers that complain about 'autopilot' being a misleading name that will get people killed?


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't see the caliber or exact weapon used, but it'd add to the Darwin awards if they were playing with an FN 5.7.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PS. Yuppie is still alive, a happily married father of 4, and owner of a successful commercial photography studio.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Even if the vest stops the bullet it can still break bones and do internal damage.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Shoot your buddy 5 times Tik Tok challenge?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: I'm guessing we need to rename the product from "bulletPROOF".


No, this is fine
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EL EM: Let's not discourage the scientific method in the Confederacy.


Science is violence.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: Too bad they both didn't die.


Give it time
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: "The teen said Broad put on a bulletproof vest and asked to be shot."
[Fark user image image 480x480]


More like "we teased and bullied this kid until he agreed to be shot"
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well they certainly answered their questions about the vest.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seriously, where is the HERO tag?

This is how you prevent:

FLORIDA MAN
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Farkenhostile: "The teen said Broad put on a bulletproof vest and asked to be shot."
[Fark user image image 480x480]

More like "we teased and bullied this kid until he agreed to be shot"


If it was his firearm and his vest, he likely asked for it. If it was someone else's ... time to file charges. Yep.
 
