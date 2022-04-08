 Skip to content
(NYPost)   'Woke Prof. Karen' calls cops on black Stanford prof who exposed $5K/hour consulting fee   (nypost.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two horrible people argue on Twitter, how original.

I hate Twitter.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate that someone like this is making curriculum decisions for a major educational system.

Math is colorblind, however it is often taught very poorly. I am not a teacher but it's obvious you need to:

1) show kids why what you are teaching matters
2) show them the principles of how to do what you are teaching
3)do what it takes to get them to focus on the math problems long enough to solve them. The time a student is willing to work at math problems  before "giving up" is a huge predictor of how well they can perform on math skills.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schrodinger's conservative.......
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Conservatives will know use her to say teachers are overpaid.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is just pathetic, wasteful behavior that takes advantage of the school district, the taxpayers, and the children.
I'm available and I would've consulted for $4,000 an hour.
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She's not the Karen here.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Two horrible people argue on Twitter, how original.

I hate Twitter.


I got kicked off of Twitter after wishing cancer on the new coach of the local hockey team. A coach
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Unless you go into a highly specialized field, Algebra is farkin useless.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let's see, rich, entitled white liberal tries to make it even harder for minority students to get an education.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Joe USer: Two horrible people argue on Twitter, how original.

I hate Twitter.

I got kicked off of Twitter after wishing cancer on the new coach of the local hockey team. A coach


Why would you do that? And Deboer?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: This is just pathetic, wasteful behavior that takes advantage of the school district, the taxpayers, and the children.
I'm available and I would've consulted for $4,000 an hour.



I'll do it for $3,000 + T&E and not a penny less.


T&E = $4,000/day
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The black professor is from Berkeley, not Stanford.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a story I saw ages ago on Nightline or some other TV news show.  The setup was two families living in homes next to each other.  One was white.  One was black.  The black family accused the white family of being horribly racist and making their lives miserable in every conceivable way.  The white family denied everything and seemed genuinely alarmed by the accusations.  It went back and forth with accusations from the black family and offers to sit down and discuss from the white family.  The segment ended with a quick interview with the white family's grandmother.  She proceeded to say, "I hate those f'ing ***gers.  They come out of their house with their dark skin and shiny white teeth, dancing, playing jungle music, and looking like f'ing monkeys!"  At this point I thought, "Huh, I guess those nice white people were lying.  I should get my teeth whitened."
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Unless you go into a highly specialized field, Algebra is farkin useless.


No, it isn't. It teaches processes, rules, and develops thinking skills. And for some folks who actually remember algebra from school it can be used in daily life to make things simpler (rather than say, counting on your fingers).
 
trippdogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How about this for a topic of your Mathematics curriculum:  Don't pay anyone $5000 an hour for anything short or raising the dead.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On one hand, he doxxed her because of a twitter feud. On the other hand, she shoehorns social justice into math lessons.

As far as I'm concerned, we should throw them both into the ocean.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Unless you go into a highly specialized field, Algebra is farkin useless.


You must run out of gas in your car a lot because you're unable to calculate how far you can go.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Two horrible people argue on Twitter, how original.

I hate Twitter.


Stuff almost dropping phone....

Anyways, I got kicked off Twitter after the wishing cancer incident. While I was all bent out of shape at the time, I realized how toxic it was. I did click the link to reactivate my account, but now they wanted me to verify my phone and other personal info. That was 4 years ago. For nearly 3.5 of those years, Twitter would send me notifications every day of what I was "missing" and practically begging me to reactive myself account.

Clearly Twitter needs me a helluva lot more than I need it.

I dumped Facebook off my phone 2 years ago, and I'm honestly a much happier person now.

Social media does more damage to people and society than opioids, crack cocaine, and Amway combined.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If math is outlawed, only outlaws will know that a $5,000 an hour consulting fee is ridiculous.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Unless you go into a highly specialized field, Algebra is farkin useless.


Last time I heard one needed a year of Algebra to become an IBEW electrician apprentice.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

trippdogg: How about this for a topic of your Mathematics curriculum:  Don't pay anyone $5000 an hour for anything short of burying raising the dead.


Fixed that for you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Unless you go into a highly specialized field, Algebra is farkin useless.


Finding a number using available data is useless?
fark's sake, man, I use algebra without even thinking about it.
Even the people working the register at the gas station use algebra.

//It's no wonder other countries are farking lapping us, Mr. Failed-9th-Grade here has to have a say about educational policy.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would love knowing my entire tuition went to one person consulting math teachers for one day.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oa330_man: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Unless you go into a highly specialized field, Algebra is farkin useless.

You must run out of gas in your car a lot because you're unable to calculate how far you can go.


Most cars these days come with something called a gauge for that sort of metering, determination of when to purchase more fuel for the vehicle. With that device, I still came pretty close to running out of gas a couple of times in the last few years.

I can appreciate your method of calculation though, especially with the number of traffic variables you are running in your mind at any given time!

Maybe I should give it a try :)
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

trippdogg: How about this for a topic of your Mathematics curriculum:  Don't pay anyone $5000 an hour for anything short or raising the dead.


If I could design a math curriculum there would definitely be a high school lesson on getting your moneys worth in a college education.

(I love applied math and money is easy to understand)
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Schrodinger's conservative.......


"Karenism" isn't necessarily confined to right wingers, which I suppose that the Post was trying to play a "gotcha" game that failed miserably on their end.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
$5k an hour? That's like NY-AG-Call-Girl kind of wages. Well done.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

oa330_man: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Unless you go into a highly specialized field, Algebra is farkin useless.

You must run out of gas in your car a lot because you're unable to calculate how far you can go.


algebra != mathematics

And some dingus voted you 'smart'. Wow.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why would a school district in Southern California hire an overpriced consultant from a university in Northern California?

There's gotta be something happening under the table, here.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: On one hand, he doxxed her because of a twitter feud. On the other hand, she shoehorns social justice into math lessons.

As far as I'm concerned, we should throw them both into the ocean.


And on the other hand, he didn't dox her.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: oa330_man: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Unless you go into a highly specialized field, Algebra is farkin useless.

You must run out of gas in your car a lot because you're unable to calculate how far you can go.

algebra != mathematics

And some dingus voted you 'smart'. Wow.


Algebra is pretty much the foundation for every other branch of mathematics. Doing math without a solid foundation in algebra is like trying to write without knowing the alphabet.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Algebra is the grammar of math.  If you think it's useless, you are completely incapable of understanding how things relate to one another.  Something as simple as recognizing that a relationship is inverse or direct is applied algebra.

I often wonder what "skills" these idiots who claim that middle school level math is only used for "highly specialized fields" think should be taught.  Cow milking?  Post-holing?  Nose picking?
 
lilfry14
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Boaler is behind the ongoing effort to change the math curriculum framework in California that includes, in part, increasing equity, pushing algebra 1 back to 9th grade and applying social justice principles to lessons."

Pushing algebra back to 9th grade? I went to school in Ca about 20 years ago. The smart kids could choose to take Algebra in 8th grade. The regular kids took it in 9th grade. Have things changed?

I remember being in 7th grade and I was paired with a student and she didn't know what 6x7 was. I then tried to help her by saying "6x6 is 36. It is 6 added to itself 6 times. So if we add one more 6, to 36, we'll get 6 x 7. What's 36 + 6?" And she didn't know how to figure it out. And then I knew we were doomed trying to get her to multiply when she can't add in 7th grade. I don't know how many other kids are getting promoted, but they might need to hold some back.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Claude Ballse:

Social media does more damage to people and society than opioids, crack cocaine, and Amway combined.

Whoa, what has crack every done to you?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: oa330_man: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Unless you go into a highly specialized field, Algebra is farkin useless.

You must run out of gas in your car a lot because you're unable to calculate how far you can go.

algebra != mathematics

And some dingus voted you 'smart'. Wow.


You aren't going to be able to construct the expression you'll need for that calculation without algebra.  In fact, if you're going to apply math, you are going to need algebra.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Claude Ballse: Joe USer: Two horrible people argue on Twitter, how original.

I hate Twitter.

I got kicked off of Twitter after wishing cancer on the new coach of the local hockey team. A coach

Why would you do that? And Deboer?


Yes, it was he. Now why did I wish DeBoer cancer? Because I don't like him and want him to get cancer. Now with all due respect, I was nice about it and wished him only the "best kind of cancer", and not death itself. But apparently that didn't matter to Twitter.

But hell, man. Think about that. I'm out here wishing harm upon people because social media just enabled, if not outright encouraged me to choose to be such a toxic jerk. That is a huge part of it all, just normalizing being an vindictive assassin of any time of joy or positivity.

Taking a break from that was the second best thing to ever happen to me online.

First greatest thing that ever happened to me online was discovering that BIE is in fact real. BIE for the record got me my wife of 15 years.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Englebert Slaptyback: oa330_man: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Unless you go into a highly specialized field, Algebra is farkin useless.

You must run out of gas in your car a lot because you're unable to calculate how far you can go.

algebra != mathematics

And some dingus voted you 'smart'. Wow.

Algebra is pretty much the foundation for every other branch of mathematics. Doing math without a solid foundation in algebra is like trying to write without knowing the alphabet.


I equate it to learning how to spell words without learning their meanings.  Without algebra, all you are able to do is mimic and mime and memorize.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bslim: She's not the Karen here.


Yeah, I had a hard time following this story, but it kind of seemed like he might be the bigger asshole.

I'll have to reread it later.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oa330_man: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Unless you go into a highly specialized field, Algebra is farkin useless.

You must run out of gas in your car a lot because you're unable to calculate how far you can go.


That sounds exactly like a highly specialized field to me.

When will these "people who drive" come down from their ivory towers to engage with the common clay?
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I hate that someone like this is making curriculum decisions for a major educational system.

Math is colorblind, however it is often taught very poorly. I am not a teacher but it's obvious you need to:

1) show kids why what you are teaching matters
2) show them the principles of how to do what you are teaching
3)do what it takes to get them to focus on the math problems long enough to solve them. The time a student is willing to work at math problems  before "giving up" is a huge predictor of how well they can perform on math skills.


How about we add some historical information about math? Where did this stuff come from? Who worked on it? Ya know the significance of the creation of Zero in India? Muslim mathematicians and their work? The Roman woman who taught her students then was beaten to death for being so smart by Christians?
 
Xarian0
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Unless you go into a highly specialized field, Algebra is farkin useless.


Today I learned "food shopping at the market" is a highly specialized field.

Your statement is essentially proof that math education is completely screwed - I mean, you're a moron.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Boaler = profiteer and grifter.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Two horrible people argue on Twitter, how original.

I hate Twitter.


That was my thought as well. The first person who yells "Karen" seems to be the one who gains the knee jerk approval of onlookers.
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: On one hand, he doxxed her because of a twitter feud. On the other hand, she shoehorns social justice into math lessons.

As far as I'm concerned, we should throw them both into the ocean.


Hasn't the ocean suffered enough indignities lately?
We have to stop this nonsense of tossing every piece of crap we've tired of into the ocean.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

alice_600: AlgaeRancher: I hate that someone like this is making curriculum decisions for a major educational system.

Math is colorblind, however it is often taught very poorly. I am not a teacher but it's obvious you need to:

1) show kids why what you are teaching matters
2) show them the principles of how to do what you are teaching
3)do what it takes to get them to focus on the math problems long enough to solve them. The time a student is willing to work at math problems  before "giving up" is a huge predictor of how well they can perform on math skills.

How about we add some historical information about math? Where did this stuff come from? Who worked on it? Ya know the significance of the creation of Zero in India? Muslim mathematicians and their work? The Roman woman who taught her students then was beaten to death for being so smart by Christians?


If my math teachers started trying to teach me math history, I'd have gone to the administration.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: On one hand, he doxxed her because of a twitter feud. On the other hand, she shoehorns social justice into math lessons.

As far as I'm concerned, we should throw them both into the ocean.


If it can be destroyed by the truth, it deserves to be destroyed by the truth.

A $5,000/hour consulting fee is Trump world book rigging.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hoblit: oa330_man: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Unless you go into a highly specialized field, Algebra is farkin useless.

You must run out of gas in your car a lot because you're unable to calculate how far you can go.

Most cars these days come with something called a gauge for that sort of metering, determination of when to purchase more fuel for the vehicle. With that device, I still came pretty close to running out of gas a couple of times in the last few years.

I can appreciate your method of calculation though, especially with the number of traffic variables you are running in your mind at any given time!

Maybe I should give it a try :)


Yes, but you still have to run a calculation in your head to determine if the amount of gas that is remaining in your tank is enough to reach your destination and/or a refueling station.  That's calculation uses algebra.  Of course many newer cars will tell you how many miles instead of just a gauge that points between E<-->F.

Not crashing into things involves algebra AND geometry. I can't tell you the number of times I've seen people not understand the difference between the rectangular pedal that controls the accelerator and the rectangular pedal that controls the deceleration.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

trippdogg: How about this for a topic of your Mathematics curriculum:  Don't pay anyone $5000 an hour for anything short or raising the dead.


If someone is making zombies we shouldn't be encouraging it!
 
cartersdad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
so no matter what...Racism.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Englebert Slaptyback: oa330_man: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Unless you go into a highly specialized field, Algebra is farkin useless.

You must run out of gas in your car a lot because you're unable to calculate how far you can go.

algebra != mathematics

And some dingus voted you 'smart'. Wow.

You aren't going to be able to construct the expression you'll need for that calculation without algebra.  In fact, if you're going to apply math, you are going to need algebra.



Nonsense. One can use algebra to set up a general equation, but for a specific instance plain old multiplication will be fine.

general: gallons_in_tank * average_MPG = range_in_miles

specific: 12gal * 25mpg = 300 miles
 
