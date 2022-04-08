 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KGUN 9 Tucson)   Thirteen species of nope found in Arizona. Which basically confirms that Arizona is the Australia of the U.S   (kgun9.com) divider line
23
    More: Creepy, Snake, distinctive sound of the snake, extra attention, only venomous creatures, different rattlesnake species, venomous snakes, Antivenom, Venom  
•       •       •

785 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2022 at 2:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're good eating though.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw one on a hike in the Saguaro National Forest in October.  That rattlesnake made very clear I was in its territory.  I got out of there as quietly as I could.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you live in a place that has 13 rattlesnake species?
Even Australians are looking at you like you're crazy.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rattlesnakes are polite.

I'd rather have them around than some jerk snake who bites without alerting you first.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Arizona: Come for the boating, stay for the snakes
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rattlesnakes aren't really a worry unless you're harassing them or rooting around with your hand in places you can't see (including, possibly, messy garages).  The snakes will want to get away from you ASAP if you're near one and will almost certainly give you plenty of warning.

On the other hand, Black Widow spiders, large centipedes, and bark scorpions are definitely in the 'nope' category.  Tarantulas too, though that's more of a thing you find out in the trails.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As a one-time FL resident, home of many Eastern Noperopes, I can tell you that rattlesnakes literally warn you to go away. If you do so, they are perfectly happy to let you. They just wanna eat mice. You want them to eat mice. Let them do their thing.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Went out dove hunting with a friend who was also a biology professor. No doves out, but we did wander around one part of the LBJ grasslands. During our walk, we found an unknown animal skeleton hung up in a fence. He crawled into the bushes to check it out, while I stood by. Turns out it was a goat that got tangled in the fence and died. 

Anywho, as my friend was walking back towards me, he told me to quickly walk towards him as far as I could. Once he stopped me, he turned me around and showed me two timber rattlers mating in a pile of leaves not a foot from where I was standing. Good thing they were preoccupied.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: Why would you live in a place that has 13 rattlesnake species?
Even Australians are looking at you like you're crazy.


Because snakes aren't scary unless you are a massive wuss?
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Arizona is the taint of the USA.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
rattlesnakes are cool beans. You would have to be insanely negligent to get bit by one of those things.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Rattlesnakes are polite.

I'd rather have them around than some jerk snake who bites without alerting you first.


Southerner snakes.
Better than those swampy assholish snakes.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: rattlesnakes are cool beans. You would have to be insanely negligent to get bit by one of those things.


I've heard that over half of all rattlesnake bites are the result of people trying to pick them up, so yeah mostly.

/now getting bit by a gila monster...you have to be a special combination of slow and dumb for that to happen....
 
minorshan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Rattlesnakes aren't really a worry unless you're harassing them or rooting around with your hand in places you can't see (including, possibly, messy garages).  The snakes will want to get away from you ASAP if you're near one and will almost certainly give you plenty of warning.

On the other hand, Black Widow spiders, large centipedes, and bark scorpions are definitely in the 'nope' category.  Tarantulas too, though that's more of a thing you find out in the trails.


No, I love my tarantula neighbors. They eat scorpions, don't harm us, and don't even try to become roommates, unlike most spiders. And I've only seen one in 20 years of living here.

That said, most of this list is silly. The plants in AZ are what's truly scary. Almost every native plant has thorns and some of them are poisonous. Even (the majority) non-poisonous cacti are covered in bacteria and other things that can cause crazy infections if you get pricked too many times. So - don't fall on to a cactus.

I'm pretty sure Florida is the Australia of the US. For the most part, the scary  animals here... aren't? You stay away, they stay away. Unlike crocodiles and sharks.
 
minorshan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Third Man: SumoJeb: rattlesnakes are cool beans. You would have to be insanely negligent to get bit by one of those things.

I've heard that over half of all rattlesnake bites are the result of people trying to pick them up, so yeah mostly.

/now getting bit by a gila monster...you have to be a special combination of slow and dumb for that to happen....


Good luck finding one.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
#14
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaytkay: #14
[Fark user image 750x500]


Came here to say this. I'm much more frightened of militant MAGAts than any member of the animal kingdom.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've lived in Arizona for 23 years and I have yet to see a live rattlesnake.   I've seen some kingsnakes and a farkLOAD of scorpions but no rattlers.
 
minorshan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: #14
[Fark user image image 750x500]


Which is why Phoenix sucks and Tucson is bearable. Source:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, these are all Tucson. It's where d hippies go to die. Phoenix is where old conservatives go to die.
 
lurkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: jaytkay: #14
[Fark user image 750x500]

Came here to say this. I'm much more frightened of militant MAGAts than any member of the animal kingdom.


State Fair foods and 'gun-cleaning accidents' will cull many of them soon enough.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaytkay: #14
[Fark user image 750x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size

/ fixed
 
Brian Blessed's Bastard Boy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.