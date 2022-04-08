 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Man flees police, throws toilet from roof of apartment building at them, but they weren't taking crap from anyone that day   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now, *here* is a man who makes quality Life Decisions!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Now, *here* is a man who makes quality Life Decisions!

[Fark user image image 285x354]


Man, Ernest T. Bass is a.long way from Mayberry...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The police have nothing to go on.
 
octopossum [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is he Klingon?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Probably just a bar fight gone wrong.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
wait until the forensic analysis determines what happened before jumping to conclusions.

The Boondock Saints (1999) - Toilet Scene
Youtube 294tdx5qtwc
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Probably just a bar fight gone wrong.


Did the cop threaten to kill his brother and make him watch?
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: wait until the forensic analysis determines what happened before jumping to conclusions.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/294tdx5qtwc]


I was gonna say he was serial crushed by some huuuuge friggen goiy!
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still waiting for page 2 of the charges. DA: "Um, this is going to take a while. Put another ream of paper in the printer, Charlie"
 
Dakai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That is some shiat
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: wait until the forensic analysis determines what happened before jumping to conclusions.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/294tdx5qtwc]


You were much faster than me today, and I salute you.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Probably just a bar fight gone wrong.


What if it's just like, this really big guy.  I'm talkin' huge and he just crushes him.
 
pat eh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meth?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
well, now that about 8 different people have brought up Boondock Saints, I'm gonna go.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thread jack
Just heard on the radio that the four guys on trial for planning to kidnap governor Whitmer got off.
End thread jack
 
dogpause
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it wrong for me to treat face tattoos as a warning sign? I feel like I've never met anyone with one that I'd trust standing behind me at an ATM
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Tchernobog: Probably just a bar fight gone wrong.

What if it's just like, this really big guy.  I'm talkin' huge and he just crushes him.


Serial crushers man....
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: Sofa King Smart: wait until the forensic analysis determines what happened before jumping to conclusions.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/294tdx5qtwc]

You were much faster than me today, and I salute you.


As penance, get them an onion bagel, cream cheese
 
slykens1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Where did this guy get a toilet from on the roof of an apartment?!?!

I doubt he carried it up there and who just has a toilet laying around on the roof?!?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Now, *here* is a man who makes quality Life Decisions!

[Fark user image 285x354]


Snoop Dogg has really let himself go...

//"It's for a skin condition"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did he also fart in their general direction?
 
