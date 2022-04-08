 Skip to content
Oklahoma mother to be removed from baby's birth certificate because she's not the 'gestational parent'
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So she's not the gestational parent, and didn't provide any DNA to the child so can be removed because she didn't actually adopt the child of the person she was married to?

How does that bode for men who have been named as fathers on a birth certificate who find out years later that they weren't actually the sperm donor?  From what I've seen, it's damn near impossible to take dad off once it's settled and filed.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: she didn't actually adopt the child of the person she was married to?


I'm not seeing how that enters into it.  If a het couple went to a sperm bank and the wife got preggers, the husband wouldn't need to adopt the kid - he'd just be the father.  Sounds like the Okie judge just went  "Sodomites!  Ewwww!"

A birth certificate is not a record of DNA contribution - it is a record of who is/are the legal parent(s) of the sprog.  My birth certificate lists my mother and father.  What it does not list are the two teen-agers who contributed DNA in the back of an early 70s sedan to making my useless ass.
 
GhostOfAChance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phalamir: If a het couple went to a sperm bank and the wife got preggers, the husband wouldn't need to adopt the kid - he'd just be the father.


This. It's 100% "but but TEH GHEYS!" and finding every possible way to legally screw over LGBTQ+ people.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: BizarreMan: she didn't actually adopt the child of the person she was married to?

I'm not seeing how that enters into it.  If a het couple went to a sperm bank and the wife got preggers, the husband wouldn't need to adopt the kid - he'd just be the father.  Sounds like the Okie judge just went  "Sodomites!  Ewwww!"

A birth certificate is not a record of DNA contribution - it is a record of who is/are the legal parent(s) of the sprog.  My birth certificate lists my mother and father.  What it does not list are the two teen-agers who contributed DNA in the back of an early 70s sedan to making my useless ass.


Not only is it a bias against LGBTQ people but in favor of the, for lack of a better term, life giver.  It's just grossly depressing that in a divorce between lesbians, one party would seek to remove the other from the birth certificate of the child that was born during their marriage.  There's so much going on here.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
foo monkey
'' 1 hour ago  
MightyMerkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what does that do for the child support payments?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: So she's not the gestational parent, and didn't provide any DNA to the child so can be removed because she didn't actually adopt the child of the person she was married to?

How does that bode for men who have been named as fathers on a birth certificate who find out years later that they weren't actually the sperm donor?  From what I've seen, it's damn near impossible to take dad off once it's settled and filed.


Did she sign the birth certificate to acknowledge and agree to being the paternal parent? That's how men get stuck with child support.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ruling is beyond dumb and if it stands there's going to be a stampede to the courthouse by other people in similar situations so they can fark with their exes.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the case in my state, too.  If you do IVF and use a surrogate to carry to term, the surrogate is going to be listed on the birth certificate as the mother.  The biological mother then has to adopt their own biological child.  If the surrogate decides to claim the baby for herself for whatever reason, it becomes an ugly court battle.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GhostOfAChance: phalamir: If a het couple went to a sperm bank and the wife got preggers, the husband wouldn't need to adopt the kid - he'd just be the father.

This. It's 100% "but but TEH GHEYS!" and finding every possible way to legally screw over LGBTQ+ people.


Or...you know...if you read the article:

Earlier this year, Rebekah asked the court to remove Kris from the birth certificate.
Judge Lynne McGuire ruled Kris "failed to pursue a legal remedy to establish parental rights."
 
GhostOfAChance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AteMyBrain: Earlier this year, Rebekah asked the court to remove Kris from the birth certificate.
Judge Lynne McGuire ruled Kris "failed to pursue a legal remedy to establish parental rights."


What legal remedies do the fathers in heterosexual couples who used a sperm donors have to pursue in order to establish parental rights once their names are on the birth certificates as the father?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birth certificates for non-biological kids are kind of farked anyway

I have birth certificates listing my wife and I as the parents of our kids.  No mention of the actual biological parents- those were destroyed when we got the current ones.  However, one of my employees who adopted a foster kid when he was ~8 still has the original with the biological parents despite the adoption.

Meanwhile, the lesbian who worked for me did formally adopt her children that her wife gave birth to- she was either the first or second person in the entire state to go that route, long before they got married.  Obviously no mention of the sperm donor.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: phalamir: BizarreMan: she didn't actually adopt the child of the person she was married to?

I'm not seeing how that enters into it.  If a het couple went to a sperm bank and the wife got preggers, the husband wouldn't need to adopt the kid - he'd just be the father.  Sounds like the Okie judge just went  "Sodomites!  Ewwww!"

A birth certificate is not a record of DNA contribution - it is a record of who is/are the legal parent(s) of the sprog.  My birth certificate lists my mother and father.  What it does not list are the two teen-agers who contributed DNA in the back of an early 70s sedan to making my useless ass.

Not only is it a bias against LGBTQ people but in favor of the, for lack of a better term, life giver.  It's just grossly depressing that in a divorce between lesbians, one party would seek to remove the other from the birth certificate of the child that was born during their marriage.  There's so much going on here.


This.

A lesbian ex-partner appears to be using her state's anti-LGBTQ courts to take away her ex-partner's rights. As you said, I'm sure there's more to this story, but from what we're given, that's a spiteful, evil, act of treachery.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GhostOfAChance: AteMyBrain: Earlier this year, Rebekah asked the court to remove Kris from the birth certificate.
Judge Lynne McGuire ruled Kris "failed to pursue a legal remedy to establish parental rights."

What legal remedies do the fathers in heterosexual couples who used a sperm donors have to pursue in order to establish parental rights once their names are on the birth certificates as the father?


Seems like an example of a GQP judge making up the rules as he goes along.  Calvinball does not belong in the courts.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Birth certificates for non-biological kids are kind of farked anyway


Then you can only realistically list a mother on the birth certificate.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: GhostOfAChance: phalamir: If a het couple went to a sperm bank and the wife got preggers, the husband wouldn't need to adopt the kid - he'd just be the father.

This. It's 100% "but but TEH GHEYS!" and finding every possible way to legally screw over LGBTQ+ people.

Or...you know...if you read the article:

Earlier this year, Rebekah asked the court to remove Kris from the birth certificate.
Judge Lynne McGuire ruled Kris "failed to pursue a legal remedy to establish parental rights."


Again, if the other parent was a man, that would not fly.  He was the legal husband at the birth, he is the legal father, regardless of it being his sperm.  He doesn't have to establish parental rights, they are just part of being married.  Even if it was the other mother asking for it, the judge should have told her that it was not a legal remedy.  The one mother's lawyer knew they could get a judge to go "OMG - teh gheyz!" and went for it.  Even if a het parent was deemed unfit to be a legal guardian, they wouldn't remove the parent from the birth certificate.  Just because one African-American tells some Klannies to lynch another African-American doesn't make lynching non-racist.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Moose out front: harleyquinnical: phalamir: BizarreMan: she didn't actually adopt the child of the person she was married to?

I'm not seeing how that enters into it.  If a het couple went to a sperm bank and the wife got preggers, the husband wouldn't need to adopt the kid - he'd just be the father.  Sounds like the Okie judge just went  "Sodomites!  Ewwww!"

A birth certificate is not a record of DNA contribution - it is a record of who is/are the legal parent(s) of the sprog.  My birth certificate lists my mother and father.  What it does not list are the two teen-agers who contributed DNA in the back of an early 70s sedan to making my useless ass.

Not only is it a bias against LGBTQ people but in favor of the, for lack of a better term, life giver.  It's just grossly depressing that in a divorce between lesbians, one party would seek to remove the other from the birth certificate of the child that was born during their marriage.  There's so much going on here.

This.

A lesbian ex-partner appears to be using her state's anti-LGBTQ courts to take away her ex-partner's rights. As you said, I'm sure there's more to this story, but from what we're given, that's a spiteful, evil, act of treachery.


The ex also has a "Victim Protection Order" out against this woman, so maybe she has her reasons for going scorched earth.

But like most things in family court, everyone involved is probably being an asshole.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: for lack of a better term, life giver


body builder.

Wait. That's taken.
 
flondrix
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phalamir: BizarreMan: she didn't actually adopt the child of the person she was married to?

I'm not seeing how that enters into it.  If a het couple went to a sperm bank and the wife got preggers, the husband wouldn't need to adopt the kid - he'd just be the father.  Sounds like the Okie judge just went  "Sodomites!  Ewwww!"

A birth certificate is not a record of DNA contribution - it is a record of who is/are the legal parent(s) of the sprog.  My birth certificate lists my mother and father.  What it does not list are the two teen-agers who contributed DNA in the back of an early 70s sedan to making my useless ass.


In some states, being married to a woman who falls pregnant makes you the legal father even if you can prove from the get-go that you aren't.  I don't know if Oklahoma is one of them.  But in those states, the same trap should apply to women married to women who get pregnant.  Equality and all that.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ah the inevitable afterbirth of legal gay marriage:   Messy divorces....welcome to the party
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GhostOfAChance: AteMyBrain: Earlier this year, Rebekah asked the court to remove Kris from the birth certificate.
Judge Lynne McGuire ruled Kris "failed to pursue a legal remedy to establish parental rights."

What legal remedies do the fathers in heterosexual couples who used a sperm donors have to pursue in order to establish parental rights once their names are on the birth certificates as the father?


Anonymous sperm donors relinquish their rights to the offspring.  The clinics also ensure that the donor knows very little about what happens to their sperm.

A friend of mine donated to a clinic a couple times back in college.  He'd receive a postcard if somebody used his sperm.  Never received a notice if it resulted in a live birth or not.  Clinic would refuse to answer if asked and would likely win if sued.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Here is a link to a similar story. I know the woman who carried the fertilized egg. She's from Oklahoma as well but this took place in Ohio. They are now divorced and the child ( I believe he is in college now) stayed with the mother who carried him. The divorce was a mess.

https://www.citybeat.com/news/news-josh-s-two-moms-12181474
 
major hatred
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
thehobbes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: So she's not the gestational parent, and didn't provide any DNA to the child so can be removed because she didn't actually adopt the child of the person she was married to?

How does that bode for men who have been named as fathers on a birth certificate who find out years later that they weren't actually the sperm donor?  From what I've seen, it's damn near impossible to take dad off once it's settled and filed.


It's Oklahoma. There is a disclaimer in the L&D intake area that says that if you sign the acknowledgement of paternity, you are the father, regardless of paternity/genetic testing and are on the hook for child support. 

If you don't sign it, your name doesn't go on the birth certificate. 

Guessing one side is using the fact that the language in the instructions isn't clear or gender neutral.

/I've seen some idiots sign the form who really shouldn't have because of the "new baby effect." And yes, they pressure you to sign.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loren
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: So she's not the gestational parent, and didn't provide any DNA to the child so can be removed because she didn't actually adopt the child of the person she was married to?

How does that bode for men who have been named as fathers on a birth certificate who find out years later that they weren't actually the sperm donor?  From what I've seen, it's damn near impossible to take dad off once it's settled and filed.


Yeah, in their anti-gay quest they're going to set a precedent that will hurt.  (Although it will be right.)
 
