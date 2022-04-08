 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida woman accused of using cat to batter girlfriend   (wfla.com) divider line
24
    More: Florida, Crime, St. Petersburg woman, Susan Freudenthal, Face, Arrest, Battery, According to Jim, Online jail records  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2022 at 4:19 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because of course they would release her for the 2nd time in just over a year for the same reason.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would argue that cats have a different nemeses...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those things are no joke, that's how Fury lost his eye.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Strap-on dildo, roof toilet, cat.

Strange implement of assault trifecta complete!
 
gas giant
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pussy-whipped.
 
Kronnyj
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kolpanic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Largo. Not even once. It's just terrible...even compared to other place in Florida.
 
fat boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
NSFW

David Allan Coe 09 Pussywhipped Again
Youtube orJkv2efqNc
 
spleef420
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Studies have shown that 9 in 10 women are battered...and like an idiot I'm still eating mine plain.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One might say that she committed domestic cattery.
 
alltim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Catfight!!!
 
hammettman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Literally, a cat fight?
 
hammettman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Catfight!!!


* shakes tiny cat*
 
strangeguitar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ironic that it was over pussy.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How do know the cat didn't start this?
 
venton
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Catfight!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She swore on the cat's life?  Which one, they have nine.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cats are too smart to start stuff on their own so they get us to attack one another.
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's a terrible way to batter anything.  As soon as the batter gets on the cat it goes bananas and the batter goes everywhere but where you want it.  Just dunk the girlfriend right in the batter turn her over and then put her on a cookie sheet.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's using the ol' pussy.
 
rfenster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: That's a terrible way to batter anything.  As soon as the batter gets on the cat it goes bananas and the batter goes everywhere but where you want it.  Just dunk the girlfriend right in the batter turn her over and then put her on a cookie sheet.


Deep fryer
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I attempted and failed trying to find a 'throw cat' gif And failed.
But I found this. Enjoy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.