(Daily Mail)   Russian families of soldiers, Ukraine says it's holding the bodies of *7,000* of your loved ones who have been unclaimed. You should know this   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody should start mailing them back
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody should start mailing them back


There was an Aeon Flux episode where they did just that. I went looking for it but apparentely Purple_Urkle posted it the other day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Daily Fail is there.

Yes, all of our information about Ukraine comes from shiatty British tabloids.  WTF?
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: The Daily Fail is there.

Yes, all of our information about Ukraine comes from shiatty British tabloids.  WTF?


The tabloids seem to have really gone pro-Ukraine since the invasion (as they should), almost as though they're trying to get you to forget they ran all these stories about supposed Russian "superweapons" in recent years.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: AlgaeRancher: Somebody should start mailing them back

There was an Aeon Flux episode where they did just that. I went looking for it but apparentely Purple_Urkle posted it the other day.

[Fark user image image 623x451]


This looks kind of like my plan to clear Mt Everest of bodies and unfortunately possibly terrify some poor folks in china a few hundred clicks downwind
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to heads on pikes as a warning?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jake_lex: whidbey: The Daily Fail is there.

Yes, all of our information about Ukraine comes from shiatty British tabloids.  WTF?

The tabloids seem to have really gone pro-Ukraine since the invasion (as they should), almost as though they're trying to get you to forget they ran all these stories about supposed Russian "superweapons" in recent years.


Russian checks started bouncing.
 
whidbey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jake_lex: whidbey: The Daily Fail is there.

Yes, all of our information about Ukraine comes from shiatty British tabloids.  WTF?

The tabloids seem to have really gone pro-Ukraine since the invasion (as they should), almost as though they're trying to get you to forget they ran all these stories about supposed Russian "superweapons" in recent years.


Or more accurately, Russian Superboobies.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Whatever happened to heads on pikes as a warning?


Civilization.*

*not applicable in Russia
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Some of the Twitter threads I've seen about the invasion have discussed how it seems that ethnic minorities make up a disproportionate number of the Russian conscripts who have been sent to the front. Plus, kids from wealthy families can buy their way out of conscription easily. So it's not very likely that mothers in St Petersburg and Moscow are feeling the pain, it's poor families in Tatarstan and Dagestan who aren't even seen as really "Russian" by the majority of the country.
 
lurkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Compost 'em.
Corn will be good this year.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe they can grab one of those Russian flame broiled portable body bbqs with a tractor and just burn them all then dump ashes over the border. Of course save dog tags/id so the families know.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody should start mailing them back


COD
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody should start mailing them back


Russia should pick up their own trash.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody should start mailing them back


whidbey: The Daily Fail is there.

Yes, all of our information about Ukraine comes from shiatty British tabloids.  WTF?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ThePea
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Some of the Twitter threads I've seen about the invasion have discussed how it seems that ethnic minorities make up a disproportionate number of the Russian conscripts who have been sent to the front. Plus, kids from wealthy families can buy their way out of conscription easily. So it's not very likely that mothers in St Petersburg and Moscow are feeling the pain, it's poor families in Tatarstan and Dagestan who aren't even seen as really "Russian" by the majority of the country.


So the every day Russian won't hear how many troops were killed, only the # of Russians killed - which will be lower due to many people not considering many of the troops as Russians. Checks out.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Bring out your orcs"
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whidbey: jake_lex: whidbey: The Daily Fail is there.

Yes, all of our information about Ukraine comes from shiatty British tabloids.  WTF?

The tabloids seem to have really gone pro-Ukraine since the invasion (as they should), almost as though they're trying to get you to forget they ran all these stories about supposed Russian "superweapons" in recent years.

Or more accurately, Russian Superboobies.


If you haven't seen the boobies of Pussy Riot, you should do a GIS.  It will turn NSFW very quickly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bungles
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They say you judge a society by how it treats its most vulnerable members.

You don't get much more vulnerable than a corpse.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did no one see 300....? Just sayin'. Bet Russians don't stack as high as Persians....
 
Rindred
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

oa330_man: whidbey: jake_lex: whidbey: The Daily Fail is there.

Yes, all of our information about Ukraine comes from shiatty British tabloids.  WTF?

The tabloids seem to have really gone pro-Ukraine since the invasion (as they should), almost as though they're trying to get you to forget they ran all these stories about supposed Russian "superweapons" in recent years.

Or more accurately, Russian Superboobies.

If you haven't seen the boobies of Pussy Riot, you should do a GIS.  It will turn NSFW very quickly.


[Fark user image image 850x477]


Didn't they do a porn-in protest over one of Putin's policies?
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whidbey: The Daily Fail is there.

Yes, all of our information about Ukraine comes from shiatty British tabloids.  WTF?


Fark no longer accepts august soft paywalled sources such as https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/04/08/russia-war-dead-soldiers-bodies/

"A few weeks after Kolodiy's reported death, charred remains thought to be his were analyzed in a laboratory in Rostov, but the DNA did not match"
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody should start mailing them back


Medieval siege campaigns tended to do this.; except they tended to use a trebuchet.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bungles: They say you judge a society by how it treats its most vulnerable members.

You don't get much more vulnerable than a corpse.


Dead bodies being stored is kinda amall potatoes compared to the rest of the war.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody should start mailing them back


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bungles
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Theeng: Bungles: They say you judge a society by how it treats its most vulnerable members.

You don't get much more vulnerable than a corpse.

Dead bodies being stored is kinda amall potatoes compared to the rest of the war.



Repatriating war dead has been a thing for thousands of years.

That Russia doesn't care....
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If your family member or friend was in the Russian military, and you haven't heard from them, assume they are dead, and don't forget to thank your glorious leader Putin for the privilege of sacrificing them to secure a few gas lines.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If russia wont accept the corpses it isnt russian soilders.  It is meat.  Feed the meat to the russian pows.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Epoch_Zero: Did no one see 300....? Just sayin'. Bet Russians don't stack as high as Persians....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bungles: Theeng: Bungles: They say you judge a society by how it treats its most vulnerable members.

You don't get much more vulnerable than a corpse.

Dead bodies being stored is kinda amall potatoes compared to the rest of the war.


Repatriating war dead has been a thing for thousands of years.

That Russia doesn't care....


Is kinda on-brand for them honestly.  i was shocked by their incompetence, much less so by the disdain they have for their own conscripts.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Given that you'd assume that most of the KIA would be a) retrieved by the Russians or b) wounded but later died in Russian care, the Ukrainian estimates of 18k dead are looking more and more plausible.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Some of the Twitter threads I've seen about the invasion have discussed how it seems that ethnic minorities make up a disproportionate number of the Russian conscripts who have been sent to the front. Plus, kids from wealthy families can buy their way out of conscription easily. So it's not very likely that mothers in St Petersburg and Moscow are feeling the pain, it's poor families in Tatarstan and Dagestan who aren't even seen as really "Russian" by the majority of the country.


How is that different from any other country/war, ever?
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: whidbey: The Daily Fail is there.

Yes, all of our information about Ukraine comes from shiatty British tabloids.  WTF?

Fark no longer accepts august soft paywalled sources such as https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/04/08/russia-war-dead-soldiers-bodies/

"A few weeks after Kolodiy's reported death, charred remains thought to be his were analyzed in a laboratory in Rostov, but the DNA did not match"


That does make sense in an "Ain't I a Stinker?" Fark God sort of way...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lurkey: Compost 'em.
Corn will be good this year.


Too late in the season
 
Excelsior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: If your family member or friend was in the Russian military, and you haven't heard from them, assume they are dead, and don't forget to thank your glorious leader Putin for the privilege of sacrificing them to secure a few gas lines.


...Which will be utterly useless in the very near future, because EVERYONE in Europe is actively looking to either secure alternative sources or alternative fuels altogether. Putin torpedoed Russia's economy by a century.

At its core Russia is a petro state, the only reason they were able to limp along on the world stage to begin for the past couple of decades is the oil and gas they were able to produce.  This little stunt just gave a massive incentive to Europe to rapidly speed up phasing out their dependency on those items.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Epoch_Zero: Did no one see 300....? Just sayin'. Bet Russians don't stack as high as Persians....


*fictional* Persians, I mean. No disrespect meant to those of Persian/Iranian descent.

/Also they were ninjas for some reason
//Miller is a racist
 
thehobbes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sigh.
 
fat boy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Washington Post story today tells much the same story.  The Ukrainians are taking papers where possible and posting information on the dead soldiers.

Reasons that information isn't being disseminated in Russia:
* "In 2015, Putin signed a decree declaring all military deaths a state secret, and last year Russia criminalized statements discrediting the military."
* Where casualties are high, officials post ""Dear military family members! We kindly ask you not to allow people to gather in one place, not to succumb to provocative information."
 
whidbey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: The Washington Post story today tells much the same story.  The Ukrainians are taking papers where possible and posting information on the dead soldiers.

Reasons that information isn't being disseminated in Russia:
* "In 2015, Putin signed a decree declaring all military deaths a state secret, and last year Russia criminalized statements discrediting the military."
* Where casualties are high, officials post ""Dear military family members! We kindly ask you not to allow people to gather in one place, not to succumb to provocative information."


Like
К черту Путина
 
special20
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe Ukrainians can make shrines from the bones of the unclaimed fallen and place them at every border check point. Every checkpoint an ossuary. It'd be a memorable way to tell Russians to keep the hell away.
img.atlasobscura.comView Full Size

Maybe not... too metal.
 
lurkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: lurkey: Compost 'em.
Corn will be good this year.

Too late in the season


Right, NEXT year's corn will be stupendous. Let the red worms do their magic.
Maybe save a few torsos to bait feral hog traps?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Does Ukraine need signposts? Or has it gotten too warm for that?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Epoch_Zero: Did no one see 300....? Just sayin'. Bet Russians don't stack as high as Persians....


I gotta stop this comparison as it is unfair, the Persians were not as well done.

/s
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

special20: Maybe Ukrainians can make shrines from the bones of the unclaimed fallen and place them at every border check point. Every checkpoint an ossuary. It'd be a memorable way to tell Russians to keep the hell away.
[img.atlasobscura.com image 780x520]
Maybe not... too metal.


Too Mos Espa
lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Arkanaut: Some of the Twitter threads I've seen about the invasion have discussed how it seems that ethnic minorities make up a disproportionate number of the Russian conscripts who have been sent to the front. Plus, kids from wealthy families can buy their way out of conscription easily. So it's not very likely that mothers in St Petersburg and Moscow are feeling the pain, it's poor families in Tatarstan and Dagestan who aren't even seen as really "Russian" by the majority of the country.


Yeah...funny thing that. Kind of like Putin doesn't care if they all kill each other off.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: Arkanaut: Some of the Twitter threads I've seen about the invasion have discussed how it seems that ethnic minorities make up a disproportionate number of the Russian conscripts who have been sent to the front. Plus, kids from wealthy families can buy their way out of conscription easily. So it's not very likely that mothers in St Petersburg and Moscow are feeling the pain, it's poor families in Tatarstan and Dagestan who aren't even seen as really "Russian" by the majority of the country.

How is that different from any other country/war, ever?


Actually in many societies up until the 19th century or so, warfare wouldn't be trusted to the less privileged classes, because military service was seen as honorable. Just think of how both the Union and the Confederacy were reluctant to arm black soldiers during the US Civil War.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

