(Vice)   Did you know that it's quite easy to buy a tiger, a slow loris, a pangolin, a wolf, and other illegal or endangered exotic animals on Facebook? Maybe they should cut that out   (vice.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ha!

You can probably buy a Congress critter too if you can afford it
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Ha!

You can probably buy a Congress critter too if you can afford it


They're cheaper on Truth.com, and they take Rubles over there too.
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Selling Pangolins on Facebook?  What's Chinese for Hello Fresh?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I love pangolins, they're so neat looking.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They'd need to pull teams off of shutting down trumpers to focus on things that matter.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I didn't know what a slow loris was until I just looked it up.
akronzoo.orgView Full Size


I didn't want one before but I do now.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
YOU CAN HAVE MY PANGOLIN STEAKS WHEN YOU PRY THEM FROM MY COLD DEAD HANDS!
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: They'd need to pull teams off of shutting down trumpers to focus on things that matter.


Both things matter and there's a big overlap.
Trumpers love doing illegal shiat like smuggling and killing animals illegally.
Trump's own children do that.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I much prefer that cooler and and harder to find "fast loris".  Also this is a good time of year to find a chocolate loris.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What about Ocelots?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How much for a Lorax?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Slow loris=poisonous night monkey

TMYK
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I didn't know what a slow loris was until I just looked it up.
[akronzoo.org image 550x550]

I didn't want one before but I do now.


They piss all over their feet to leave their scent wherever they go. They also drag their ass over things for the same reason. Enjoy!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DrWhy: I much prefer that cooler and and harder to find "fast loris".  Also this is a good time of year to find a chocolate loris.

produits.bienmanger.comView Full Size


/technically it's a lemur
//but your kids won't be able to tell the difference
 
