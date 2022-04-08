 Skip to content
(MSN)   Not news: Roommates get into an argument. News: One of them gets beaten with a stick. Fark: Argument over what a mosquito looks like   (msn.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Hank and Roy Spim
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
S03E17 - Pub Argument between Barney and Wade Boggs
Youtube Jf4dX21Fzmw
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's a way to get along.   Sometimes you just have to beat hell outta each other.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So....don't bring a stick to a bar fight?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Godamn you autocorrect.  Bat fight.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Idiots. Everyone knows that they have 8 legs and I'll have words with anyone that says different.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
'The roommate then grabbed a metal bat from his closet and hit Shavers multiple times in the head.'

I was wondering what the big deal was about the stick.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And everyone knows if you spread their little legs apart they don't smell anything like mothballs.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
historynet.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: 'The roommate then grabbed a metal bat from his closet and hit Shavers multiple times in the head.'

I was wondering what the big deal was about the stick.


No, he had to grab the bat before it ate the mosquito.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
African or European?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A good sign you either need to fark or move on.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They can be recognized by the helpfully labeled briefcase.

thepiedpiper.bizView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
