(The Smoking Gun)   Dad opens daughter's Amazon package. Discovers sex toy inside. Jailarity ensues   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
•       •       •

Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dad find's a package owned by 18 year old daughter, dad opened the package, dad freaked out and grabbed the daughter and she beat his ass while trying to leave.

The way that story is written I think the wrong person went to jail.

/not subby
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lucky for dad she wasn't strapped
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is why you never open mail addressed to other people. Well and the federal law thing, but mostly the risk of dildos.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwoHead: That is why you never open mail addressed to other people. Well and the federal law thing, but mostly the risk of dildos.


Not just a dildo. A STRAP-ON dildo.

/Giggity.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: Dad find's a package owned by 18 year old daughter, dad opened the package, dad freaked out and grabbed the daughter and she beat his ass while trying to leave.

The way that story is written I think the wrong person went to jail.

/not subby


Same here; if the story went as written in TFA, then this was surely (at least to start with) self defence? I'm wondering if her sexuality enters into the way this has ended up so far.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwoHead: That is why you never open mail addressed to other people. Well and the federal law thing, but mostly the risk of dildos.


I think the dad's problem is he implied ownership of the dildo...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One could say...

this thread is dildos.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She got a bag of Dick's.  I bet he thought it was food.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 50-year-old dad gets upset about an intimate object received by his adult daughter tells me dear old daddy has some "issues" that may need looking into.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA is silent on the most important part.

Did she beat him WITH the dildo?

And yes, I agree that it sounds on the surface like the wrong person was arrested.

Although if she's yelling 'I'm going to kill you', that may be detrimental to her defense.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think if my 18 y.o. kid threatened to kill me, they could sleep on the street the rest of their lives. Sorry.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I know someone is going to beat me to the punch here while I type this
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's the victim here.  He opened her mail, he confronted her, he tried to grab her.

He should be told to consider himself lucky she didn't beat him to death with the dildo.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I think if my 18 y.o. kid threatened to kill me, they could sleep on the street the rest of their lives. Sorry.


Agree 100%
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I think if my 18 y.o. kid threatened to kill me, they could sleep on the street the rest of their lives. Sorry.


Then don't open your adult-children's mail.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: TwoHead: That is why you never open mail addressed to other people. Well and the federal law thing, but mostly the risk of dildos.

I think the dad's problem is he implied ownership of the dildo...


Was it vibrating?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: Dad find's a package owned by 18 year old daughter, dad opened the package, dad freaked out and grabbed the daughter and she beat his ass while trying to leave.

The way that story is written I think the wrong person went to jail.

/not subby


I came in to make this very same point, so thanks because I was wondering if I was crazy for a minute there.

Sounds like they arrested the wrong person to me too.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I think if my 18 y.o. kid threatened to kill me, they could sleep on the street the rest of their lives. Sorry.


Plus you'd get to keep the strap on.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She probably never had him pegged as a mail stealer.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shagbert: Farkenhostile: Dad find's a package owned by 18 year old daughter, dad opened the package, dad freaked out and grabbed the daughter and she beat his ass while trying to leave.

The way that story is written I think the wrong person went to jail.

/not subby

Same here; if the story went as written in TFA, then this was surely (at least to start with) self defence? I'm wondering if her sexuality enters into the way this has ended up so far.


Stand your ground isn't for those people.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwoHead: That is why you never open mail addressed to other people. Well and the federal law thing, but mostly the risk of dildos.


"dildae"
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missy, as long as you're under my roof, you'll use your fingers like baby jebus intended
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: She probably never had him pegged as a mail stealer.


Even at 50, he could be a strapping middle-aged man.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a weird picture of her taken before getting a haircut.  She does not look happy about it.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, don't open packages that aren't for you and you won't potentially embarrass you child so much that they hulk out and beat you enough that they wind up in jail.

What a shiatty dad.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, he opened a legal adult's mail. I'm pretty certain that is a federal crime.

Ah, yes. 18 USC 1702, Obstruction of Correspondence.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can a person walk around in public with a strap-on?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://thelawdictionary.org/article/what-is-the-federal-law-for-opening-mail-not-addressed-to-you/
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Can a person walk around in public with a strap-on?


Anything is a strap on if you're brave enough
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I think if my 18 y.o. kid threatened to kill me, they could sleep on the street the rest of their lives. Sorry.


Are you as out of control as the crazy parent of this teenager? The deranged father who can't keep his hands off other people and their property seems to be the source of the problem. This was not something that would involve a confrontation with a sane parent.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AND he made a crack about her bald friend
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will he be arrested for opening someone else's mail?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which of the following reasons for the battery is most horrifying?

a) She hates other people touching her toys.
b) He never taught her to share with the other kids.
c) He spoiled his birthday surprise
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Lucky for dad she wasn't strapped


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: She probably never had him pegged as a mail stealer.


Looks like she's never gonna have anyone pegged, now.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Um, he opened a legal adult's mail. I'm pretty certain that is a federal crime.

Ah, yes. 18 USC 1702, Obstruction of Correspondence.


Amazon delivers a lot of its own stuff using private delivery contractors.  I don't think packages from the likes of FedEx, UPS, or whatever Amazon's delivery crews are branded as gets the same kind of protection as USPS mail.
 
fearthecowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: She got a bag of Dick's.  I bet he thought it was food.


You must be Seattle born. Nobody that isn't born here thinks Dick's is food worth eating.

My kids call it "Dick's shiatty Burgers"
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of person presses charges on their own daughter over a fight that they started?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Um, he opened a legal adult's mail. I'm pretty certain that is a federal crime.

Ah, yes. 18 USC 1702, Obstruction of Correspondence.


is amazon delivery covered under that? or just USPS delivered mail?

private couriers?
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird thread. Doesn't matter if someone opens your mail or grabs you, that is not free reign to beat them up. Just as if your partner slaps you, that does not entitle you to beat them and threaten their life. Farkers are weeeeiird.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Nick Nostril: I think if my 18 y.o. kid threatened to kill me, they could sleep on the street the rest of their lives. Sorry.

Then don't open your adult-children's mail.


I couldn't possibly care less if my kids ordered marital aids. I was only commenting on the threat part.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
18 and living at home...
Sigh
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LiberalConservative: Weird thread. Doesn't matter if someone opens your mail or grabs you, that is not free reign to beat them up. Just as if your partner slaps you, that does not entitle you to beat them and threaten their life. Farkers are weeeeiird.


Wait, what? Even if someone makes a joke about my bald wife?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: She's the victim here.  He opened her mail, he confronted her, he tried to grab her.

He should be told to consider himself lucky she didn't beat him to death with the dildo.


I'm not siding with the dad here, but murder?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LiberalConservative: Weird thread. Doesn't matter if someone opens your mail or grabs you, that is not free reign to beat them up. Just as if your partner slaps you, that does not entitle you to beat them and threaten their life. Farkers are weeeeiird.


Most of the people here agree with the proposition that violence against people who disagree with you is acceptable.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrymRpr: 18 and living at home...
Sigh


Tell me your parents didn't love you without saying your parents didn't love you
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Um, he opened a legal adult's mail. I'm pretty certain that is a federal crime.

Ah, yes. 18 USC 1702, Obstruction of Correspondence.


Gleeman: https://thelawdictionary.org/article/what-is-the-federal-law-for-opening-mail-not-addressed-to-you/



IF it was sent via the USPS, that would apply....If the carrier wasn't the USPS, those
laws don't really apply. There are other laws that apply though..

/Dad was a postmaster..
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: Dad find's a package owned by 18 year old daughter, dad opened the package, dad freaked out and grabbed the daughter and she beat his ass while trying to leave.

The way that story is written I think the wrong person went to jail.

/not subby


Seriously this.

FTFA: When her father tried to grab her as she walked away, Marson "began to kick and punch him several times in his face."

Sounds like successful self defense to me.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LiberalConservative: Weird thread. Doesn't matter if someone opens your mail or grabs you, that is not free reign to beat them up. Just as if your partner slaps you, that does not entitle you to beat them and threaten their life. Farkers are weeeeiird.


As a proud conservative, I'd think you'd be on the side of someone standing their ground. Guess you would only be swayed if she had been strapped in a different way. Well, and if she were white of course.
 
