Florida teen arrested for killing 6 in a wreck at 151 MPH
65
    Florida  
•       •       •

65 Comments
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article has more detail:
https://www.wpbf.com/article/palm-beach-county-traffic-crash-homicides/39653270

Not all of the people inside the vehicle that was hit were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officials said. However, investigators said the people in the vehicle would have been killed anyway since the driver was going so fast.

Was he driving a big rig?  I would think that not being ejected out of a vehicle designed to lessen personal damage would help increase the survivability factor.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Was he driving a big rig?  I would think that not being ejected out of a vehicle designed to lessen personal damage would help increase the survivability factor.


151mph is a huge farkton of kinetic energy.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Was he driving a big rig?  I would think that not being ejected out of a vehicle designed to lessen personal damage would help increase the survivability factor.


From 0.5% to 0.6%, absolutely.  Or from 99.5% likely dead to 99.4% likely dead.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a weird place to crash, how fast was he going?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In my lifetime, I've gone as fast as maybe 100-110mph. Things start to feel real dicey at that speed. I cannot imagine going 150 on a regular road.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The smirk in his mugshot makes me think he's gonna get off lightly because of his terrible suffering from affluenza, and he knows it.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He was suffering from Influencenza at the time. They'll let him take a vacation to Cancun before trial to relax.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: In my lifetime, I've gone as fast as maybe 100-110mph. Things start to feel real dicey at that speed. I cannot imagine going 150 on a regular road.


I got to about 147 in an Acura Integra once. Scary as hell and I never did it again. I'm now the guy who drives the limit in the right lane realizing a couple saved minutes isn't worth a ticket, endangering people or myself.
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Was he driving a big rig?  I would think that not being ejected out of a vehicle designed to lessen personal damage would help increase the survivability factor.


How did he hit them that hard and survive himself?  Was he driving a battleship?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you name your kid Noah, Rudy, or Isaac, they're going to spend more of their adult life in jail than out.

Source: trust me, bro.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

king of vegas: The smirk in his mugshot makes me think he's gonna get off lightly because of his terrible suffering from affluenza, and he knows it.


Yeap, was driving a 2019 BMW.
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Was he driving a big rig?  I would think that not being ejected out of a vehicle designed to lessen personal damage would help increase the survivability factor.


BMW M5
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

king of vegas: The smirk in his mugshot makes me think he's gonna get off lightly because of his terrible suffering from affluenza, and he knows it.


Honestly, you can't really win with a mugshot. If you look serious in it, you look guilty as fark. If you smile, you look like you don't care about what you did.

/that's why I make sure to scream with terror during all of mine
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Police did not provide further details.

Oh, come on!

1.  What was he driving that:
 a. Goes at least 151mph?
 b. Allowed him to survive?

2.  In what configuration were 6 people able to fit into a Rogue?
 
wage0048
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Give him 151 months for each of the people he killed, to be served consecutively.

This piece of shiat will never be a productive member of society anyway.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I used to speed.

Then I got a track car.


I no longer speed and the track car scares the fark outta me.
 
coldcuts
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Galle's attorney did not have a comment but says that the teenager has an ongoing medical condition that played a part in the crash, ..." (from article cited in the comment above)

Driving at 151MPH?  Must be alffluenza.
 
chewd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

How did he hit them that hard and survive himself?  Was he driving a battleship?


Well... one party was sitting behind a big beefy engine... and the other was sitting behind a piece of sheet metal.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Was he driving a big rig?  I would think that not being ejected out of a vehicle designed to lessen personal damage would help increase the survivability factor.


from the article you linked: Galle's attorney did not have a comment but says that the teenager has an ongoing medical condition that played a part in the crash, which she will speak about during the teenager's first appearance.

I'm looking forward to reading what the medical condition is that causes people to drive 151 mph and not brake when they approach another vehicle.

/my money is on affluenza
 
tarheel07
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Police did not provide further details.

Oh, come on!

1.  What was he driving that:
a. Goes at least 151mph?
b. Allowed him to survive?

2.  In what configuration were 6 people able to fit into a Rogue?


$20 says a baby was being held in someone's lap.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey look another bunch of people dead because mommy and daddy couldn't say no to their crouchfruit.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Was he driving a big rig?  I would think that not being ejected out of a vehicle designed to lessen personal damage would help increase the survivability factor.


Do you honestly believe a big rig can go 151 mph?

Do we even need motor vehicles that can go 151 mph?

All automobiles should be governed so they cannot exceed 80. And even that's too fast.

We kill 40,000 people a year with our cars. Is this acceptable to you?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bslim: BMW M5


That explains how he could hit 150mph at least.
 
hej
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why the 'unlikely' tag?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
gray-knoe-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size

Rich teen with plastic surgery
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
243km/h?

Good god that's insane!
 
Bslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: king of vegas: The smirk in his mugshot makes me think he's gonna get off lightly because of his terrible suffering from affluenza, and he knows it.

Yeap, was driving a 2019 BMW.


Curb weight
4,370 lbs

hiatting at a full 151 mph, I'm guessing it absolutely pulverized the Rogue.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

How did he hit them that hard and survive himself?  Was he driving a battleship?


Some modern luxury cars are insanely safe. Look at the intrusion numbers in some of them at 40mph offset crashes. Less than an inch in many cases all around.
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: WhackingDay: In my lifetime, I've gone as fast as maybe 100-110mph. Things start to feel real dicey at that speed. I cannot imagine going 150 on a regular road.

I got to about 147 in an Acura Integra once. Scary as hell and I never did it again. I'm now the guy who drives the limit in the right lane realizing a couple saved minutes isn't worth a ticket, endangering people or myself.


I've been commuting for long enough that I've seen quite a few fatal accidents that could have been prevented by simply slowing down or paying attention that I'm the same way.  I used to drive like a nut and now I drive in the right lane at the speed limit.  Some people drive like one place in line in heavy traffic is worth dying for.
 
Done
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's the face of someone who already has a merch store.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I drove 120 on an open, empty highway on the plains, in a high-end sports car. And that made me kind of nervous. I can't imagine trying to go 150 in Florida.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

coldcuts: "Galle's attorney did not have a comment but says that the teenager has an ongoing medical condition that played a part in the crash, ..." (from article cited in the comment above)

Driving at 151MPH?  Must be alffluenza.


The only thing that makes a medical condition plausible is the fact that he didn't brake at all.


But judging from that smirk and the age, I agree with your assessment.
 
thornhill
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Was he driving a big rig?  I would think that not being ejected out of a vehicle designed to lessen personal damage would help increase the survivability factor.


He was driving a BMW.

I guess that's what's going to be argued in criminal court and civil court: would the victims be alive had they all been wearing seatbelts.

I'd like to know how law enforcement is knows exactly how fast he was going? Does the BMW somehow track that? Did the kid have a dash cam?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: WhackingDay: In my lifetime, I've gone as fast as maybe 100-110mph. Things start to feel real dicey at that speed. I cannot imagine going 150 on a regular road.

I got to about 147 in an Acura Integra once. Scary as hell and I never did it again. I'm now the guy who drives the limit in the right lane realizing a couple saved minutes isn't worth a ticket, endangering people or myself.


I hit about 90-95 on a motorcycle once.  Got that out of my system.  I've always hovered around Speed Limit +5 since then.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Remember that kid in the news recently who found he was swimming with a great white shark and whose only regret was he didn't think to touch the shark?

He touched the next great white shark he saw.

This is Florida youth. Optimistic, fun-loving and dead ignorant and stupid.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Galle's attorney did not have a comment but says that the teenager has an ongoing medical condition that played a part in the crash, which she will speak about during the teenager's first appearance. That court hearing is set for Thursday afternoon.

Is being a reckless jackass a medical condition?
 
Bslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

He was driving a BMW.

I guess that's what's going to be argued in criminal court and civil court: would the victims be alive had they all been wearing seatbelts.

I'd like to know how law enforcement is knows exactly how fast he was going? Does the BMW somehow track that? Did the kid have a dash cam?


Probably the onboard computer/info system.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Do you honestly believe a big rig can go 151 mph?

Do we even need motor vehicles that can go 151 mph?

All automobiles should be governed so they cannot exceed 80. And even that's too fast.

We kill 40,000 people a year with our cars. Is this acceptable to you?


AI cars cannot come soon enough.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: [gray-knoe-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 850x478]
Rich teen with plastic surgery


needs to have his eyes bleached.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Giving a BMW M5 to a 17 year kid has to be one of them most idiotic decisions a parent can make.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I drove 120 on an open, empty highway on the plains, in a high-end sports car. And that made me kind of nervous. I can't imagine trying to go 150 in Florida.


Well, I know roads in Florida so long and straight you can see the curvature of the earth. Lots of Florida is empty and boring. 

What I can't figure out is where he found enough space to do 151mph in south Florida. I mean, I guess he didn't actually in the end.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Isn't 17 still legally a minor in Florida? I thought the press wasn't allowed to release the names of minors?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Do you honestly believe a big rig can go 151 mph?

Do we even need motor vehicles that can go 151 mph?

All automobiles should be governed so they cannot exceed 80. And even that's too fast.

We kill 40,000 people a year with our cars. Is this acceptable to you?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I drove 120 on an open, empty highway on the plains, in a high-end sports car. And that made me kind of nervous. I can't imagine trying to go 150 in Florida.


There are many places in rural Florida that have VERY long flat and straight stretches of open road with no crossroads or driveways for miles etc to open up on when no one is around.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: king of vegas: The smirk in his mugshot makes me think he's gonna get off lightly because of his terrible suffering from affluenza, and he knows it.

Yeap, was driving a 2019 BMW.


I'm wondering what model of BMW goes that fast and all I could think of was the i8
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My guess includes a texting event or holding the cellphone up to show someone what 150 mph looks like.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

coldcuts: "Galle's attorney did not have a comment but says that the teenager has an ongoing medical condition that played a part in the crash, ..." (from article cited in the comment above)

Driving at 151MPH?  Must be alffluenza.


Being a piece of shiat waste of carbon is now considered a medical condition I guess.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Isn't 17 still legally a minor in Florida? I thought the press wasn't allowed to release the names of minors?


Florida, sunshine laws (open records). It's why Florida man is a thing. Other states have crazy people but it's super easy to get the details in Florida.

If he was a victim his name would be protected.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: astelmaszek: king of vegas: The smirk in his mugshot makes me think he's gonna get off lightly because of his terrible suffering from affluenza, and he knows it.

Yeap, was driving a 2019 BMW.

I'm wondering what model of BMW goes that fast and all I could think of was the i8


All the Ms. The older V10 M5s had no issues hitting 190mph.
 
