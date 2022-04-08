 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   People charging their cars at Isle of Wight EV charge points get quite a shock   (jalopnik.com) divider line
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This article is just a publicity stunt for a new Bikini Car Wash movie.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
repeat or copycat?
 
rfenster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What will the people do after the first three minutes of watching porn if it takes 20-30 minutes to charge an electric vehicle?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: repeat or copycat?


Cause and effect.  The last headline was about it happening, this article is about people showing up to see.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rfenster: What will the people do after the first three minutes of watching porn if it takes 20-30 minutes to charge an electric vehicle?


Gone in 60 Seconds?
 
NHdewd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark needs an "Automotive" tab!
Prove me wrong.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pictures or it didn't happen
 
NHdewd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Plus pay me for the idea..........
 
Bslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anal Recharge is the name of soon to drop production from Bang Bros.
 
Bslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*my
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: This article is just a publicity stunt for a new Bikini Car Wash movie.


Or the new Wet Leg album that is out today.

Wet Leg - Wet Dream (Official Video)
Youtube tjpgJjdk52c
 
