 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Here's a handy guide of what to do if you test positive for COVID at this stage in the pandemic   (npr.org) divider line
66
    More: PSA, Expiration date, Epidemiology, Disease, Infection, home tests, Incubation period, Immune system, Expiration  
•       •       •

1480 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Apr 2022 at 5:35 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is perhaps our greatest failure.
And the above encodes some falsehoods. It may well be that by the time you figure out that you're infected, the people you are most likely going to infect have already been infected. But if they are contacted anyway, and they know of their exposure, they can --- in theory --- take extra precautions for the next week or so to limit who they might then infect. So to push the analogy, if Grandpa gets infected, he may have already infected his kids by the time he finds out. But if you alert his kids, they can take precautions so that the grandkids don't get infected. And think of that as generations of infection being passed on, not literal families.

It still matters. It's still the ideal way to put the breaks on a local bloom of infection.

We had driven down the level of infection to the point where contract tracing might be manageable.

So if you do find out you're infected, take the initiative. You alert anyone you think you might have infected. Encourage them to take precautions because, if you did pass your infection on to them before you knew, you would hate to have them feel as bad as you do about having infected others. Tell them you want to give them the chance to break the chain. That's what you can do if you test positive. Do everything you can to break the chain of further infections. At least break the chain of further infections that involve you. Wearing a mask and avoiding contact with others while you're still infectious should go without saying.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Auto generated FARK response:

Cough repeatably on old, un vaxed republicans.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stay the fark home and notify everyone you had contect with, if any. And call your doctor.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
DGAF, GBTW.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You do the same thing you'd do if you had a really bad cold. Stay home from work or school. Don't hang out with others and get them sick. The only extra thing I can think of is to tell people you've recently been around so they can watch out and/or test for it. It's not March 2020 anymore.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Auto generated FARK response:

Cough repeatably on old, un vaxed republicans.


While laughing hysterically.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Realize you don't get paid sick days and go to work anyway to avoid becoming homeless?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let me sunlm it up quickly:

Throat punch the two closest anti-vaxxers.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Auto generated FARK response:

Cough repeatably on old, un vaxed republicans.


Attend a school board meeting where the mouth-breathers are yelling about CRT. Cough repeatedly. Guarantee those crackers are unvaccinated.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Anyway, really cool that we've just accepted that we're in a pandemic for the long haul because our capitalist overlords really didn't want their real estate to go to waste.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Let me sunlm it up quickly:

Throat punch the two closest anti-vaxxers.


*sum
 
JAYoung
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Auto generated FARK response:

Cough repeatably on old, un vaxed republicans.


Don't stop there.
Start attending far-right churches, your local Republican party gatherings and -- most importantly -- trucker convoys and other anti-vax demonstrations.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bend over and lick your ass.  If you can't taste it, kiss it goodbye.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Other than not trying to get my sister sick (she has somehow not contracted it, yet, despite traveling all over the western U.S., including air travel), not much.

(shrug)

If I'm legit sick, I'll stay home. I can work from home easily. But I don't think our state (OK) gives a fark about keeping track of cases (or at least doesn't seem terribly worried about it now). I'd probably wear a mask wherever I had to be in somewhat close contact with others, for a week or so. I'd tell the workplace (I did last time) and then follow whatever guidelines they put out most recently (I think it was the latest CDC guidelines).

I do have 9 COVID tests now, courtesy of the U.S. govt. If I felt it necessary, I'd test to make sure, then act according to the notes above. When I got the 'rona in February, there were no tests to be found anywhere for purchase, I had to go to Walgreens after reserving a testing time (to be fair to Walgreens, it went very quickly and efficiently via the drive-through and got test results the next day).
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, given what I see happening lately

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Anyway, really cool that we've just accepted that we're in a pandemic for the long haul because our capitalist overlords really didn't want their real estate to go to waste.


National homelessness crisis, but let's be concerned that the bottom might fall out on commercial real estate. Why kill two birds with one stone when you could just stick that stone up your own arse?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I test positive I'm gonna go spend a day coughing at Walmart and see if I can take out some unvaxed rednecks.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Panic?

It's panic, isn't it?

/dnrtfa
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Auto generated FARK response:

Cough repeatably on old, un vaxed republicans.


So the democrats you voted for moved to lift all the restrictions just because midterms are coming.  What does that say about who you vote for?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How many people are all these megacity orgy goers coming into contact with?  I can tell you with certainty ALL the people I have come into contact with in the last month.  And for two of the 8 people I have come into contact with, I can tell you exactly who they have come into contact with.  And their contacts ven diagram 100% overlaps with mine, so for the three of us, we dont have different non the three of us contacts.

Maybe you all need to stop your god damn incessant need to rub up on each other.  Stop the farking spit swapping.  And the anonymous orgies.  And the god damn need to go to the theater "for the experience".  Go to your work station and work.  Make the widgets.  Then go to your pod and eat the bugs.  Then rest or drink alcohol.  Then grind more resources for the overmasters the next day.  Stop farking peacokcking around and being a bioterrorist.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: Stay the fark home and notify everyone you had contect with, if any. And call your doctor.


Well that would be half of my city 🤔 most of them are assholes who deserve to be on ventilators so....I will just shelter at home and play Elden Ring.
 
vrax
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, mostly just "Fark it!"

Wonderful.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I do the Mitch Hedberg AIDS test version for COVID: "I don't get the regular AIDS test anymore. I get the roundabout AIDS test. I ask my friend Brian, "Do you know anybody who has AIDS?". He says, "No". I say, "Cool, because you know me."
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: [Fark user image 320x220]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Anyway, really cool that we've just accepted that we're in a pandemic for the long haul because our capitalist overlords really didn't want their real estate to go to waste.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: I do the Mitch Hedberg AIDS test version for COVID: "I don't get the regular AIDS test anymore. I get the roundabout AIDS test. I ask my friend Brian, "Do you know anybody who has AIDS?". He says, "No". I say, "Cool, because you know me."


I was doing that joke in April 2020.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hugadarn: MattytheMouse: Anyway, really cool that we've just accepted that we're in a pandemic for the long haul because our capitalist overlords really didn't want their real estate to go to waste.

National homelessness crisis, but let's be concerned that the bottom might fall out on commercial real estate. Why kill two birds with one stone when you could just stick that stone up your own arse?


Hell, we don't even need commercial real-estate opening up to end homelessness... like, we have as much as 27 times as many empty houses as we do homeless people. Homelessness is, and has always been a policy decision.

But I digress, 'cause that's really not the topic at hand. It's boggling to me that we don't utilize remote work more. Like, it's really cut down on car dependency and urban sprawl. There's really no reason to be working in a big-ass building anymore aside from the fact that your feudal overlords wasted the money on it and want to justify it, lol
 
vrax
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: How many people are all these megacity orgy goers coming into contact with?  I can tell you with certainty ALL the people I have come into contact with in the last month.  And for two of the 8 people I have come into contact with, I can tell you exactly who they have come into contact with.  And their contacts ven diagram 100% overlaps with mine, so for the three of us, we dont have different non the three of us contacts.

Maybe you all need to stop your god damn incessant need to rub up on each other.  Stop the farking spit swapping.  And the anonymous orgies.  And the god damn need to go to the theater "for the experience".  Go to your work station and work.  Make the widgets.  Then go to your pod and eat the bugs.  Then rest or drink alcohol.  Then grind more resources for the overmasters the next day.  Stop farking peacokcking around and being a bioterrorist.


With BA.2 having an R0 of around 12, if doesn't take a whole lot of contact any longer to get out of hand, which is terrible.
 
Daer21
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Auto generated FARK response:

Cough repeatably on old, un vaxed republicans.


/thread. Last one out get the lights.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: stevenvictx: Auto generated FARK response:

Cough repeatably on old, un vaxed republicans.

So the democrats you voted for moved to lift all the restrictions just because midterms are coming.  What does that say about who you vote for?


We lifted those terrible, un-American Trump restrictions that you compared to living in the Holocaust? You're welcome.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Two of my first period kids were called down to the nurse today. Both for tests. Both came back up.

Must be that someone in the family tested positive.

They are sending home 4 kits next week with each kid and staff member.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Guess I'm coming to work today, boss.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And restaurants, movie theaters, sports arenas, and my concert hall all wonder why I don't return.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's gonna be just marvelous when enough time has passed and studies have been conducted for scientists to conclude that repeated COVID infections, you know, like what we're seeing now because ventilation and filtration are too burdensome on the Greatest Nation of Ever, lead to 90+% of the population developing Parkinson's or Alzheimer's. It'll be hard to argue that we don't deserve such a terrible end to humanity either.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flincher: Diamond Joe Biden: Stay the fark home and notify everyone you had contect with, if any. And call your doctor.

Well that would be half of my city 🤔 most of them are assholes who deserve to be on ventilators so....I will just shelter at home and play Elden Ring.


They are playin Elden Ring in their own way by meeting Malenia, Blade of Miquella who will trash them with covid rot
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: hugadarn: MattytheMouse: Anyway, really cool that we've just accepted that we're in a pandemic for the long haul because our capitalist overlords really didn't want their real estate to go to waste.

National homelessness crisis, but let's be concerned that the bottom might fall out on commercial real estate. Why kill two birds with one stone when you could just stick that stone up your own arse?

Hell, we don't even need commercial real-estate opening up to end homelessness... like, we have as much as 27 times as many empty houses as we do homeless people. Homelessness is, and has always been a policy decision.

But I digress, 'cause that's really not the topic at hand. It's boggling to me that we don't utilize remote work more. Like, it's really cut down on car dependency and urban sprawl. There's really no reason to be working in a big-ass building anymore aside from the fact that your feudal overlords wasted the money on it and want to justify it, lol


Hey, for years I've advocated an extreme increase on property taxes for residential zoned properties that ain't occupied for a majority of a given year. If you can't get it used you should loose it.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: MattytheMouse: Anyway, really cool that we've just accepted that we're in a pandemic for the long haul because our capitalist overlords really didn't want their real estate to go to waste.

[Fark user image 850x1062]

[Fark user image 850x850]


You're demonstrably an idiot.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wademh: Bith Set Me Up: MattytheMouse: Anyway, really cool that we've just accepted that we're in a pandemic for the long haul because our capitalist overlords really didn't want their real estate to go to waste.

[Fark user image 850x1062]

[Fark user image 850x850]

You're demonstrably an idiot.


Demonstrate it then.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
sleep a lot. source: had covid.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just signed up for booster #2. Monday, 1100. Every time I get a shot, the side effects are worse than the first shot. So in light of that, I would just like to thank all you idiots that refuse to play along and make old fat farks like me go through all this crap because you couldn't be inconvenienced enough to wear a mask for 15 minutes at the grocery store.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: wademh: Bith Set Me Up: MattytheMouse: Anyway, really cool that we've just accepted that we're in a pandemic for the long haul because our capitalist overlords really didn't want their real estate to go to waste.

[Fark user image 850x1062]

[Fark user image 850x850]

You're demonstrably an idiot.

Demonstrate it then.


He did it for us.
 
vrax
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: And restaurants, movie theaters, sports arenas, and my concert hall all wonder why I don't return.


Last time I was at a movie theater was for my niece's last birthday.  My sister decided to rent the theater because at the time theater's were barely coming back, were hurting, and renting the whole thing was barely more expensive than taking a small group and buying individual tickets.  At least then we knew our group of very virus aware people was vaccinated, masked, and had tons of spacing.  Worked out great.  The entire theater complex was also super dead that day.  It was fun.  Saw 'Black Widow'.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

theteacher: [Fark user image 425x566]

Guess I'm coming to work today, boss.


C = Not positive
T = Positive

I'm guessing??

We do know that somehow Matty is pregnant, so it's a day of wonders.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wademh: MattytheMouse: wademh: Bith Set Me Up: MattytheMouse: Anyway, really cool that we've just accepted that we're in a pandemic for the long haul because our capitalist overlords really didn't want their real estate to go to waste.

[Fark user image 850x1062]

[Fark user image 850x850]

You're demonstrably an idiot.

Demonstrate it then.

He did it for us.


'Kay.
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
vrax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: theteacher: [Fark user image 425x566]

Guess I'm coming to work today, boss.

C = Not positive
T = Positive

I'm guessing??

We do know that somehow Matty is pregnant, so it's a day of wonders.


Aww, look at how cute it's going to be:

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: theteacher: [Fark user image 425x566]

Guess I'm coming to work today, boss.

C = Not positive
T = Positive

I'm guessing??

We do know that somehow Matty is pregnant, so it's a day of wonders.


Sort of.

A C with the line on it means the test did process (control).

If they were positive, both the C and T would have red lines next to them.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vrax: Gyrfalcon: theteacher: [Fark user image 425x566]

Guess I'm coming to work today, boss.

C = Not positive
T = Positive

I'm guessing??

We do know that somehow Matty is pregnant, so it's a day of wonders.

Aww, look at how cute it's going to be:

[i.ebayimg.com image 400x400]


They're gonna be half tiger! =>
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.