 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Pittsburgh)   Farkersburgh, PA   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, United States, North Carolina, Eagle, average rent prices, Pennsylvania, largest cities, Bald Eagle, great place  
•       •       •

896 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2022 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eh, no thanks.  Been there, done that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilmousse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well i'm damn sure not going to try going through the tunnel anywhere close to rush hour
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's not Raleigh.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Eh, no thanks.  Been there, done that.

[Fark user image 500x319] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yinz don't say?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes total sense. Send all the "COVID restrictions must never end" doofuses there.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joybird analyzed the 50 largest cities in America and scored them using average rent prices, remote jobs, food delivery, and internet speed.

Gotta smack people on the head with this one on why urbanites aren't mass relocating to Frog Balls, Arkansas. We can't telecommute on $100 25 Mbps capped satellite connections.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat it me
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Joybird analyzed the 50 largest cities in America and scored them using average rent prices, remote jobs, food delivery, and internet speed.

Gotta smack people on the head with this one on why urbanites aren't mass relocating to Frog Balls, Arkansas. We can't telecommute on $100 25 Mbps capped satellite connections.


To be fair, there aren't many places in the US where a gigabit internet line is available.

Just checked. Middle of nowhere Oxford, MS with a grand total of 27,000 has gigabit fiber available from AT&T.

Let's do another, Columbus, NE with 23 whole thousand people has gigabit from Spectrum.

I mean, I know it's pretty hilarious to make fun of rural Americans, but y'all know DOCSIS3 made slow internet a thing of the past for most everyone?
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a longtime Farker and Pittsburgher, I can attest
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They live downwind of Ohio... why wouldn't they score highly on the staying at home and indoors test.
 
tasteme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: Oh shiat it me


Oh Throw shiat it at me!    (fify)
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: This makes total sense. Send all the "COVID restrictions must never end" doofuses there.


All the disease rats are in Republican states.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am a big fan of Pittsburgh. I have a fondness for industrial towns that have found a second life, particularly now that the air is not 75 percent soot.

Nice mix of cultural institutions, affordable housing, interesting neighborhood characters, great old-timey bars populated with the ghosts of steelworkers past, old women that make you try their perogies because they need to hear that they are the best you ever had.  I considered moving there at one point.  At one point I pictured myself in one of those big relatively affordable brick homes that seem to be everywhere but not really as a homebody, there's to much groovy stuff to explore.

That said my heart would explode within weeks if I actually lived there. As I remember it, they bathe everything in cheese sauces and gravies.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tasteme: theguyyousaw: Oh shiat it me

Oh Throw shiat it at me!    (fify)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: This makes total sense. Send all the "COVID restrictions must never end" doofuses there.


Winter is coming.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brap: I am a big fan of Pittsburgh. I have a fondness for industrial towns that have found a second life, particularly now that the air is not 75 percent soot.

Nice mix of cultural institutions, affordable housing, interesting neighborhood characters, great old-timey bars populated with the ghosts of steelworkers past, old women that make you try their perogies because they need to hear that they are the best you ever had.  I considered moving there at one point.  At one point I pictured myself in one of those big relatively affordable brick homes that seem to be everywhere but not really as a homebody, there's to much groovy stuff to explore.

That said my heart would explode within weeks if I actually lived there. As I remember it, they bathe everything in cheese sauces and gravies.


Don't forget Ranch dressing. It's a food group in and of itself.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.