Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tesla Cyber Rodeo: Giga Texas Can Hold '194 billion hamsters' and Cybertruck News.

So how much is that in bananas, washing machines, and or whoppers?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anything to avoid the metric system.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the hell is a "hampster?"
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's shoot them into space... no, not the hamsters.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's what we learned about Tesla's plans for the new Cybertruck and Model Y and just how many hampsters the new Gigafactory can hold.

Seriously, what the hell is a "hampster?" That blog has, like, 4 editors, including a "quality editor," so...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
194 Billion hamsters to Texas.

I now have something to pray for.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're Gereingup for something big.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Here's what we learned about Tesla's plans for the new Cybertruck and Model Y and just how many hampsters the new Gigafactory can hold.

Seriously, what the hell is a "hampster?" That blog has, like, 4 editors, including a "quality editor," so...


It's a resident of the Hamptons, their cute little name for themselves.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea that electric cars had tail pipes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: They're Gereingup for something big.


Lord I hate that urban legend. I have no particular concern for Richard Gere, just people who believe this.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google search "Tesla xhamster" for more info!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: ...the hell is a "hampster?"


And are they only sexually attractive to people who want trucks shaped like door stops?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wait, it's a building? I'm actually elated that I know so little of Elon's going ons.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: I had no idea that electric cars had tail pipes.


I think I saw this on Youtube. They're just a vulnerable design point that Starfighters can fly up and destroy the Tesla Death Stars like Adam Ant in that supervillain movie.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ARMAGEDDON!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Google search "Tesla xhamster" for more info!


Elon Musk's new stretch goal is to colonize Mars with 194 billion hamsters in preparation for human colonisation.

They'll take care of the terra-forming by forming a giant hamster based ecology in the Mars Hamster Trails(TM).
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't give Elon any ideas
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an exploding hamster might look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:

gunther_bumpass: ARMAGEDDON!


You mean Hamstergeddon, silly!

Shut up!
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Tesla Cyber Rodeo: Giga Texas Can Hold '194 billion hamsters' and Cybertruck News.

So how much is that in bananas, washing machines, and or whoppers?


Or Rhode Islands?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: [Fark user image 850x850]

Don't give Elon any ideas


That would be an awesome practical joke to play on a truck driver. GAAHH!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bad. That was not a fun fact.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: ...the hell is a "hampster?"


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hamper Hamsters. They keep your dirty things stirred up so they don't explode.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: [Fark user image 850x850]

Don't give Elon any ideas


ULTRA-PEEPI!
Ultra Peepi
Youtube SMud6AoYzHc
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
popgun.blob.core.windows.netView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: maxandgrinch: They're Gereingup for something big.

Lord I hate that urban legend. I have no particular concern for Richard Gere, just people who believe this.


Yet you missed the opportunity to share your opinion about a similar comment, not by me, in the hedgehog thread yesterday? It's not locked, there is still time.

It's an urban fairytale it was a hamster; urban legend has it as a gerbil.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Hamper Hamsters. They keep your dirty things stirred up so they don't explode.


As opposed to, say, panty hamsters?

thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Fun fact:gunther_bumpass: ARMAGEDDON!

You mean Hamstergeddon, silly!

Shut up!


Um... not for coworkers or children.

😂 ARMAGEDDON! Radio announcer (Robert D. Raiford) struggles with funny story! // DeeJayOne
Youtube cTrOb8zyrZk
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I loved that game.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frowns upon your shenanigans

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That headline had me hoping for something more along the lines of "hamster in a blender."
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: brantgoose: maxandgrinch: They're Gereingup for something big.

Lord I hate that urban legend. I have no particular concern for Richard Gere, just people who believe this.

Yet you missed the opportunity to share your opinion about a similar comment, not by me, in the hedgehog thread yesterday? It's not locked, there is still time.

It's an urban fairytale it was a hamster; urban legend has it as a gerbil.


Which you can't buy, own, or carry in California, they are seen as pests.   You need a federal license.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Subtonic: [Fark user image 320x220]
I loved that game.


It took way too long for someone to post that.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: maxandgrinch: brantgoose: maxandgrinch: They're Gereingup for something big.

Lord I hate that urban legend. I have no particular concern for Richard Gere, just people who believe this.

Yet you missed the opportunity to share your opinion about a similar comment, not by me, in the hedgehog thread yesterday? It's not locked, there is still time.

It's an urban fairytale it was a hamster; urban legend has it as a gerbil.

Which you can't buy, own, or carry in California, they are seen as pests.   You need a federal license.


"Oh, no!  A license!  What is a person supposed to do now?"

I think "owning an unlicensed gerbil" and getting away with it is probably among the easiest crimes to commit.

/ and then I learn about the mobile gerbil detection vans....
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ...the hell is a "hampster?"


It's what those of us who are really into tricking out custom laundry hampers call ourselves.  It may be hard to believe but trust me, hampstercon is actually a lot of fun.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ArcadianRefugee:
/ and then I learn about the mobile gerbil detection vans....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
