(The Journal (Ireland))   Rather than admit that the recent record flooding in SE Australia is the result of climate change some people choose to believe some guy in a Cessna 210N Centurion VH-JIL did it and was doing it again while admiring his earlier handwork   (thejournal.ie) divider line
28
28 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do you say 'Murica' in Australian?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: How do you say 'Murica' in Australian?


I'd say "coont" but I think that's a term of endearment there.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: How do you say 'Murica' in Australian?


Derp respects no boundaries.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The only way to prove that is to catch the guy and imprison him and destroy the plane (Sorry Cessna).  If it keeps raining, then the obvious solution is to kill the guy.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
1493 by Charles Mann has a bit in there about how the depopulation of the Americas correspond with a sharp dip in temperatures and associated with increased rainfall. Now we have come well up from the dip and it's blamed on increased rainfall. Perhaps the problem is that we built in more places affected by rainfall.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: How do you say 'Murica' in Australian?


Aussie Aussie Aussie
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I love how a fashion designer is an expert in cloud seeding and aviation. Always nice to see the full tilt idiots are dispersed worldwide
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cdn.jetphotos.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What is it about (some) humans that will look at two choices:

1) Carefully gathered and analyzed science
2) Cessna pilots are causing floods via technology that doesn't exist.

And the choose options 2.

It's mind boggling.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: What is it about (some) humans that will look at two choices:

1) Carefully gathered and analyzed science
2) Cessna pilots are causing floods via technology that doesn't exist.

And the choose options 2.

It's mind boggling.


Because it's easier. Why take the time to understand all of the nuanced and random factors that inform human history and events when you can just accept Comet Ping Pong Pizza as the answer and get on with your life?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They do cloud seeding around these parts.  From the recent (last 20 years) levels of lake Mead, I would say that it's not effective.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's amazing how people will disregard one type of science, but fully embrace a different one. Why do people think that cloud seeding is some kind of magic bullet, but climate change is a hoax?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's the gays. God is drowning Australia because you let your child read a book. Heathen.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
First page Googled:

Does cloud seeding work? - Green Technology
external-content.duckduckgo.comhttps://www.green-technology.org › magazinenews › cloud-seeding-work

Cloud seeding has also been used in efforts to disperse fog at airports, boost summer rainfall and reduce hail. In fact, cloud seeding occurs in more than 50 countries worldwide. Yet despite all of this activity, we still don't know whether it works.
 
Esroc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: stuhayes2010: What is it about (some) humans that will look at two choices:

1) Carefully gathered and analyzed science
2) Cessna pilots are causing floods via technology that doesn't exist.

And the choose options 2.

It's mind boggling.

Because it's easier. Why take the time to understand all of the nuanced and random factors that inform human history and events when you can just accept Comet Ping Pong Pizza as the answer and get on with your life?


I'd add that there's also a healthy dose of fear. The idea that bad shiat can happen to you and there's nothing you can do about it terrifies people. Pinning it on one guy, or some secret society, or an invisible magic demon, is comforting since it gives you a target that could in theory be stopped somehow.

For proof, see the existence of religion. The whole of religious thinking across all demoninations and cultures is "don't be scared, there's a plan!'
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why don't they blame the ministers and politicians who are always advocating that "praying for rain" is a valid strategy?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: It's amazing how people will disregard one type of science, but fully embrace a different one. Why do people think that cloud seeding is some kind of magic bullet, but climate change is a hoax?


Oh, stop being reasonable and rational. It's boring. Yell insane prehistoric myths at the President's State of the Union like th other monkeys.

Stupidity and malice are never dull. Well, I take that back. They're often dull as lint.
 
dryknife
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"...a butterfly flapping its wings in Brazil can produce a tornado in Texas."

-Edward Lorenz
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: How do you say 'Murica' in Australian?


bogan
 
GalFisk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: stuhayes2010: What is it about (some) humans that will look at two choices:

1) Carefully gathered and analyzed science
2) Cessna pilots are causing floods via technology that doesn't exist.

And the choose options 2.

It's mind boggling.

Because it's easier. Why take the time to understand all of the nuanced and random factors that inform human history and events when you can just accept Comet Ping Pong Pizza as the answer and get on with your life?


Maybe he just doesn't like the Cessna guy?

There's a quite strange woman who used to ride the same train as me from work. She frequently strikes up conversations with people at the station, and recommends them to take other, ridiculous routes to their destination because she doesn't like anyone else riding on "her" train. This is a completely sensible course of action to her.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tell me you're a moron, without telling me you're a moron.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: edmo: How do you say 'Murica' in Australian?

Aussie Aussie Aussie


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: What is it about (some) humans that will look at two choices:
1) Carefully gathered and analyzed science
2) Cessna pilots are causing floods via technology that doesn't exist.
And the choose options 2.   It's mind boggling.


Maybe it's because the so called "experts" have been so profoundly wrong about "The Science" so many times that most people find them about as credible as the crop dusting conspiracy theorists at this point

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I heard UT and AZ are looking to hire him and his little Cessna too to refill Lake Powell.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Climate change maxed out my credit cards, slashed my tires, and stole my girlfriend.
 
Alebak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: It's amazing how people will disregard one type of science, but fully embrace a different one. Why do people think that cloud seeding is some kind of magic bullet, but climate change is a hoax?


Because "CANT TRUST THEM LIBS" and propaganda
 
assjuice
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess "that's weather, not climate" is invalid unless it supports your opinion.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Il Douchey: stuhayes2010: What is it about (some) humans that will look at two choices:
1) Carefully gathered and analyzed science
2) Cessna pilots are causing floods via technology that doesn't exist.
And the choose options 2.   It's mind boggling.

Maybe it's because the so called "experts" have been so profoundly wrong about "The Science" so many times that most people find them about as credible as the crop dusting conspiracy theorists at this point

[Fark user image image 326x155][Fark user image image 182x181][Fark user image image 214x180][Fark user image image 311x162][Fark user image image 396x128][Fark user image image 300x169] [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 173x202]


Because it *is* already too late. We're already seeing massive flooding in places that were previously dry and massive droughts in places that were previously wet, as all the weather patterns move around; as this very article demonstrates.

As you saw with the Australian and Californian wildfires last year, Texan and Florida floods, massive calamities will continue to increase geometrically until we do something about it and stop directly causing them.

But go ahead and blame chemtrails. You do you.
 
