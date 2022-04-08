 Skip to content
(MSN)   No sex for you   (msn.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back in the day there were places you could get those for free
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a normal Friday night for me.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Joke's on you!  Oh...wait.
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Condom Size Dispute, Aisle 4! 🙈 #Shorts
Youtube mdph4pto_bA
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
was concealing a box of condoms inside his pants

Makes sense. Kind of like stealing food by concealing it in your stomach.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Back in the day there were places you could get those for free


They gave them away at my college (between 80s/90s).  They were also notoriously thin and useless.  I'm not sure they were used as anything but decorations (they were packaged in long strings, but typically only handed out three at a time).  I'd be afraid to think how many pregnancies/disease transfers would happen if they were used.

I'm pretty sure the health clinic and phone crisis (where my roommate worked, thus where I heard the horror stories) had the same supply.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You ever want to stop a ongoing conversation between people at a convince store checkout., ask for condoms.

They will suddenly just stop and look at you.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No sex for you? Oh, I don't know. He might be experiencing quite a big of sex in prison soon.

/Cue the "Dat's not funny" brigade.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There's a big homeless population in that area, not to mention a large County Mental Health facility. What's a surprise is that the guard made an effort to stop him. I always assumed they were there for show to intimidate thieving teens.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I expect this behavior at Pound Town, not Ralph's. That's where I get my coffee cans for cremation ashes, for God's sake.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: AlgaeRancher: Back in the day there were places you could get those for free

They gave them away at my college (between 80s/90s).  They were also notoriously thin and useless.  I'm not sure they were used as anything but decorations (they were packaged in long strings, but typically only handed out three at a time).  I'd be afraid to think how many pregnancies/disease transfers would happen if they were used.

I'm pretty sure the health clinic and phone crisis (where my roommate worked, thus where I heard the horror stories) had the same supply.


Same as during my college days. We also got the mint flavored dental dams, aka the worst chewing gum ever.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: I expect this behavior at Pound Town, not Ralph's. That's where I get my coffee cans for cremation ashes, for God's sake.


Note to self: Say 'NO' if offered a drink by this Farker
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wasn't really a stab - it was just the tip
I'll see myself out
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He would have stiffed the hooker, too.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Old Harper
Youtube E4Tlob3U_1o
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stevenvictx: You ever want to stop a ongoing conversation between people at a convince store checkout., ask for condoms.

They will suddenly just stop and look at you.


Especially if you ask for magnum sized.
 
