(Click Orlando)   If you flee the scene after being accused of inappropriately filming underage girls, you might not want to try and escape by taking the bus   (clickorlando.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other articles, this loser tried this stunt at a Goodwill store AND a Walmart.

/Enjoy prison, fat boy.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You might be bad at decision making when ...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice to see good ol' Fort Myers in the news for something other than racism.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What if it's the Magic School Bus?  Don't mind me, Ms Frizzle.  Just here to check the girl's legs.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He looks like what he did.
 
special20
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cops got him with petite theft, too... why? cuz he stole their hearts?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What other options does he have?  He can't hide at a public library or within 1000 feet of a public school.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It worked in Jack Reacher.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Or is it genius?

The next bus won't be along for another 15 minutes, which is plenty of time to get away. The cops probably won't have exact change either.
 
skyotter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is petit pronounced "petty" and I just never realized that's how it's spelled?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [static.independent.co.uk image 850x566]


The mugshot really did look like that guy wearing a Scooby-Doo style rubber mask.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, that's something Donald Trump's never done. Take a public bus.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby, there is a difference between "tried and ..." and "tried to ..."

"tried and ..." implies that he succeeded "he tried and escaped"

"tried to ..."  could mead success or failure. "he tried to escape but was caught"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [static.independent.co.uk image 850x566]


Behold the face of pure evil!

Or possibly Damien from The Omen Trilogy.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am not sure what I watched to start it. But for a while, my YouTube front page was filled with inappropriate videos of underage girls. Most of them were dance recitals where they wore skimpy and suggestive costumes. They seemed like they were from Eastern Europe. Maybe it started from watching BabyMetal videos.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
dvdtalk.comView Full Size


Anyone remember "Harry O" ?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Subby, there is a difference between "tried and ..." and "tried to ..."

"tried and ..." implies that he succeeded "he tried and escaped"

"tried to ..."  could mead success or failure. "he tried to escape but was caught"


Are you the ghost of my high school French teacher??
I've never heard anyone but me make note of this terrible corruption of language. Usually I get shunned or worse when I try TO bring it up

Hint: Just think of the infinitive form of the verb and it will all make sense

/Yes, I'm a grammar nazi
//No, I do t have a lot of friends
/// because there's a rule for slashes too
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkingChas: I am not sure what I watched to start it. But for a while, my YouTube front page was filled with inappropriate videos of underage girls. Most of them were dance recitals where they wore skimpy and suggestive costumes. They seemed like they were from Eastern Europe. Maybe it started from watching BabyMetal videos.


Ya know, same sort of suspect stuff shows up in Instagram as well.

Which in a way makes thr criminal even more stupid. Not like there seems to be a shortage of borderline creepy kid photos freely available on the internet.
 
