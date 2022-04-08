 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   We owe it all to Mr. Fluffy   (wcvb.com) divider line
13
    More: Spiffy, Pembroke, Georgia, Tornado, Bryan County, Georgia, Driggers family, Tuesday night's deadly tornado, Sandra Sullivan, Homestead community of Ellabell, Nolan Driggers  
13 Comments
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good job, Gabe!
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I just started praying, 'Lord, Jesus please take care of them. Take care of my family, don't let them get hurt.'"

Instead of "Lord, Jesus, why are you destroying my ufarking home?"

Gorramn theists...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the family learned a twister had touched down not far from their home, they ran to their door to make an escape, but it was too late.

Jesus:  And I'm supposed to protect these dolts?  I sent a weather alert and Mindy the Weather lady was tracking the storm in the Real-Time Action Wagon.  Also, dad invented the scary wind.  Did they not hear the scary wind?  Sounds like a train.  (mockingly)"Hey.  Do you hear a train?"  "Yeah but their aint no train track round here." "Huh.  Well, back to Candry Crush."
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Good job, Gabe!
The Brak Show - Notorious Fluffy G
Youtube UrM8c7aUGLI
 
LesterB
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At least they didn't have to hide under Mr Blobby ... that would be terrifying.

/Mr Blobby is horrifying
//seriously have you seen that thing?
///who thought that nightmare up
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LesterB: At least they didn't have to hide under Mr Blobby ... that would be terrifying.

/Mr Blobby is horrifying
//seriously have you seen that thing?
///who thought that nightmare up


Jack Whitehall is Terrified of Mr Blobby - The Big Fat Quiz Of The '90s
Youtube 97fw8xjB5u4
 
rfenster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
berylman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Driggers family said a large tree helped stop their house from rolling. On top of that, the mattress they used, along with their daughter's giant stuffed bear, which they call 'Mr. Fluffy', shielded all of them from flying debris. This allowed them to escape with only minor injuries.

Episode 11 of when trees are unintentional heroes but get no thanks
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd never have done that year at college if it wasn't for my horse.

Mr. Ed. He's now got Tenure at Florida U. His lectures are tremendously well attended because they are in the late afternoon.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

berylman: The Driggers family said a large tree helped stop their house from rolling. On top of that, the mattress they used, along with their daughter's giant stuffed bear, which they call 'Mr. Fluffy', shielded all of them from flying debris. This allowed them to escape with only minor injuries.

Episode 11 of when trees are unintentional heroes but get no thanks


Trees are aholes
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: LesterB: At least they didn't have to hide under Mr Blobby ... that would be terrifying.

/Mr Blobby is horrifying
//seriously have you seen that thing?
///who thought that nightmare up

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/97fw8xjB5u4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I love Jack Whitehall. He's the gayest straight man in the world, and very, very funny and smart. He calls his Father "Daddy" and his Mother "Mommy", which is UK "posh".

He is Good Chaotic. Like if Tom Green had class.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mr. Blobby was Donald Trump before the orange colour set in all over.  He's just at the yellow spot stage.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: LesterB: At least they didn't have to hide under Mr Blobby ... that would be terrifying.

/Mr Blobby is horrifying
//seriously have you seen that thing?
///who thought that nightmare up

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/97fw8xjB5u4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


The Secret is out:  children's entertainers hate children the way Trump despises Trumpers. They know it makes small children wake up screaming in a pool of their own bodly fluids. They think they are funnier than white-faced clowns.
 
