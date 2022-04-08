 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   From the main picture it seems the UK is sending some kind of mobile fencing unit to Ukraine   (ukdefencejournal.org.uk)
    Mk 19 grenade launcher, Milkor MGL, M203 grenade launcher, British Army, M79 grenade launcher, additional armour, Infantry, United Kingdom  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mobile grill units, to let Ukraine get their BBQ on once the Russian tanks are burning. No point in wasting all of those BTUs!

/Is that a farking MiG 21 in the background behind the MOD?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's the latest TV detector van. That's why it says Ministry Of Housinge on the side.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: It's the latest TV detector van. That's why it says Ministry Of Housinge on the side.


Have you ever seen so many bleeding aerials?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When I read "mobile fencing unit," I had something different in mind.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Why can't we win this war with swordplay?
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: When I read "mobile fencing unit," I had something different in mind.
[Fark user image 425x238]
/Why can't we win this war with swordplay?


Because we invented the longbow.
 
daffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I believe that that is just steel bars around it for extra security. Anything called a Mastiff must be big and strong.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: When I read "mobile fencing unit," I had something different in mind.
[Fark user image 425x238]
/Why can't we win this war with swordplay?


you were not alone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Mobile grill units, to let Ukraine get their BBQ on once the Russian tanks are burning. No point in wasting all of those BTUs!

/Is that a farking MiG 21 in the background behind the MOD?


Probably some sort of show or training event.  6824 is listed as property of the Romanian air force.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slat_armor
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's a good vehicle for the apocalypse.  Lots of ways for your gang to climb on.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slat_armor


It's farking incredible that slat armor works as well as it does.  Like, of all the low-tech solutions to high-tech (well, 40 years ago) weapons... Just wow, whoever thought of that probably pissed off a whole bunch of defense contractors.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That will allow the Ukrainians to equip themselves with the deadliest weapon the English have devised - a shrubbery!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good fencing makes good neighbors.

Well, mostly...

Fencing Problem / Geico New Ad
Youtube RlrIoeC4L20
 
lurkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One afternoon of B-2 raids followed by paratroopers dropped behind what's left of the Russkies would end this.
But let's send in the clown cars and do it slow.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slat_armor


Oh, slat. I googled something else...
/giggity
 
SusanY
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought the purpose of that kind of mesh armour is that anti-tank rounds will detonate when they hit the mesh, so the detonation dissipates a little when crossing the inch or two of air gap before it encounters the next layer.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mmmm..... Grenade launchers. That will absolutely fark up some orcs.

Plus the long range artillery. Combined with drones you're bringing the party.
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: That will allow the Ukrainians to equip themselves with the deadliest weapon the English have devised


That would actually be tins of cheese possessed.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lurkey: One afternoon of B-2 raids followed by paratroopers dropped behind what's left of the Russkies would end this.
But let's send in the clown cars and do it slow.


Mass artillery and bombing has never been effective at anything but getting warhawks' dicks hard.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lurkey: One afternoon of B-2 raids followed by paratroopers dropped behind what's left of the Russkies would end his.But let's send in the clown cars and do it slow.would let us know exactly how poor Russian ICBM maintenance is.


/yeah, I know, we're all tired of hearing it
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
s36700.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: lurkey: One afternoon of B-2 raids followed by paratroopers dropped behind what's left of the Russkies would end this.
But let's send in the clown cars and do it slow.

Mass artillery and bombing has never been effective at anything but getting warhawks' dicks hard.


Incorrect:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Cobra

/arguably a much more effective use of heavy bombers than the long runs into German territory guarded by flak and fighters
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've seen that stuff on Russian tanks.
 
Big 900
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So Ben Wallace is the UK defense secretary? I mean, I guess he was pretty good at it in his previous job, so it makes sense.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lurkey: One afternoon of B-2 raids followed by paratroopers dropped behind what's left of the Russkies would end this.
But let's send in the clown cars and do it slow.


"Escalator temporarily stares... sorry for the apocalypse."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

daffy: I believe that that is just steel bars around it for extra security. Anything called a Mastiff must be big and strong.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They'll finally be able to get out of that mall!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/are we at the point where Russians are zombies yet?
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Slat armor only works when the HEAT round touches the cage.  50% effective.  But I think adding a few hundred pounds of steel is worth it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Rapmaster2000: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slat_armor

Oh, slat. I googled something else...
/giggity


There's an Oglaf for that.

/PNSFW
//I mean, it's Oglaf
///But it's kinda tame for an Oglaf strip.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Eh, not as much firepower as this:

medias.spotern.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It is understood that the vehicles will be stripped of sensitive equipment"

Ah, they're swapping out the proprietary fence for the "Export-Approved" stuff, smart.
 
