(Mirror.co.uk)   Gloucestershire Police are on the lookout for MAYONNAISE thieves who left Co-op with a trolley packed with Hellmann's. Spread this news to help them ketchup with them so that they can be banished to thousand island   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
32
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps the police should egg him on, and maybe the thief will do the white thing and turn himself in before the oil hits the anus.

/Surely he should be banished to the Sandwich Islands.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is a better headline.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their punishment when caught? 30 lashes with the miracle whip
 
whammypower788
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What a bunch of mustards.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Police are be-deviled...
 
sotua
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Goddammit Claire!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Claire from lifehacker wanted for questioning.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*shakes tiny fists of extreme impotence at sotua*
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Suspected getaway vehicle

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hi13760
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why didn't they had some Cool Whips on them like Indiana Jones?
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That is the whitest crime this side of a cross burning.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Uh, I believe it's actually pronounced "Ten-Hundred Island", subby.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Statistically speaking, they'll get caught.  One can only hope that they'll beat the... wait for it... spread.
 
Mouser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


BING BONG!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
British - Merican Translation

"Co-op" is some kind of a grocery story
"Trolley" is a grocery cart
"Mayonnaise" is Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Spread "For that Earth shattering explosion your sandwich deserves"
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
the men were described as both being white

But of course.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Det är bra för dig.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Somebody with skills should Photoshop mustard boy with a big jar of Hellmann's mayonnaise instead. Then make it a wanted poster.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nappy Fibonacci
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Most people don't know that back in 1912, Hellmann's mayonnaise was manufactured in England. In fact, the Titanic was carrying 12,000 jars of the condiment scheduled for delivery in Vera Cruz, Mexico, which was to be the next port of call for the great ship after its stop in New York.

This would have been the largest single shipment of mayonnaise ever delivered to Mexico. But as we know, the great ship did not make it to New York. The ship hit an iceberg and sank, and the cargo was forever lost.

The people of Mexico, who were crazy about mayonnaise, and were eagerly awaiting its delivery, were disconsolate at the loss. Their anguish was so great, that they declared a National Day of Mourning, which they still observe to this day.

The National Day of Mourning occurs each year on May 5th and is known, of course, as Sinko de Mayo
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ahh, I love that joke.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People over there will do anything to make British food taste better.
 
sotua
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

You see mayo in the headline, you know you gotta hurry with the comment ;-)
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

There are co-ops in 'Murica, too.  And Canada.  It's a rural thing, kind of like a farmer's market but if it was grocery-store-shaped.

"Mayonnaise" is Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Spread "For that Earth shattering explosion your sandwich deserves"

No, that's Branston Pickle.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fark user image
 
daffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If my mom was alive, I would suspect her. She would bring Hellmann's with her on vacation in case they didn't have it.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mustard is a well-known gateway condiment.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I really relish these puns.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Were all getting a biatcheesed off here.

th.bing.comView Full Size


Twice as good as regular ol' Gloucester(shire)
 
